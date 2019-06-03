E W Scripps : Scripps Investor Presentation Spring 2019
The E.W. Scripps Company
Investor Presentation
SPRING 2019
Scripps Investment Highlights
Portfolio of local and national television / media brands provides diversified revenue streams
Well-positionedtelevision stations in large markets reaching 30% of U.S. TV households
Retransmission revenue growth provides additional opportunities to improve margins
One of the strongest TV footprints for political advertising
Rapidly growing national media brands that attract large audiences
Prudently managed balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation over a two-year cycle
3
Scripps Is One Of The Nation's Largest Local Broadcasters
And Owns Content Brands With National Reach
Scripps serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. We are well-positioned to serve customers through our two key segments:
-
-
Local Media: With 30% U.S. household reach1, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners.
National Media: Scripps runs an expanding collection of national content businesses, including the five Katz audience-targeted multicast networks, the next-generation news network Newsy, podcast industry leader Stitcher and digital audio measurement and infrastructure services leader Triton.
Local Media
Attractive 60-station portfolio1 with a diverse network affiliate mix, including 10 markets with two stations
30% TV household reach1
Well-respecteddigital brands and broad over-the-top TV distribution
Largest owner of ABC affiliates
National Media
Fast-growing,audience-targeted brands
National reach with opportunity to continue to broaden distribution
Rapidly expanding marketplaces that capitalize on the changing media landscapes, driven by new consumer behaviors
Moving from direct response to more lucrative general-market advertising to drive revenue growth and profitability
1 Pro forma for the acquisition of the Nexstar-Tribune stations
4
We Have Been Laying The Groundwork
For The Next Evolution Of The Company
WE HAVE:
WE WILL:
Reorganized the company into National Media and Local Media divisions to capitalize on consumer habits
Acquired more TV stations for scale and market depth
Acquired Triton - global digital audio leadero Reduced corporate and division costs o Sold radio assets
Improved short-term operating performance, beating guidance across the board in 2018 and doubling expected 2018 political ad revenue
Initiated a quarterly dividend and an accelerated share repurchase program
Integrate our recent acquisitions and those we expect to acquire this fall, including a smooth employee transition and full realization of financial synergies
Scale national businesses, maximizing audience, revenue growth potential and free cash flow contribution
Use cash to pay down debt and reduce leverage
Continue to prioritize near-term operating performance while maintaining our approach to long-term value creation
5
