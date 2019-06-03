Log in
E W Scripps : Scripps Investor Presentation Spring 2019

06/03/2019 | 10:24am EDT

The E.W. Scripps Company

Investor Presentation

SPRING 2019

DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical in nature and which may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, including changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication and should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the company's Form 10-K on file with the SEC in the section titled "Risk Factors." The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date the statement is made.

Scripps Investment Highlights

  1. Portfolio of local and national television / media brands provides diversified revenue streams
  2. Well-positionedtelevision stations in large markets reaching 30% of U.S. TV households
  3. Retransmission revenue growth provides additional opportunities to improve margins
  4. One of the strongest TV footprints for political advertising
  5. Rapidly growing national media brands that attract large audiences
  6. Prudently managed balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation over a two-year cycle

Scripps Is One Of The Nation's Largest Local Broadcasters

And Owns Content Brands With National Reach

Scripps serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. We are well-positioned to serve customers through our two key segments:

Local Media: With 30% U.S. household reach1, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners.

National Media: Scripps runs an expanding collection of national content businesses, including the five Katz audience-targeted multicast networks, the next-generation news network Newsy, podcast industry leader Stitcher and digital audio measurement and infrastructure services leader Triton.

Local Media

  1. Attractive 60-station portfolio1 with a diverse network affiliate mix, including 10 markets with two stations
  1. 30% TV household reach1
  1. Well-respecteddigital brands and broad over-the-top TV distribution
  1. Largest owner of ABC affiliates

National Media

  1. Fast-growing,audience-targeted brands
  1. National reach with opportunity to continue to broaden distribution
  1. Rapidly expanding marketplaces that capitalize on the changing media landscapes, driven by new consumer behaviors
  1. Moving from direct response to more lucrative general-market advertising to drive revenue growth and profitability

1 Pro forma for the acquisition of the Nexstar-Tribune stations

We Have Been Laying The Groundwork

For The Next Evolution Of The Company

WE HAVE:

WE WILL:

  1. Reorganized the company into National Media and Local Media divisions to capitalize on consumer habits
  1. Acquired more TV stations for scale and market depth
  1. Acquired Triton - global digital audio leader o Reduced corporate and division costs
    o Sold radio assets
  1. Improved short-term operating performance, beating guidance across the board in 2018 and doubling expected 2018 political ad revenue
  1. Initiated a quarterly dividend and an accelerated share repurchase program
  1. Integrate our recent acquisitions and those we expect to acquire this fall, including a smooth employee transition and full realization of financial synergies
  1. Scale national businesses, maximizing audience, revenue growth potential and free cash flow contribution
  1. Use cash to pay down debt and reduce leverage
  1. Continue to prioritize near-term operating performance while maintaining our approach to long-term value creation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The E.W. Scripps Company published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 14:23:03 UTC
