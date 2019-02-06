E W Scripps : Scripps appoints Kara McNeely VP and GM of KGUN/KWBA in Tucson, Arizona

CINCINNATI - The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has hired Kara McNeely as vice president and general manager of KGUN and KWBA, Scripps' ABC and CW affiliates in Tucson, Arizona, effective March 4.

McNeely is vice president of brand strategy, audience development and programming for KABC in Los Angeles. The new position marks McNeely's return to Scripps, where she served as promotions producer at WCPO in Cincinnati from 2003-2006. She also has held leadership roles with NBC Local Media, Tribune Broadcasting and Granite Broadcasting.

'Kara brings a tremendous amount of experience in local television - including leadership roles in the large markets of Miami and Los Angeles - that will benefit our duopoly in Tucson,' said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media. 'Her background in growing engagement and revenues across platforms make her a great fit for the work we are doing to serve local audiences and advertisers.'

McNeely was part of the team that grew KABC's audience to make it the most-watched local TV station in Los Angeles. She helped lead the strategy and initiatives that propelled KABC into a social media leader in local television and developed multiplatform integration efforts that contributed to station revenue.

'My career began at Scripps, and returning is such an honor,' said McNeely. 'I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to blaze new trails at KGUN and KWBA. I can't wait to jump in and work with our team to inform, engage, empower and serve our local communities and beyond.'

