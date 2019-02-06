E W Scripps : Scripps appoints Kara McNeely VP and GM of KGUN/KWBA in Tucson, Arizona

Log in
02/06/2019 | 01:55pm EST

CINCINNATI - The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has hired Kara McNeely as vice president and general manager of KGUN and KWBA, Scripps' ABC and CW affiliates in Tucson, Arizona, effective March 4.

McNeely is vice president of brand strategy, audience development and programming for KABC in Los Angeles. The new position marks McNeely's return to Scripps, where she served as promotions producer at WCPO in Cincinnati from 2003-2006. She also has held leadership roles with NBC Local Media, Tribune Broadcasting and Granite Broadcasting.

'Kara brings a tremendous amount of experience in local television - including leadership roles in the large markets of Miami and Los Angeles - that will benefit our duopoly in Tucson,' said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media. 'Her background in growing engagement and revenues across platforms make her a great fit for the work we are doing to serve local audiences and advertisers.'

McNeely was part of the team that grew KABC's audience to make it the most-watched local TV station in Los Angeles. She helped lead the strategy and initiatives that propelled KABC into a social media leader in local television and developed multiplatform integration efforts that contributed to station revenue.

'My career began at Scripps, and returning is such an honor,' said McNeely. 'I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to blaze new trails at KGUN and KWBA. I can't wait to jump in and work with our team to inform, engage, empower and serve our local communities and beyond.'

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 36 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps produces original programming including 'Pickler & Ben,' runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, 'Give light and the people will find their own way.'

Investor contact:
Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3732, Carolyn.micheli@scripps.com

Media contact:
Kari Wethington, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3763, Kari.wethington@scripps.com

The E.W. Scripps Company published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 18:54:07 UTC
