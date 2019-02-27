E W Scripps : Scripps declares first-quarter 2019 dividend

CINCINNATI - The board of directors of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2019.

Scripps shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019, will receive 5 cents per share, payable on March 25, 2019. The dividend will be paid out of the company's surplus.

The company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future. All subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the board at its discretion. The declaration and payment of future dividends will be dependent upon, among other things, the company's financial position, results of operations, cash flow and other factors.

Forward-looking statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements related to the company's businesses that are based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, including changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the company's Form 10-K on file with the SEC in the section titled 'Risk Factors.' The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date the statement is made.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 36 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps produces original programming including 'Pickler & Ben,' runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, 'Give light and the people will find their own way.'

Investor contact:

Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3732, Carolyn.micheli@scripps.com

Media contact:

Kari Wethington, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3763, Kari.wethington@scripps.com