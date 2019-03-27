E W Scripps : Scripps nominates broadcast veteran Wonya Lucas to board of directors

CINCINNATI, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has nominated Wonya Lucas, president and CEO of Public Broadcasting Atlanta, for election to its board of directors.

Lucas, 57, has had a 20-year career in television broadcasting, brand management and product development. She has served as president and chief executive officer at TV One and also has held leadership positions at Turner Broadcasting System, The Weather Channel, Discovery Communications, the Coca-Cola Company and Clorox.

Today, Lucas leads Public Broadcasting Atlanta, an award-winning public broadcast service of Atlanta, including NPR station WABE and PBS station ATL PBA. Under her leadership, revenue has increased by more than 20 percent over the last three years.

"Wonya is a veteran broadcast leader whose depth of experience in building successful media businesses will guide Scripps as it executes its plan to grow its portfolio of local and national media brands," said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson. "We look forward to the new perspectives she will bring to the company as it continues to evolve with the changing media landscape."

Lucas received her bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta and her Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University Pennsylvania.

Lucas serves as a director on a number of boards, including JCPenney and NPR.

At the May 6 Scripps shareholder annual meeting, Lucas will stand for election by the Class A shareholders. If she is confirmed, the company will grow its board from 10 to 11 directors.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 36 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps produces original programming including "Pickler & Ben," runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

