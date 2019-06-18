E W Scripps : Scripps wins four National Murrow Awards

CINCINNATI, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For their deeply reported storytelling and impactful journalism, national news network Newsy and three local television stations owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) have earned prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the honors today.

KMGH in Denver won in the large-market television category for "Overall Excellence." In 2018, Denver7 and TheDenverChannel.com launched "360 stories," exploring multiple sides of topics that matter most to Coloradans, including news about growth and living in Our Colorado and results-based Contact7 consumer investigations that have righted wrongs for people across the state.

WEWS in Cleveland won in the large-market television category of "Sports Reporting" for "The Turn." The winning work highlighted a Northeast Ohio golf program dedicated to supporting local people facing physical challenges.

KTVQ in Billings, Montana, won in the small-market television category of "Sports Reporting" for "The Pursuit of Four." The winning entry documents the physical and emotional journey of a high school wrestler's senior season and his quest for four consecutive state championships.

Multiplatform news network Newsy won in the large digital news category of "Breaking News" for "WALKOUT." The Newsy special, seen on Newsy's cable and OTT channels, followed the nationwide teacher walkouts movement of 2018 and brought context to the issues surrounding school funding across the country.

"The Scripps newsrooms honored with National Murrow Awards demonstrated the critical role journalism plays in our society – making connections, holding the powerful accountable and improving the lives of those we serve," said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. "Our company is firmly committed to quality, objective journalism, and we congratulate our national winners as well as our many regional winners for this honor."

