E W Scripps : old in America' podcast from Stitcher, Scripps wins prestigious Gracie Award

CNCINNATI, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sold in America," the 2018 podcast series produced by industry leader Stitcher, owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), and the Scripps Washington Bureau, is being honored with a Gracie Award.

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the winners today.

"Sold in America," which investigated the billion-dollar sex trade industry in the United States, won in the National Interactive Media Podcast-Investigative category.

Hosted by Noor Tagouri, the nine-episode series took listeners on a journey across the country into the world of selling sex in America. This deeply personal, deeply reported series uncovered misconceptions surrounding the sex industry through perspectives from those working in and around it.

Within one week of launching on Stitcher and other podcast-listening platforms, "Sold in America" reached the top 10 podcasts on Apple Podcasts. Due to an outpouring of listener engagement and feedback, "Sold in America" also released two bonus episodes featuring audience reactions.

The podcast was a follow-up to the documentary of the same name that aired last year on Newsy, Scripps' national news network. The three-part series featuring Tagouri offered an in-depth look at the sex trade through interviews with human trafficking survivors, sex workers, pimps, buyers and public officials on the front lines.

"'Sold in America' gave listeners a moving, personal window into an important and little-discussed issue," said Ellen Weiss, vice president and bureau chief of the Scripps Washington Bureau. "Noor's passionate reporting had a huge impact, and the response from audiences underscores the importance of including diverse perspectives as we tell these stories."

"'Sold in America' is a strong example of the enterprise journalism and well-crafted storytelling our National Media brands are delivering for audiences across platforms," said Laura Tomlin, senior vice president of National Media for Scripps. "The Stitcher, Scripps Washington Bureau and Newsy teams showed tremendous determination in pursuing and bringing light to this important issue."

The podcast was reported and produced by Tagouri with Eric Krupke, producer at Scripps Washington Bureau, and Kevin Clancy and Kate Grumke at Newsy. The series was edited by Susanne Reber and Ellen Weiss in the Scripps Washington Bureau and by Peter Clowney at Stitcher. John Asante of Stitcher served as senior producer and Chris Bannon and Jenny Radelet of Stitcher served as executive producers. David Herman produced the sound design and original theme composition for the podcast.

The AWMF annual Gracie Awards celebrate exemplary programming created by, for and about women across radio, television, cable and interactive media.

Stitcher and the Scripps Washington Bureau will be honored at the 44th Annual Gracie Awards Gala on May 21 in Beverly Hills, California.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 36 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps produces original programming including "Pickler & Ben," runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sold-in-america-podcast-from-stitcher-scripps-wins-prestigious-gracie-award-300833159.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company