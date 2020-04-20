Log in
EAB Group Oyj

EAB GROUP OYJ

(EABGB)
  Report
04/20 11:29:54 am
1.9 EUR   -0.52%
EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 20.04.2020

04/20/2020 | 11:36am EDT
EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 20.04.2020 
EAB GROUP OYJ  ILMOITUS

20.04.2020 klo 18:30

EAB GROUP OYJ:n OMIEN OSAKKEIDEN HANKINTA 20.04.2020


Päivämäärä        20.04.2020
Pörssikauppa      Osto
Osakelaji         EAB
Osakemäärä        183         kpl
Keskihinta/osake  1,8700      EUR
Ylin hinta/osake  1,8700      EUR
Alin hinta/osake  1,8700      EUR
Kokonaishinta     342,21      EUR

Yhtiön hallussa olevat omat osakkeet 20.04.2020:

  EAB 22 359  kpl

EAB Group Oyj:n puolesta
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

Lisätietoja antaa:
Daniel Pasternack, toimitusjohtaja, EAB Group Oyj
Sähköposti: daniel.pasternack@eabgroup.fi
Puhelin: 0201 558 610
www.eabgroup.fi

Liitteet:
EAB SBB 20042020.xlsx

Disclaimer

EAB Group Oyj published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 15:35:03 UTC
