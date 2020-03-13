Log in
EAC Invest A/S : COVID-19 update from Santa Fe Relocation

03/13/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Dear clients, partners and assignees,

Right now, we are facing a pandemic COVID-19 situation, and it is clear that the coronavirus will have a major impact on our daily lives.

As Santa Fe Relocation is a global company, we have gained lots of experience protecting our people and work environment, securing business continuity and offering assistance to our clients and assignees. We are well-prepared and able to support and provide assistance based on our response to the breakout in China a couple of months ago.

Besides our normal services, we have seen that we are able to help with alternative solutions and to help our clients in affected areas. We are all facing difficulties at the moment, but we are comforted that in a crisis like this, we are able to support you with our knowledge and network, no matter your destination or origin.

So, if you have any questions for us, reach out to your general account manager or send us an email at covidresponse@santaferelo.com.

Please also note that safety is our number one priority.

Effective from today, we are actively extending a number of precautionary measures to prevent infection for COVID-19, but also to make sure that we are taking a proactive approach to help and protect each other. We have set up a number of best practice controls including a health declaration form for all our employees. We have also limited our travels, increased cleaning at our premises and reduced the number of people in our meetings to a maximum of 10.

We will continuously provide more information as the situation develops.

Stay tuned for more updates and take care.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 17:29:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning Kruse Petersen Chairman
Jeremy Peter Fletcher Chief Financial Officer
Preben Sunke Deputy Chairman
Jesper Teddy Lok Independent Director
