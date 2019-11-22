Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  EAC Invest A/S    EAC   DK0010006329

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EAC Invest A/S : Santa Fe Relocation wins at the 2019 EMEA FEM Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:10am EST

We are delighted to announce that Santa Fe Relocation has won in the category of Destination Services Provider of the year at The EMMAs (Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards), hosted annually by The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM). This year, the EMEA ceremony was held in London on 21 November, 2019 at the O2 InterContinental.

The EMMAs events are dedicated to celebrating success, best practice and outstanding contribution to global mobility. They offer the chance to network with mobility leaders and to see how services providers are driving innovation and quality.

John Rason also won Highly commended in the Global Mobility Professional of the year category.

To learn more our Relocation and Destination Services, click here.

Thank you to FEM and the judges panel for selecting Santa Fe Relocation this year.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 10:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EAC INVEST A/S
05:10aEAC INVEST A/S : Santa Fe Relocation wins at the 2019 EMEA FEM Awards
PU
11/20IMMIGRATION UPDATE : China | Online Temporary Residence Registration
PU
11/06SANTA FE A/S : EAC Invest A/S' Extraordinary General Meeting - Company announcem..
AQ
11/06SANTA FE A/S : Information on activities in the continuing Santa Fe Group A/S (f..
AQ
11/01SANTA FE A/S : Global Mobility Trends in Asia | Part three
PU
10/31IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Malaysia | Validity of Non MSC approval letter
PU
10/28SANTA FE A/S : Join us at the INSZoom Immigration Conference 2019 | 5-6 Nov
PU
10/28IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Singapore | Work Pass application process
PU
10/25IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Belgium | Residence permit applications
PU
10/25SANTA FE A/S : Global Mobility Trends in Asia | Part two
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 21,3 M
Chart EAC INVEST A/S
Duration : Period :
EAC Invest A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAC INVEST A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,77  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning Kruse Petersen Chairman
Jeremy Peter Fletcher Chief Financial Officer
Preben Sunke Deputy Chairman
Jesper Teddy Lok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAC INVEST A/S-87.30%3
CINTAS CORPORATION50.98%26 251
TELEPERFORMANCE52.29%13 781
EDENRED45.06%12 541
BUREAU VERITAS SA34.64%11 846
UNITED RENTALS44.86%11 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group