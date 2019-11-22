EAC Invest A/S : Santa Fe Relocation wins at the 2019 EMEA FEM Awards

We are delighted to announce that Santa Fe Relocation has won in the category of Destination Services Provider of the year at The EMMAs (Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards), hosted annually by The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM). This year, the EMEA ceremony was held in London on 21 November, 2019 at the O2 InterContinental.

The EMMAs events are dedicated to celebrating success, best

practice and outstanding contribution to global mobility. They offer the chance to network with mobility leaders and to see how services providers are driving innovation and quality.

John Rason also won Highly commended in the Global Mobility Professional of the year category.

Thank you to FEM and the judges panel for selecting Santa Fe Relocation this year.