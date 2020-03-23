Immigration update: Additional precautionary restrictions to Myanmar

Effective from 20th Mar 2020, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Myanmar have announced Additional Precautionary Travel Restrictions as a preventive measure of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Who will be affected?

- Travelers to Myanmar from list of restricted countries

- Foreign travelers to Myanmar whose nationality are included under the list of e-Visa & Visa on Arrival

Mandated 14-day quarantine

The authorities will be assessing travelers for a mandated self-quarantine or hospital quarantine for 14 days quarantine upon entry to Myanmar. Travelers are required to present a Medical Certificate issued by a medical facility recognized by the health authorities of the respective countries, of having no symptoms of acute respiratory illness (fever and cough or shortness of breath), before boarding any flights to Myanmar.

Travelers who have been to the below countries within 14 days prior to entering Myanmar will be affected:

- USA

- Switzerland

- UK

- the Netherlands

- Austria

- Belgium

- Norway

- Sweden

- Denmark

Temporary Suspension of Visa on Arrival and e-Visa

The Myanmar Government temporarily suspends issuance of Visa on Arrival (VOA) and e-Visa for all countries until 30 April 2020.

Santa Fe Analysis

Initial regulation on travelers who will be prohibited entry to Myanmar remains. Summary can be found here :

As there is no timeline set by the authorities on the travel restrictions, travelers who have been in the prohibited countries will be required to reschedule planned travel to Myanmar. For travelers who have been in the above-mentioned restricted countries will be required to obtain a health certificate prior entering Myanmar and may need to reschedule travel plans.

All travelers to Myanmar whose nationality fall under the list of countries eligible for e-Visa or Visa on Arrival will need to apply for an Entry Visa at the Embassy of Myanmar abroad prior traveling to Myanmar.

