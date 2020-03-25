Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  EAC Invest A/S    EAC   DK0010006329

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immigration update: Additional precautionary restrictions to Myanmar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 10:13am EDT

Effective from 25th March 2020, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Myanmar have announced additional precautionary travel restrictions as a preventive measure of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Who will be affected?

- Myanmar nationals incoming from all countries
- Foreign travellers to Myanmar from all countries

Mandated 14-day quarantine

The authorities will be assessing all travellers for a mandated self-quarantine or hospital quarantine for 14 days quarantine upon entry to Myanmar.

Foreign Travellers are required to present laboratory evidence of absence of COVID-19 infection issued no longer than 72 hours prior to the date of travel, before boarding any flights to Myanmar. Inability to produce laboratory evidence may be denied boarding or entry to Myanmar.

Santa Fe Analysis

The Initial regulation on travellers who will be prohibited entry to Myanmar remains. Summary can be found here.

We urge travellers who have a scheduled trip to Myanmar to ensure they obtain the laboratory evidence from nearby hospitals or health authorities prior their travel.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Nyein Nyein Thu
Relocation and Immigration Account Manager
Santa Fe Relocation
Yangor, Myanmar
D: + 95 9 300 88 196
E: Nyein.Nyein.Thu@santaferelo.comRobert Day
Group Head of Immigration Operation
Santa Fe Relocation
London, UK
D: +44 7990 021125
E: Robert.Day@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, clickhere.

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 14:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EAC INVEST A/S
10:13aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Additional precautionary restrictions to Myanmar
PU
10:03aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Italy I COVID-19 update – Validity of documents
PU
09:53aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Malaysia | Control Order Movements was extended
PU
09:28aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines I Suspension of AEP applications
PU
03/24COVID-19 UPDATE : Need support? We're here to help our clients
PU
03/24IMMIGRATION UPDATE : India | Additional travel advisory due to COVID-19
PU
03/24IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Bangladesh | Visa and travel restrictions
PU
03/24IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Singapore | Latest restrictions with immediate effect
PU
03/23IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Additional precautionary restrictions to Myanmar
PU
03/23IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines I Clarification on temporary travel ban
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 18,1 M
Chart EAC INVEST A/S
Duration : Period :
EAC Invest A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAC INVEST A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,50  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning Kruse Petersen Chairman
Jeremy Peter Fletcher Chief Financial Officer
Preben Sunke Deputy Chairman
Jesper Teddy Lok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAC INVEST A/S-10.18%3
CINTAS CORPORATION-35.41%18 080
TELEPERFORMANCE-19.18%11 136
EDENRED-18.48%9 851
BUREAU VERITAS SA-23.99%8 529
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-25.44%8 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group