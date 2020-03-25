Immigration update: Additional precautionary restrictions to Myanmar

Effective from 25th March 2020, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Myanmar have announced additional precautionary travel restrictions as a preventive measure of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Who will be affected?

- Myanmar nationals incoming from all countries

- Foreign travellers to Myanmar from all countries

Mandated 14-day quarantine

The authorities will be assessing all travellers for a mandated self-quarantine or hospital quarantine for 14 days quarantine upon entry to Myanmar.

Foreign Travellers are required to present laboratory evidence of absence of COVID-19 infection issued no longer than 72 hours prior to the date of travel, before boarding any flights to Myanmar. Inability to produce laboratory evidence may be denied boarding or entry to Myanmar.

Santa Fe Analysis

The Initial regulation on travellers who will be prohibited entry to Myanmar remains. Summary can be found here.

We urge travellers who have a scheduled trip to Myanmar to ensure they obtain the laboratory evidence from nearby hospitals or health authorities prior their travel.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

