Immigration update: China | Stricter quarantine measures

The World Health Organization has classified COVID-19 as a global pandemic. Due to the global impact, China has continually tightened prevention and control measures.

Who will be affected?

Travellers who enter Shanghai from overseas.

Impact

Effective from 26th March from 18:00, Shanghai has implemented stricter policies for all arrivals from abroad. All travellers arriving in Shanghai, are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Shanghai government will proceed with nucleic acid detection upon arrival. Any special circumstances, after strict assessment by local authorities and approval, will now proceed with home quarantine. People who are quarantined at designated sites need to cover accommodation and meals fees themselves.

Santa Fe Analysis

Santa Fe Relocation will monitor the situation closely and provide updated information once available.

