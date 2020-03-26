Immigration update: China | Stricter quarantine measures

Log in
03/26/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

The World Health Organization has classified COVID-19 as a global pandemic. Due to the global impact, China has continually tightened prevention and control measures.

Who will be affected?

Travellers who enter Shanghai from overseas.

Impact

Effective from 26th March from 18:00, Shanghai has implemented stricter policies for all arrivals from abroad. All travellers arriving in Shanghai, are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Shanghai government will proceed with nucleic acid detection upon arrival. Any special circumstances, after strict assessment by local authorities and approval, will now proceed with home quarantine. People who are quarantined at designated sites need to cover accommodation and meals fees themselves.

Santa Fe Analysis

Santa Fe Relocation will monitor the situation closely and provide updated information once available.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Maggie Hu
​Immigration Manager - China
​Santa Fe Relocation China
D: (86-21) 6233 9700 ext. 134
M: +13917317947
​E: maggie.hu@santaferelo.com

Robert Day
Group Head of Immigration Operations
Santa Fe Relocation
London
M:+447990021125
E: Robert.Day@santaeferelo.com
About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

About us

Santa Fe Relocation is a Global Mobility company specializing in managing and delivering high-quality relocation services worldwide. Our core competence is providing services that help corporations and their employees as well as individuals and their families to relocate and settle in new places. These services are delivered to a consistently high standard, locally and globally, and managed through our own operations around the world. For more information, visit us at www.santaferelo.com

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 17:22:09 UTC
