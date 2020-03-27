Immigration update: China | Temporary suspension of entry to foreign nationals

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China National Immigration Administration Announcement additional measures and restrictions on international travel and Visa applications have been recently implemented against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Who will be affected?

Foreign Nationals Holding Valid Chinese Visas or Residence Permits.

Impact

In view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the world, effective from 0 a.m., 28th March 2020, China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry of foreign nationals holding visas or residence permits still valid to the time of this announcement.

Entry by foreign nationals with APEC Business Travel Cards will be suspended as well. Policies including port visas, 24/72/144-hour visa-free transit policy, Hainan 30-day visa-free policy, 15-day visa-free policy specified for foreign cruise-group-tour through Shanghai Port, Guangdong 144-hour visa-free policy specified for foreign tour groups from Hong Kong or Macao SAR, and Guangxi 15-day visa-free policy specified for foreign tour groups of ASEAN countries will also be temporarily suspended.

Entry with diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected. Foreign nationals coming to China for necessary economic, trade, scientific or technological activities or out of emergency humanitarian needs may apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates. Entry by foreign nationals with visas issued after this announcement will not be affected.

The suspension is a temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the outbreak situation and the practices of other countries. China will stay in close touch with all sides and properly handle personnel exchanges with the rest of the world under the special circumstances. The above-mentioned measures will be calibrated in light of the evolving situation and announced accordingly.

Santa Fe Analysis

Santa Fe Relocation will monitor the situation closely and provide updated information once available.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Maggie Hu

​Immigration Manager - China

​Santa Fe Relocation China

D: (86-21) 6233 9700 ext. 134

M: +13917317947

​E: maggie.hu@santaferelo.com

Robert Day

Group Head of Immigration Operations

​Santa Fe Relocation

London, UK

M: +44 7990 021125

​E: Robert.Day@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here



About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

About us

Santa Fe Relocation is a Global Mobility company specializing in managing and delivering high-quality relocation services worldwide. Our core competence is providing services that help corporations and their employees as well as individuals and their families to relocate and settle in new places. These services are delivered to a consistently high standard, locally and globally, and managed through our own operations around the world. For more information, visit us at www.santaferelo.com