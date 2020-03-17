Immigration update: France I Containment and border closure due to COVID-19

Log in
03/17/2020 | 05:57am EDT

Further to previous announcements on 12 and 14 March (respectively, closing of schools and closing of restaurants, cinemas, etc.), French Government announced yesterday official containment, starting today 17 March at 12pm. It is due to last for an initial period of 15 days, extendable depending on the progress made containing the spread of the coronavirus.

People are strongly invited to work from home whenever possible, and trips outside of their home are reduced to the 'strict minimum'. Exceptions will be approved for trips to food shops, doctors, or work when required. People are prevented from meeting in groups, seeing family, playing sports in groups, etc. Certificates will need to be signed and presented when controlled. Police will fine people whose reason to be out of their home is not legitimate (€135).

It has also been announced that borders will be closed at a European level. Third-country nationals with no residence permit and no imperious reason to enter will be refused access to the Schengen space. Internal movement will be allowed within the EU (including the UK, as this is the Brexit transition period), only for imperious reasons.

French administrations have announced that validity of all French residence permits and receipts of application is extended for 3 months, to secure their stay.

We recommend that all trips to the EU and to Schengen be postponed.

If you have any queries, please feel free to contact us

Alexandra Demeure
Immigration Manager
Western Europe cluster
Alexandra.demeure@santaferelo.com

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

About us

Santa Fe Relocation is a global mobility company specialising in managing and delivering high-quality relocation services worldwide. Our core competence is providing services that help corporations and their employees relocate and settle in a new country, assisting them with immigration, home and school searches, language and cultural training, property rentals, and domestic and international household goods shipments. We provide these services to a consistently high standard, locally and globally. A key strength is our ability to manage these services through our own operations around the world.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 09:55:11 UTC
