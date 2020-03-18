Immigration update: Indonesia | COVID-19: Additional measures

Press statement by Indonesian Foreign Minister on additional measures in relation of the COVID-19 Response.

Advice for Indonesian Citizens

The Government advises all Indonesian citizens to restrict non-essential outbound travel and for those currently abroad, to return to Indonesia at the earliest to avoid further travel disruptions.

Advice for Foreigners

The Indonesian Government is suspending Visa Exemption policy for Short-Stay Visit, Visa on Arrival, Diplomatic Visa Fee facilities for all countries, for a period of one-month.

Foreign travellers who wish to visit Indonesia must obtain a visa from Indonesian missions abroad in accordance with the purpose of visit. Upon submission, applicants must provide a health certificate issued by relevant health authorities from their respective countries.

Measures for visitors from China remain in effect, in accordance with the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs ion 2 February 2020. Summary can be found here: https://www.santaferelo.com/en/mobility-insights/news-and-blog/immigration-update-indonesia-preventive-measure-of-coronavirus/

Second measures for visitors from South Korea & Iran, in accordance with the Statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs on 5 March will remain in effect. Summary can be found here: https://www.santaferelo.com/en/mobility-insights/news-and-blog/immigration-update-indonesia-travel-restrictions-due-to-covid-19/

Entry & transit to Indonesia for travellers who have been in the below countries 14 days prior to arrival will be denied:

1. Iran

2. Italy

3. Vatican City

4. Spain

5. France

6. Germany

7. Switzerland

8. United Kingdom

Extension of Short-Visit Pass for foreign travellers currently in Indonesia and have expired shall be conducted in accordance with the regulation of Ministry of Human Rights No. 7 of 2020, which states that emergency Stay Permit may be granted for Chinese Citizens, Foreigners holding Stay Permit in China, and to Spouse & Children of a Chinese Citizen.

If travellers are showing initial symptoms of COVID-19 during initial screening, a 14-day observation in a government facility will be applied.

The measures above will take effect on Friday 20 March, 2020 at 00:00 Western Indonesia Time (GMT+7). These measures are temporary and shall be evaluated based on further development.

