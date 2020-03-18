Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  EAC Invest A/S    EAC   DK0010006329

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immigration update: Indonesia | COVID-19: Additional measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 07:32am EDT

Press statement by Indonesian Foreign Minister on additional measures in relation of the COVID-19 Response.

Advice for Indonesian Citizens

The Government advises all Indonesian citizens to restrict non-essential outbound travel and for those currently abroad, to return to Indonesia at the earliest to avoid further travel disruptions.

Advice for Foreigners

  • The Indonesian Government is suspending Visa Exemption policy for Short-Stay Visit, Visa on Arrival, Diplomatic Visa Fee facilities for all countries, for a period of one-month.
  • Foreign travellers who wish to visit Indonesia must obtain a visa from Indonesian missions abroad in accordance with the purpose of visit. Upon submission, applicants must provide a health certificate issued by relevant health authorities from their respective countries.
  • Measures for visitors from China remain in effect, in accordance with the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs ion 2 February 2020. Summary can be found here: https://www.santaferelo.com/en/mobility-insights/news-and-blog/immigration-update-indonesia-preventive-measure-of-coronavirus/
  • Second measures for visitors from South Korea & Iran, in accordance with the Statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs on 5 March will remain in effect. Summary can be found here: https://www.santaferelo.com/en/mobility-insights/news-and-blog/immigration-update-indonesia-travel-restrictions-due-to-covid-19/
  • Entry & transit to Indonesia for travellers who have been in the below countries 14 days prior to arrival will be denied:
    1. Iran
    2. Italy
    3. Vatican City
    4. Spain
    5. France
    6. Germany
    7. Switzerland
    8. United Kingdom
  • All travellers/visitors must complete and submit a Health Alert Card to the Port of Health Authority upon arrival at Indonesian Immigration Checkpoints. If travellers have travelled to the above countries within 14 days prior to arrival, Immigration officer may refuse entry to Indonesia.
  • Extension of Short-Visit Pass for foreign travellers currently in Indonesia and have expired shall be conducted in accordance with the regulation of Ministry of Human Rights No. 7 of 2020, which states that emergency Stay Permit may be granted for Chinese Citizens, Foreigners holding Stay Permit in China, and to Spouse & Children of a Chinese Citizen.
  • If travellers are showing initial symptoms of COVID-19 during initial screening, a 14-day observation in a government facility will be applied.

The measures above will take effect on Friday 20 March, 2020 at 00:00 Western Indonesia Time (GMT+7). These measures are temporary and shall be evaluated based on further development.

Should you have any questions, please contact:

Natasja Batubara
Corporate Services Manager - Indonesia
Santa Fe Relocation
Indonesia
D: +62 21 2961 2990
E: Natasja.Batubara@santaferelo.com

Robert Day
Group Head of Immigration Operations
Santa Fe Relocation
D: +44 7990 021125
Email: Robert.day@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, clickhere.

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 11:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EAC INVEST A/S
07:32aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Indonesia | COVID-19: Additional measures
PU
07:02aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines | COVID-19: Travel restrictions
PU
06:48aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Vietnam | COVID-19: Tourist visas affected
PU
03/17IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines | Guidelines on Enhanced Community Quarantine o..
PU
03/17IMMIGRATION UPDATE : United Kingdom | Immigration impact of COVID-19
PU
03/17IMMIGRATION UPDATE : UAE | Visa suspensions due to the COVID-19
PU
03/17EAC INVEST A/S : Notice of shareholder holding above 10% - Company announcement ..
PU
03/17IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Malaysia | An update of COVID-19
PU
03/17IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Singapore | Additional border restrictions
PU
03/17IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Qatar | Measures and restrictions due to COVID-19
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 18,1 M
Chart EAC INVEST A/S
Duration : Period :
EAC Invest A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAC INVEST A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,50  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning Kruse Petersen Chairman
Jeremy Peter Fletcher Chief Financial Officer
Preben Sunke Deputy Chairman
Jesper Teddy Lok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAC INVEST A/S-10.18%3
CINTAS CORPORATION-22.28%21 696
TELEPERFORMANCE-26.82%10 259
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-20.80%8 988
RENTOKIL INITIAL-11.57%8 889
EDENRED-28.24%8 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group