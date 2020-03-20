Immigration update: Indonesia | COVID-19: Additional measures

The Ministry of Law & Human Rights has released Regulation No. 8 of 2020 regarding the issuance of Visa on Arrival, Free Visit Visa and Emergency Stay Permit.

Who will be affected?

- Foreign travellers to Indonesia whose nationality are included under the list of Free Visa Exemption & Visa on Arrival

- Emergency Work & Stay Permit applicants

Regulation on the issuance of Free Visit Visa & Visa on Arrival

Effective 20th March 2020, the Immigration Authorities will no longer issue Free Visit Visa and Visa on Arrival to foreign travellers who wish to enter Indonesia. Foreign travellers who have not been in the restricted areas within 14 days prior to arrival in Indonesia will be required to obtain an Entry Visa from one of the Indonesian Missions abroad in line with their purpose of visit. This also applies to applicants of Emergency Work & Stay Permits.

Entry & transit to Indonesia for travellers who have been in the below countries 14 days prior to arrival will be denied:

1. China

2. South Korea

3. Iran

4. Italy

5. Vatican City

6. Spain

7. France

8. Germany

9. Switzerland

10. United Kingdom

Regulation Emergency Stay Permit

For foreigners currently in Indonesia and unable to travel back to their home countries due to a government-imposed lockdown may be granted an Emergency Stay Permit. Applicant will be required to submit an application at the Directorate General of Immigration Office or to the nearest District Immigration Office. The Emergency Stay Permit will not be granted if the applicant's home country is not listed at one of the countries currently on a government-imposed lockdown.

Santa Fe Analysis

As there is no timeline set by the authorities on the travel restrictions, travellers who have been in the above-mentioned restricted countries will be required to reschedule planned travel to Indonesia.

Foreigners currently in Indonesia on a Free Visit Visa or Visa on Arrival whose countries are currently under a government-imposed lockdown are advised to immediately visit the nearest District Immigration Office to apply for an Emergency Stay Permit.

For Emergency Work & Stay permit applicants, employers are advised to keep assignment start dates flexible for the affected travellers. Santa Fe will issue an update once the temporary ban has been lifted.

