Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  EAC Invest A/S    EAC   DK0010006329

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immigration update: Indonesia | COVID-19: Additional measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 06:58am EDT

The Ministry of Law & Human Rights has released Regulation No. 8 of 2020 regarding the issuance of Visa on Arrival, Free Visit Visa and Emergency Stay Permit.

Who will be affected?

- Foreign travellers to Indonesia whose nationality are included under the list of Free Visa Exemption & Visa on Arrival
- Emergency Work & Stay Permit applicants

Regulation on the issuance of Free Visit Visa & Visa on Arrival

Effective 20th March 2020, the Immigration Authorities will no longer issue Free Visit Visa and Visa on Arrival to foreign travellers who wish to enter Indonesia. Foreign travellers who have not been in the restricted areas within 14 days prior to arrival in Indonesia will be required to obtain an Entry Visa from one of the Indonesian Missions abroad in line with their purpose of visit. This also applies to applicants of Emergency Work & Stay Permits.

Entry & transit to Indonesia for travellers who have been in the below countries 14 days prior to arrival will be denied:

1. China
2. South Korea
3. Iran
4. Italy
5. Vatican City
6. Spain
7. France
8. Germany
9. Switzerland
10. United Kingdom

Regulation Emergency Stay Permit

For foreigners currently in Indonesia and unable to travel back to their home countries due to a government-imposed lockdown may be granted an Emergency Stay Permit. Applicant will be required to submit an application at the Directorate General of Immigration Office or to the nearest District Immigration Office. The Emergency Stay Permit will not be granted if the applicant's home country is not listed at one of the countries currently on a government-imposed lockdown.

Santa Fe Analysis

As there is no timeline set by the authorities on the travel restrictions, travellers who have been in the above-mentioned restricted countries will be required to reschedule planned travel to Indonesia.

Foreigners currently in Indonesia on a Free Visit Visa or Visa on Arrival whose countries are currently under a government-imposed lockdown are advised to immediately visit the nearest District Immigration Office to apply for an Emergency Stay Permit.

For Emergency Work & Stay permit applicants, employers are advised to keep assignment start dates flexible for the affected travellers. Santa Fe will issue an update once the temporary ban has been lifted.

Should you have any questions, please contact:

Natasja Batubara
Corporate Services Manager - Indonesia
Santa Fe Relocation
Indonesia
D: +62 21 2961 2990
E: Natasja.Batubara@santaferelo.com

Robert Day
Group Head of Immigration Operations
Santa Fe Relocation
London
M:+44 7990 021125
E: Robert.Day@santaeferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, clickhere.

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 10:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EAC INVEST A/S
06:58aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Indonesia | COVID-19: Additional measures
PU
06:23aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : South Africa | Temporary immigration concessions and travel..
PU
06:14aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Thailand | A further update from BOI on COVID-19
PU
03/19IMMIGRATION UPDATE : United States of America I Travel bans due to COVID-19
PU
03/19IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Myanmar I Precautionary restrictions for travellers to Myan..
PU
03/19IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines I Updates on visa processing during the enhance..
PU
03/19IMMIGRATION UPDATE : UAE I COVID-19 Update- Suspension of visa on arrival, pre-a..
PU
03/19IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines I Lifting of 72-hour window period on outbound ..
PU
03/19IMMIGRATION UPDATE : China | Impose stricter quarantine measures
PU
03/18IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Vietnam | Visa suspensions due to COVID-19
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 17,8 M
Chart EAC INVEST A/S
Duration : Period :
EAC Invest A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAC INVEST A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,48  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning Kruse Petersen Chairman
Jeremy Peter Fletcher Chief Financial Officer
Preben Sunke Deputy Chairman
Jesper Teddy Lok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAC INVEST A/S-11.38%3
CINTAS CORPORATION-31.99%18 986
TELEPERFORMANCE-19.83%10 959
EDENRED-25.44%8 937
BUREAU VERITAS SA-24.36%8 420
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-28.84%7 807
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group