Immigration update: Italy I COVID-19 update – Validity of documents

Who will be affected?

All EU citizens and non EU citizens that have immigration procedures ongoing all over Italy.

Background:

Due to the large outbreak of COVID-19 in Italy, new extraordinary laws were implemented and new restrictions and measures put in place.

Impact:

Workers and their families have to expect delays in the finalisation of immigration procedures.

Implementation:

Law Decree 18 issued on 17 March 2020 and effective immediately, contains measures to extend the validity of documents.

Article 103 states that all the certificates, attestations, permits, authorisations expiring within the period of 31 January 2020 and 15 April 2020, have been extended until 15 June 2020.

Article 104 states that the validity of Italian identification documents (passports, identity cards) expiring from 17 March 2020 is extended until 31 August 2020.

In consideration of these new terms, residence permits expiring between 31 January 2020 and 15 April 2020 are to be considered valid until 15 June 2020 and the renewal application can be submitted up to 60 days after 15 June 2020.

The applications submitted from 23 February 2020 are suspended/not processed until 15 April 2020.

Next Steps (or) Actions Required:

People who need to extend their documents, must consider the new terms.

Santa Fe Analysis:

Delays in issuance of stay permits and generally in all immigration procedures are expected.

Santa Fe will update about any arising relevant immigration updates regarding this scenario as it is continuously changing.

