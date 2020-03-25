Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  EAC Invest A/S    EAC   DK0010006329

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immigration update: Italy I COVID-19 update – Validity of documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 10:03am EDT

Who will be affected?

All EU citizens and non EU citizens that have immigration procedures ongoing all over Italy.

Background:

Due to the large outbreak of COVID-19 in Italy, new extraordinary laws were implemented and new restrictions and measures put in place.

Impact:

Workers and their families have to expect delays in the finalisation of immigration procedures.

Implementation:

Law Decree 18 issued on 17 March 2020 and effective immediately, contains measures to extend the validity of documents.

Article 103 states that all the certificates, attestations, permits, authorisations expiring within the period of 31 January 2020 and 15 April 2020, have been extended until 15 June 2020.

Article 104 states that the validity of Italian identification documents (passports, identity cards) expiring from 17 March 2020 is extended until 31 August 2020.

In consideration of these new terms, residence permits expiring between 31 January 2020 and 15 April 2020 are to be considered valid until 15 June 2020 and the renewal application can be submitted up to 60 days after 15 June 2020.

The applications submitted from 23 February 2020 are suspended/not processed until 15 April 2020.

Next Steps (or) Actions Required:

People who need to extend their documents, must consider the new terms.

Santa Fe Analysis:

Delays in issuance of stay permits and generally in all immigration procedures are expected.

Santa Fe will update about any arising relevant immigration updates regarding this scenario as it is continuously changing.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Veronica Maggioni
Immigration Specialist
Santa Fe Relocation Italy
Tel.: +393483040948
Email: veronica.maggioni@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, clickhere.

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

About us

Santa Fe Relocation is a Global Mobility company specialising in managing and delivering high-quality relocation services worldwide. Our core competence is providing services that help corporations and their employees as well as individuals and their families to relocate and settle in new places. These services are delivered to a consistently high standard, locally and globally, and managed through our own operations around the world. For more information, visit us at santaferelo.com.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 14:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EAC INVEST A/S
10:13aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Additional precautionary restrictions to Myanmar
PU
10:03aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Italy I COVID-19 update – Validity of documents
PU
09:53aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Malaysia | Control Order Movements was extended
PU
09:28aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines I Suspension of AEP applications
PU
03/24COVID-19 UPDATE : Need support? We're here to help our clients
PU
03/24IMMIGRATION UPDATE : India | Additional travel advisory due to COVID-19
PU
03/24IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Bangladesh | Visa and travel restrictions
PU
03/24IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Singapore | Latest restrictions with immediate effect
PU
03/23IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Additional precautionary restrictions to Myanmar
PU
03/23IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines I Clarification on temporary travel ban
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 18,1 M
Chart EAC INVEST A/S
Duration : Period :
EAC Invest A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAC INVEST A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,50  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning Kruse Petersen Chairman
Jeremy Peter Fletcher Chief Financial Officer
Preben Sunke Deputy Chairman
Jesper Teddy Lok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAC INVEST A/S-10.18%3
CINTAS CORPORATION-35.41%18 080
TELEPERFORMANCE-19.18%11 136
EDENRED-18.48%9 851
BUREAU VERITAS SA-23.99%8 529
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-25.44%8 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group