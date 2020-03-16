Immigration update: Kenya | Measures to combat pandemic COVID-19

On 15 March 2020, the President of the Republic of Kenya, announced measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in Kenya.

Who is affected?

This will affect all international travellers intending to travel to Kenya.

Background

The COVID-19 virus emerged in central China in late December 2019 and the latest figures show it has infected more than 162 000 people. The World Health Organization has now classified COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Kenya recorded its first case of the COVID-19 virus on 12 March 2020, as of now, Kenya has 3 confirmed cases of people infected with the virus.

The President of Kenya confirmed the implementation of strict measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, blocking entry to the country to everyone except citizens and residents. Schools will also close.

This will have a material impact on many of our clients.

Impact

Only Kenyan citizens and foreigners with valid work or residence permits will be allowed to enter into the country provided they proceed on self-quarantine or report to a government quarantine facility.

This will come into effect by 17 March 2020 and would remain in place for 2 weeks.

Every foreigner who has entered the country in the past 14 days has been ordered to implement self-quarantine.

In addition, from 16 March 2020, all primary and secondary schools must close, with boarding schools and university to shut by 20 March 2020.

All companies have also been urged to allow employees to work from home.

How Santa Fe can assist?

Santa Fe can support your business with any immigration compliance and advisory issues concerning your expatriate population. We can review current employees' visas and assist with necessary advice or solutions to ensure ongoing compliance with the Kenyan Immigration Act and Regulations.We will also keep your business updated on ongoing developments on all Kenyan immigration matters and will advise on any changes requiring your attention.

Should you have any questions, please contact:

Terence Rover

Immigration Manager - Africa

Santa Fe Relocation

Johannesburg, South Africa

D: +27 (0) 10 442 8933

M: +27 (0) 72 279 9606

E: Terence.Rover@santaferelo.com

Paolo Longo

Regional Immigration Director - India, Middle East & Africa

Santa Fe Relocation

Johannesburg, South Africa

D: +27 (0) 10 595 2337

M: +27 (0) 83 677 7949

E: Paolo.longo@santaferelo.com

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

About us

Santa Fe Relocation is a global mobility company specialising in managing and delivering high-quality relocation services worldwide. Our core competence is providing services that help corporations and their employees relocate and settle in a new country, assisting them with immigration, home and school searches, language and cultural training, property rentals, and domestic and international household goods shipments. We provide these services to a consistently high standard, locally and globally. A key strength is our ability to manage these services through our own operations around the world.