Immigration update: Myanmar I Precautionary restrictions for travellers to Myanmar

Precautionary restrictions for travellers to Myanmar

Effective from 15th Mar 2020, Myanmar Ministry of Health & Sports have announced Precautionary Travel Restrictions as a preventive measure of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Travellers who will be denied entry

Entry to Myanmar is prohibited for foreign travellers who have been to the following Hot Spots areas within the last 14 days prior entering Myanmar.

South Korea: Daegu & Gyeongsangbuk-do

China: Hubei

Myanmar nationals entering the country upon visiting the above-mentioned Hot Spot areas will be quarantined for 14 days upon entry.

Mandated 14-day quarantine

The authorities will be assessing travellers for a mandated self-quarantine or hospital quarantine for 14 days quarantine upon entry to Myanmar. Travellers who have been to the below countries within 14 days prior to entering Myanmar will be affected:

South Korea other than the above-mentioned hot-spot areas.

China other than the above-mentioned hot-spot areas.

Italy

Iran

France

Spain

Germany

Mandated Surveillance by the Authorities

The authorities will be monitoring all travellers who have been to China and United States within 14 days prior entry to Myanmar. Travelers will be required to report to appointed public hospitals upon entry regardless on whether or not they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Implementation

These measures have already been implemented and will remain in effect until further notices are received from the authorities.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Nyein Nyein Thu

Relocation and Immigration Account Manager

Santa Fe Relocation

Yangon, Myanmar

Tel.: + 95 9 300 88 196

Email: Nyein.Nyein.Thu@santaferelo.com

Robert Day

Group Head of Immigration Operation

Santa Fe Relocation

London, UK

D: +44 7990 021125

E: Robert.Day@santaferelo.com

