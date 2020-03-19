Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  EAC Invest A/S    EAC   DK0010006329

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immigration update: Myanmar I Precautionary restrictions for travellers to Myanmar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

Precautionary restrictions for travellers to Myanmar

Effective from 15th Mar 2020, Myanmar Ministry of Health & Sports have announced Precautionary Travel Restrictions as a preventive measure of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Travellers who will be denied entry

Entry to Myanmar is prohibited for foreign travellers who have been to the following Hot Spots areas within the last 14 days prior entering Myanmar.

  • South Korea: Daegu & Gyeongsangbuk-do
  • China: Hubei

Myanmar nationals entering the country upon visiting the above-mentioned Hot Spot areas will be quarantined for 14 days upon entry.

Mandated 14-day quarantine

The authorities will be assessing travellers for a mandated self-quarantine or hospital quarantine for 14 days quarantine upon entry to Myanmar. Travellers who have been to the below countries within 14 days prior to entering Myanmar will be affected:

  • South Korea other than the above-mentioned hot-spot areas.
  • China other than the above-mentioned hot-spot areas.
  • Italy
  • Iran
  • France
  • Spain
  • Germany

Mandated Surveillance by the Authorities

The authorities will be monitoring all travellers who have been to China and United States within 14 days prior entry to Myanmar. Travelers will be required to report to appointed public hospitals upon entry regardless on whether or not they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Implementation

These measures have already been implemented and will remain in effect until further notices are received from the authorities.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Nyein Nyein Thu
Relocation and Immigration Account Manager
Santa Fe Relocation
Yangon, Myanmar
Tel.: + 95 9 300 88 196
Email: Nyein.Nyein.Thu@santaferelo.com

Robert Day
Group Head of Immigration Operation
Santa Fe Relocation
London, UK
D: +44 7990 021125
E: Robert.Day@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, clickhere.

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

About us

Santa Fe Relocation is a Global Mobility company specialising in managing and delivering high-quality relocation services worldwide. Our core competence is providing services that help corporations and their employees as well as individuals and their families to relocate and settle in new places. These services are delivered to a consistently high standard, locally and globally, and managed through our own operations around the world. For more information, visit us at santaferelo.com.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 16:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EAC INVEST A/S
12:33pIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Myanmar I Precautionary restrictions for travellers to Myan..
PU
12:23pIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines I Updates on visa processing during the enhance..
PU
10:18aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : UAE I COVID-19 Update- Suspension of visa on arrival, pre-a..
PU
10:18aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines I Lifting of 72-hour window period on outbound ..
PU
05:59aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : China | Impose stricter quarantine measures
PU
03/18IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Vietnam | Visa suspensions due to COVID-19
PU
03/18IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Sri Lanka | Visa and Travel Restrictions due to COVID-19
PU
03/18IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Belgium | Updates on COVID-19
PU
03/18IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Indonesia | COVID-19: Additional measures
PU
03/18IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines | COVID-19: Travel restrictions
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 17,8 M
Chart EAC INVEST A/S
Duration : Period :
EAC Invest A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAC INVEST A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,48  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning Kruse Petersen Chairman
Jeremy Peter Fletcher Chief Financial Officer
Preben Sunke Deputy Chairman
Jesper Teddy Lok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAC INVEST A/S-11.38%3
CINTAS CORPORATION-33.86%18 466
TELEPERFORMANCE-24.61%10 427
EDENRED-27.33%8 814
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-26.59%8 131
RENTOKIL INITIAL-20.20%7 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group