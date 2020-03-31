Log in
EAC Invest A/S

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
Immigration update: Myanmar | Temporary suspension of all type of visas

03/31/2020 | 04:36am EDT

Effective from 29th Mar 2020, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Myanmar have announced the temporary suspension of all type of Visas as a preventive measure of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Who will be affected?

All Foreign travellers to Myanmar except for diplomats accredited to Myanmar, United Nations officials who reside in Myanmar and crew of ships and aircraft operating to and from Myanmar

Visa Suspension

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs have suspended the issuance of all types of visas to Myanmar effective between 29 March 2020 to 30 April 2020 as below:

  • Suspension of the issuance of all types of visa to all foreign nationals except for diplomats accredited to Myanmar, United Nations officials who reside in Myanmar and crew of ships and aircraft operating to and from Myanmar
  • Suspension of visa exemption granted to all foreign nationals on the basis of bilateral arrangements, including those from ASEAN member countries, except those holding diplomatic and official passport

Crew members of ships or aircraft operating to and from Myanmar may also obtain entry visa through respective Myanmar Missions abroad. They shall be required to follow the latest guidelines and directives issued by the Ministry of Transport and Communication of the Republic of Union of Myanmar.

Mandated 14-day quarantine

All diplomats accredited to Myanmar and United Nations officials resident in Myanmar are required to provide certification of the absence of COVID-19 infection issued by a recognized laboratory no more than 72 hours prior to the date of travel, before boarding any flights to Myanmar. They shall be subject to home quarantine for 14 days on their arrival in Myanmar.

Santa Fe Analysis

Initial regulation on travelers who will be prohibited entry to Myanmar remains. Summary can be found here

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Nyein Nyein Thu
Relocation and Immigration Account Manager
Santa Fe Relocation
Yangor, Myanmar
D: + 95 9 300 88 196
E: Nyein.Nyein.Thu@santaferelo.comRobert Day
Group Head of Immigration Operation
Santa Fe Relocation
London, UK
D: +44 7990 021125
E: Robert.Day@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, clickhere.

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 08:35:04 UTC
