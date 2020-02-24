Immigration update: Philippines | Temporary travel ban update

On 18 February 2020, the Philippine government has already lifted its temporary travel ban for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), students and permanent residents bound for Hong Kong and Macau.

Who will be affected?

• Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)

• Students

• Permanent Residents of Hong Kong and Macau

• Filipinos and their foreign spouses and/or children

• Holders of diplomatic visa

Background

On 5 February 2020, the Philippine government has issued travel restrictions for foreign nationals coming from China and its Special Administrative Regions (Hong Kong and Macau). However, after assessing the risk involved in the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IAFT-EID) has decided to include additional categories on the exemption from the travel ban. Foreign spouse and/or children of Filipinos, and holders of diplomatic visa will now be allowed to enter the country subject to the required 14-day quarantine.

Furthermore, IAFT-EID has authorized the travel to Hong Kong and Macau for OFWs, Permanent Residents of these Special Administrative Regions, and Filipinos who will study abroad, provided that they will sign a declaration acknowledging the risks involved.

Impact

All foreign nationals and Filipinos included in the exemptions will now be allowed to enter the country as well as travel to Hong Kong and Macau subject to compliance with the Philippine regulations on travel ban.

Implementation

Effective 18 February 2020

Santa Fe Relocation will monitor the situation closely and provide updated information once available.

