News Summary

Immigration update: Philippines | Temporary travel ban update

02/24/2020 | 07:17am EST

On 18 February 2020, the Philippine government has already lifted its temporary travel ban for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), students and permanent residents bound for Hong Kong and Macau.

Who will be affected?

• Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)
• Students
• Permanent Residents of Hong Kong and Macau
• Filipinos and their foreign spouses and/or children
• Holders of diplomatic visa

Background

On 5 February 2020, the Philippine government has issued travel restrictions for foreign nationals coming from China and its Special Administrative Regions (Hong Kong and Macau). However, after assessing the risk involved in the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IAFT-EID) has decided to include additional categories on the exemption from the travel ban. Foreign spouse and/or children of Filipinos, and holders of diplomatic visa will now be allowed to enter the country subject to the required 14-day quarantine.

Furthermore, IAFT-EID has authorized the travel to Hong Kong and Macau for OFWs, Permanent Residents of these Special Administrative Regions, and Filipinos who will study abroad, provided that they will sign a declaration acknowledging the risks involved.

Impact

All foreign nationals and Filipinos included in the exemptions will now be allowed to enter the country as well as travel to Hong Kong and Macau subject to compliance with the Philippine regulations on travel ban.

Implementation

Effective 18 February 2020

Santa Fe Relocation will monitor the situation closely and provide updated information once available.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Ma. Emmariza Ola
Immigration Manager - Philippines
Santa Fe Relocation
Philippines
Tel.: (632) 8795 2438
Email: Emmariza.Ola@santaferelo.com

Robert Day
Group Head of Immigration Operations
Santa Fe Relocation
London, UK
Tel: +44 7990 021125
Email: Robert.Day@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, clickhere

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 12:16:05 UTC
