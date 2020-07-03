Immigration update: Portugal | EU/Schengen Borders Reopening Conditions and Third Countries Exemptions

Air Border Control - EU/Schenghen Borders Reopening Conditions and Third Countries Exemptions

Pursuant to Order No. 6756-C / 2020 published last June 30th, regarding restrictions on travel to countries outside the European Union, Portuguese government authorizes flights from and to only 6 countries: Algeria, Canada, South Korea, Morocco, Tunisia and China, with the condition of reciprocity.

Air traffic to and from Portugal for all flights to and from European Union and countries associated with the Schengen Area (Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland and Switzerland) and the United Kingdom under the Withdrawal Agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom are released.

It has been noted that this brand-new government measure has certain exceptions mainly regarding the entry into Portugal of travelers from the following countries: Brazil (and Portuguese speaking countries) and USA.

Exemption is based on the fact that Brazil is a country of official Portuguese expression and with respect to the USA, the exception is justified due to the strong presence of Portuguese communities in that country, however the predicted exception is conditioned to some important criteria, which are the following:

- From Brazil, only flights from and to São Paulo and to and from Rio de Janeiro will be admitted;

- Travelers on flights from those countries must present, at the time of departure, proof of test to COVID -19, with a negative result, carried out in the last 72 hours before departure, under penalty of being refused entry into national territory (type of test to be informed)

- Passengers will only be granted entry to Portugal if they are on essential trips proven to be for professional, study, family reunion (with VISA), health or humanitarian reasons, and in accordance with the principle of reciprocity between countries of origin and destiny.

Please note that above criteria do not apply to flights from / to Brazil and the USA intended to allow national citizens to return to Portugal or to residence permit holders in Portugal, nor intended to allow foreign citizens to return to their respective countries who are in Portugal, provided that such flights are promoted by the competent authorities of such countries, subject to prior request and agreement, and in compliance with the principle of reciprocity as well.

National citizens and foreign citizens with legal residence in Portugal who, exceptionally, do not have proof of the test to the COVID -19, with a negative result, will be immediately referred by the competent security authorities to carry out the test at their own expenses.

Regarding land borders with Spain, there is no more restrictions since July 1st.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Luciana Zettel

Immigration Specialist

Santa Fe Relocation

Email: luciana.zettel@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.