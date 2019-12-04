Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  EAC Invest A/S    EAC   DK0010006329

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Immigration update: South Africa | E-Visas and visa waiver list

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 09:44am EST

On 01 December 2019, during a media briefing, the Minister of the Department of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, announced more reforms to the current visa regime.

Announcement

Testing of the E-visa application system as commenced in Kenya, the first tourist who applied for a visitors' visa on the new e-Visa system arrived in South Africa on 30 November 2019 and more are expected as part of the pilot. In early 2020, China, India and Nigeria will be included in the pilot which will run until March 2020.

The Minister also announced that citizens from Tunisia no longer require visas to visit South Africa for holidays, conferencing and business meetings. South Africa has 83 countries on its visa waiver list. A list of the countries who are exempted from obtaining a visa before arrival to South Africa can be found here.

Background

On 19 September 2018, the South African Government announced that several changes will be made to make it easier for tourists, business people and academia to travel to South Africa. More detail on this announcement is available in our South African Immigration Update published on 25 September 2018. Subsequent announcements regarding this topic was published throughout 2019, most notably detailed in our updates published on 14 February 2018, 15 August 2019 and 29 November 2019.

Impact

This will have a positive impact on Tunisian citizens in that they no longer have to go through the process to secure a visa prior to travel to South Africa for holidays, conferencing or business meetings. Citizens from countries earmarked for the e-Visa rollout will also benefit from quicker processing times and an easier visa application process.

The progress made in the introduction of the e-Visa system and expansion of the list of countries who are exempt from visa for travel to South Africa takes South Africa a step closer to achieving the target of 21 million tourists by 2030, up from 10 million in 2018.

How Santa Fe can assist?

Santa Fe support businesses on any Immigration compliance and advisory issues concerning your expatriate population. We can review current employees' visas and if it is found that the correct work visa is not in place we will assist with necessary corrective measures or solutions to ensure compliance.

We keep your business updated on ongoing developments on all South African immigration matters and will advise on any changes requiring your attention.

Should you have any questions, please contact:

Terence Rover
Immigration Manager - Africa
Santa Fe Relocation
Johannesburg, South Africa
D: +27 (0) 10 442 8933
M: +27 (0) 72 279 9606
E: Terence.Rover@santaferelo.com

Paolo Longo
Regional Immigration Director - India, Middle East & Africa
Santa Fe Relocation
Johannesburg, South Africa
D: +27 (0) 10 595 2337
M: +27 (0) 83 677 7949
E: Paolo.longo@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, clickhere

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

About us

Santa Fe Relocation is a Global Mobility company specialising in managing and delivering high-quality relocation services worldwide. Our core competence is providing services that help corporations and their employees as well as individuals and their families to relocate and settle in new places. These services are delivered to a consistently high standard, locally and globally, and managed through our own operations around the world. For more information, visit us at www.santaferelo.com

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 14:43:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EAC INVEST A/S
09:44aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : South Africa | E-Visas and visa waiver list
PU
05:24aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : China | Foreign talent work and residence permit
PU
12/03IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Netherlands | Salary Thresholds for Migrants
PU
12/02IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Belgium | New minimum Salary scales
PU
11/29IMMIGRATION UPDATE : South Africa | A revision on children travelling
PU
11/27IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Switzerland | New language requirements
PU
11/22EAC INVEST A/S : Santa Fe Relocation wins at the 2019 EMEA FEM Awards
PU
11/20IMMIGRATION UPDATE : China | Online Temporary Residence Registration
PU
11/06SANTA FE A/S : EAC Invest A/S' Extraordinary General Meeting - Company announcem..
AQ
11/06SANTA FE A/S : Information on activities in the continuing Santa Fe Group A/S (f..
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 21,5 M
Chart EAC INVEST A/S
Duration : Period :
EAC Invest A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAC INVEST A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,79  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning Kruse Petersen Chairman
Jeremy Peter Fletcher Chief Financial Officer
Preben Sunke Deputy Chairman
Jesper Teddy Lok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAC INVEST A/S-87.16%3
CINTAS CORPORATION52.32%26 432
TELEPERFORMANCE51.15%13 706
EDENRED36.41%11 818
BUREAU VERITAS SA30.88%11 539
INTERTEK GROUP PLC12.54%11 301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group