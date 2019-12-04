Immigration update: South Africa | E-Visas and visa waiver list

On 01 December 2019, during a media briefing, the Minister of the Department of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, announced more reforms to the current visa regime.

Announcement

Testing of the E-visa application system as commenced in Kenya, the first tourist who applied for a visitors' visa on the new e-Visa system arrived in South Africa on 30 November 2019 and more are expected as part of the pilot. In early 2020, China, India and Nigeria will be included in the pilot which will run until March 2020.

The Minister also announced that citizens from Tunisia no longer require visas to visit South Africa for holidays, conferencing and business meetings. South Africa has 83 countries on its visa waiver list. A list of the countries who are exempted from obtaining a visa before arrival to South Africa can be found here.

Background

On 19 September 2018, the South African Government announced that several changes will be made to make it easier for tourists, business people and academia to travel to South Africa. More detail on this announcement is available in our South African Immigration Update published on 25 September 2018. Subsequent announcements regarding this topic was published throughout 2019, most notably detailed in our updates published on 14 February 2018, 15 August 2019 and 29 November 2019.

Impact

This will have a positive impact on Tunisian citizens in that they no longer have to go through the process to secure a visa prior to travel to South Africa for holidays, conferencing or business meetings. Citizens from countries earmarked for the e-Visa rollout will also benefit from quicker processing times and an easier visa application process.

The progress made in the introduction of the e-Visa system and expansion of the list of countries who are exempt from visa for travel to South Africa takes South Africa a step closer to achieving the target of 21 million tourists by 2030, up from 10 million in 2018.

