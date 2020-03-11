Immigration update: Thailand | Temporary cancellation of visa on arrival due to COVID-19

The Thai government has just decided to scrap visa exemption and visa on arrival for 11 locations, effective immediately.

Who will be affected?

Foreign nationals who plan to travel to Thailand on visa exemption or visa on arrival.

Background

In an effort to further contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom, the Thai government has just decided to scrap the visa exemption plan for foreign nationals coming from Hong Kong (30 days), Italy (30 days) and South Korea (90 days).

In addition, they will also temporarily cancel visa on arrival plan for foreign nationals coming from these 18 countries: Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.

Foreign nationals from China, Italy, Iran and South Korea must apply for a visa at a Thai Embassy with a medical certificate issued no more than 3 days before the application, if they wish to enter the Kingdom. Local Thai Embassies may have different policies. It's advisable to check with your local Thai Embassy before submission. Thai government is also planning to enforce a 14-day quarantine of foreign nationals from the aforementioned countries upon their arrival. Failure to comply may risk deportation from the Kingdom.

This policy will stay in place until further notice from the government, when COVID-19 starts to subside.

Impact

This policy will make it more difficult for foreign tourists to travel to Thailand, as the government is gearing up for tougher regulations to contain the spread of the virus.

Santa Fe Analysis

As COVID-19 continues to spread to more countries and infect more people, we recommend foreign nationals to practice hygiene and safety measures first. If your country is in the above list and you wish to travel to Thailand for tourist purpose for the time being, you will need to apply for a tourist visa at a local Thai Embassy.

