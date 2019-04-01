Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Distributions

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ECC, ECCA, ECCB,
ECCX, ECCY) today is pleased to announce the declaration of
distributions on shares of the Company’s common stock.
The Company has declared three separate distributions of $0.20 per share
on its common stock, payable on each of April 30, 2019, May 31, 2019 and
June 28, 2019 to stockholders of record as of April 12, 2019, May 13,
2019 and June 12, 2019, respectively. The following schedule applies to
the distributions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
|
Amount per common share
|
April 12, 2019
|
|
|
|
April 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
$0.20
|
May 13, 2019
|
|
|
|
May 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
$0.20
|
June 12, 2019
|
|
|
|
June 28, 2019
|
|
|
|
$0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company is also pleased to announce the declaration of distributions
on shares of the Company’s 7.75% Series A Term Preferred Stock due 2022
and 7.75% Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2026 (collectively, the
“Preferred Stock”).
The Company has declared a distribution of $0.161459 per share on its
Preferred Stock, payable on each of April 30, 2019, May 31, 2019 and
June 28, 2019. The following schedule applies to the distributions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
|
Amount per share of Preferred Stock
|
April 12, 2019
|
|
|
|
April 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
$0.161459
|
May 13, 2019
|
|
|
|
May 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
$0.161459
|
June 12, 2019
|
|
|
|
June 28, 2019
|
|
|
|
$0.161459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The distributions on the Preferred Stock reflect an annual distribution
rate of 7.75% of the $25 liquidation preference per share of the
Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June.
Distributions on common stock are generally paid from net investment
income (regular interest and dividends) and may also include capital
gains and/or a return of capital. The specific tax characteristics of
the distributions will be reported to the Company’s stockholders on Form
1099 after the end of the 2019 calendar year.
ABOUT EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY
The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment
company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate high
current income and capital appreciation primarily through investment in
equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The
Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Credit
Management LLC.
The Company makes certain unaudited portfolio information available each
month on its website in addition to making certain other unaudited
financial information available on its website (www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com).
This information includes (1) an estimated range of the Company’s net
investment income (“NII”) and realized capital gains or losses per share
of common stock for each calendar quarter end, generally made available
within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end,
(2) an estimated range of the Company’s NAV per share of common stock
for the prior month end and certain additional portfolio-level
information, generally made available within the first fifteen days
after the applicable calendar month end, and (3) during the latter part
of each month, an updated estimate of NAV, if applicable, and, with
respect to each calendar quarter end, an updated estimate of the
Company’s NII and realized capital gains or losses for the applicable
quarter, if available.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this
press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not
guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those
in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors,
including those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company undertakes no
duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press
release.
