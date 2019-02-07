Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. : Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter 2018 and Year-End 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, February 21, 2019

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ECC, ECCA, ECCB,
ECCX, ECCY) today announced that it plans to report financial results
for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 prior to the
opening of the financial markets on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call on
that day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Thomas P. Majewski, Chief
Executive Officer, will host the call along with Kenneth P. Onorio,
Chief Financial Officer.
All interested parties are welcome to participate in the conference call
via one of the following methods:
|
|
|
|
PHONE:
|
|
Dial (833) 231-8253 (domestic) or (647) 689-4099 (international),
and enter Conference ID 3177217. All participants are asked to
dial-in to the conference call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call
so that their name and company information can be collected.
|
|
|
|
INTERNET:
|
|
Please go to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s
website (www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com)
at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register for the call and
download and install any necessary audio software.
|
|
|
|
REPLAY:
|
|
An archived replay of the call will be made available shortly
after the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s
website, and will remain available for approximately 30 days. A
replay will also be available following the end of the call
through Friday, March 22, 2019, by telephone at (800) 585-8367
(toll-free) or (416) 621-4642 (international), passcode 3177217.
|
|
|
About Eagle Point Credit Company
The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment
company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate high
current income and capital appreciation primarily through investment in
equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The
Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Credit
Management LLC.
The Company makes certain unaudited portfolio information available each
month on its website in addition to making certain other unaudited
financial information available on its website (www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com).
This information includes (1) an estimated range of the Company’s net
investment income (“NII”) and realized capital gains or losses per share
of common stock for each calendar quarter end, generally made available
within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end,
(2) an estimated range of the Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) per
share of common stock for the prior month end and certain additional
portfolio-level information, generally made available within the first
fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, and (3) during the
latter part of each month, an updated estimate of NAV, if applicable,
and, with respect to each calendar quarter end, an updated estimate of
the Company’s NII and realized capital gains or losses for the
applicable quarter, if available.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this
press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not
guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those
in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors,
including those described in the prospectus and the Company’s other
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company
undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press
release.
