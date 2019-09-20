Log in
EAGLE BANCORP 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. - EGBN

09/20/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until September 23, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqCM: EGBN). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Eagle Bancorp and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-egbn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 23, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On July 17, 2019, the Company disclosed an increasing level of legal expenses resulting from ongoing internal and government investigations of “the Company’s identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.” On this news, the price of Eagle Bancorp’s shares plummeted.

The case is Stein v. Eagle Bancorp, Inc., 19-cv-06873.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
