Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eagle Bancorp, Inc.    EGBN

EAGLE BANCORP, INC.

(EGBN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company for EagleBank, today announced a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.22 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2019.

“We are pleased to announce the continuation of a quarterly cash dividend payment to shareholders,” noted Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Ms. Riel continued, “We expect that our sustained profitability will enable us to provide shareholders with a tangible return in the form of quarterly cash dividends, and believe that such action is prudent, given the rate of continued capital accumulation at the Company.”

Ms. Riel added, “The Company’s capital planning and policies are extensive and receive much attention by the Company’s Board of Directors. The decision to continue with a quarterly cash dividend is consistent with those policies.”

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions.  Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein.  Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.  For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements contained in this release.

EagleBank Contact
Michael T. Flynn
301.986.1800



© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
05:38pEagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
GL
09/21DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
09/20EAGLE BANCORP 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kah..
BU
09/20EAGLE BANCORP DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suf..
NE
09/20MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..
BU
09/19INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Sec..
BU
09/19EAGLE BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/12EAGLE BANCORP : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Eagle Bancorp, In..
BU
09/12EAGLE BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/06LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 330 M
EBIT 2019 215 M
Net income 2019 144 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,35x
Capitalization 1 486 M
Chart EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 47,67  $
Last Close Price 44,30  $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,60%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan G. Riel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman Robert Pozez Chairman
Charles D. Levingston Executive Vice President-Finance
Les M. Alperstein Independent Director
Harvey Michael Goodman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE BANCORP, INC.-10.91%1 486
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.61%167 714
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP15.62%54 019
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 358
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%48 987
QNB-1.69%48 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group