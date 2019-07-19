Log in
Eagle Bancorp : Lost Money in Eagle Bancorp, Inc.?

07/19/2019 | 01:51pm EDT

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. shares have declined by more than 20% on news of its involvement in government investigations and failure to meet revenue and earnings estimates due to increased legal fees. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Eagle Bancorp Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) stock.

To speak privately with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here.

On July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp disclosed that it has been the target of ongoing government investigations and has incurred increased legal fees as a result. Global Newswire stated that these investigations involve the company’s “identification, classification, and disclosure” of related party transactions, the “retirement” of former officers and directors, and a potentially improper relationship with certain former officers and directors and a public official.

Eagle Bancorp has announced that it is unable to predict the outcome of these ongoing investigations. Company President and CEO, Susan Riel, stated.

“The company expects that it will continue to incur elevated levels of legal accounting and professional fees, at least through the remainder of 2019, as it continues to cooperate with these investigations.”

Following this news, shares of Eagle Bancorp plummeted more than 20% in intraday trading on July 18, 2019, causing significant harm to investors.

If you invested in Eagle Bancorp and would like to speak privately with a securities attorney to learn more about our investigation and your legal rights, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925. Our investigation concerns whether Eagle Bancorp and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 332 M
EBIT 2019 214 M
Net income 2019 144 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 9,38x
P/E ratio 2020 9,06x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,90x
Capitalization 1 352 M
Chart EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 52,43  $
Last Close Price 39,15  $
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald D. Paul Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan G. Riel Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Charles D. Levingston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Les M. Alperstein Independent Director
Dudley C. Dworken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE BANCORP, INC.9.73%1 352
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.39%177 463
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 276
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP10.87%53 700
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.24%49 018
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-1.28%48 838
