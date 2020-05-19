Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eagle Bancorp, Inc.    EGBN

EAGLE BANCORP, INC.

(EGBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EagleBank Awarded Raymond James Community Bankers Cup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 06:01am EDT

BETHESDA, Md., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for the eighth time.  The award recognizes the top 10 per cent of community banks across the country based on profitability, operational efficiency and other balance sheet metrics.

The pool of banks included for consideration includes all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2019. 

“We are delighted to have once again been recognized by Raymond James for this milestone award,” said Susan Riel, Chief Executive Officer at EagleBank. “Raymond James is a multinational financial services company and their recognition underscores EagleBank’s long-standing commitment to customer service and institutional excellence. As we navigate the COVID-19 challenges, the same dedication to best practices and customer interests will always be a part of our banking mission,” Susan added.

More than 250 community banks across the United States were candidates for this award. EagleBank has been a proud recipient of the Cup every year since 2012.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

EagleBank Contact
Vikki Kayne
301.986.180

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
06:01aEagleBank Awarded Raymond James Community Bankers Cup
GL
05/12EAGLE BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/11EAGLE BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
04/22EAGLE BANCORP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22EAGLE BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
04/22Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Net Income for First Quarter 2020 of $23.1 Mill..
GL
04/16EagleBank Makes Emergency Funds Available to George Mason University
GL
04/14EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Recognized in Nationwide Scotsman Rankings
GL
04/14EAGLE BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/08Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 23, 2020
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 331 M
EBIT 2020 200 M
Net income 2020 106 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,79%
P/E ratio 2020 9,66x
P/E ratio 2021 9,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,07x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,07x
Capitalization 1 015 M
Chart EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 35,38 $
Last Close Price 31,50 $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan G. Riel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman Robert Pozez Executive Chairman
Charles D. Levingston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathy A. Raffa Independent Director
James A. Soltesz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE BANCORP, INC.-42.01%1 015
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.32%164 727
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-0.43%59 952
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.24%43 201
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.39%42 489
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.73%39 613
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group