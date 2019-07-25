Log in
EAGLE BANCORP, INC.

EAGLE BANCORP, INC.

(EGBN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

0
07/25/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

Federman & Sherwood announces that on July 24, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is March 2, 2015 through July 17, 2019.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-eagle-bancorp-inc/

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Eagle Bancorp, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, September 23, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 330 M
EBIT 2019 214 M
Net income 2019 145 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 9,76x
P/E ratio 2020 9,54x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,27x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,07x
Capitalization 1 410 M
Chart EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 48,57  $
Last Close Price 40,83  $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald D. Paul Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan G. Riel Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Charles D. Levingston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Les M. Alperstein Independent Director
Dudley C. Dworken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE BANCORP, INC.-16.18%1 410
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.28%179 520
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 108
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP12.14%54 249
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.24%49 503
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-0.76%49 087
