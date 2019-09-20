Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eagle Bancorp, Inc.    EGBN

EAGLE BANCORP, INC.

(EGBN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 09:53am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (“Eagle” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Eagle failed to maintain adequate internal controls and compliance policies. This failure was likely to result in the need for internal investigations by the Company and created a risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Eagle, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
09:53aMONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..
BU
09/19INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Sec..
BU
09/19EAGLE BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/12EAGLE BANCORP : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Eagle Bancorp, In..
BU
09/12EAGLE BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
09/06LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
09/03LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/15LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
08/15EAGLE BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/12EAGLE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 331 M
EBIT 2019 216 M
Net income 2019 145 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,59x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,39x
Capitalization 1 517 M
Chart EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 47,17  $
Last Close Price 44,32  $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald D. Paul Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan G. Riel Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Charles D. Levingston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Les M. Alperstein Independent Director
Dudley C. Dworken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE BANCORP, INC.-9.01%1 517
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.33%168 738
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.78%53 192
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 204
QNB0.01%50 141
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK21.84%49 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group