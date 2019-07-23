Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $3.2 Million, or $0.51 Per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter 2019; Assets Surpass $1.0 Billion; Raises Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend by 2.7% to $0.095 per Share and Renews Stock Repurchase Plan
0
07/23/2019 | 12:01pm EDT
HELENA, Mont., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, today reported net income of $3.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019, and $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. There were $5,000 in acquisition-related expenses in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.2 million in the preceding quarter and $131,000 in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2019, net income increased 132.4% to $4.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2018.
Additionally, Eagle’s board of directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 2.7% to $0.095 per share on July 18, 2019. The dividend will be payable September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record August 16, 2019. The current annualized yield is 2.29% based on recent market prices.
“Eagle’s record second quarter operating results were highlighted by double-digit loan and deposit growth year-over-year and solid net interest income,” stated Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO. “All of our operating metrics improved during the quarter as we surpassed the $1 billion asset milestone. At the same time, the successful integration of our two recent acquisitions is providing us with additional opportunities for improvement. We will continue to look for growth opportunities in and around our surrounding markets that benefit both our customers and shareholders.”
On January 1, 2019, Eagle completed its acquisition of Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The State Bank of Townsend, located in Townsend, Montana, in a transaction valued at $16.4 million.
On January 31, 2018, Eagle completed its acquisition of Ruby Valley Bank, which added approximately $94 million in assets, $82 million in deposits and $55 million in gross loans.
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, except where noted)
Net income was $3.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.
Annualized return on average assets was 1.30%.
Annualized return on average equity was 11.37%.
Net interest margin (“NIM”) contracted to 4.31% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 4.33% in the preceding quarter, and improved 13-basis points compared to 4.18% in the second quarter a year ago.
Revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased 44.4% to $15.2 million, compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter a year ago.
Purchase discount on loans from the Big Muddy Bancorp portfolio was $2.8 million at January 1, 2019, (the “acquisition date”) of which $1.9 million remains as of June 30, 2019.
Purchase discount on loans from the Ruby Valley Bank portfolio was $1.8 million at January 31, 2018, (the “acquisition date”) of which $1.1 million remains as of June 30, 2019.
The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from both the Big Muddy Bancorp and the Ruby Valley Bank transactions was $539,000 in the second quarter, compared to $520,000 in the preceding quarter.
Total loans increased 29.3% to $752.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $581.7 million a year ago.
Total deposits increased 22.1% to $748.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $613.2 million a year ago.
Capital ratios remain well capitalized with a tangible common shareholders’ equity ratio of 9.79% at June 30, 2019.
Increased quarterly cash dividend by 2.7% to $0.095 per share.
Balance Sheet Results “Loan production remains robust, with organic loan growth up $40.1 million, or 6.25% from the previous quarter end. This organic growth, coupled with the recent acquisition of Big Muddy Bancorp, resulted in total loans increasing almost 30% year over year,” said Johnson. Total loans increased 29.3% to $752.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $581.7 million a year earlier and increased 3.4% compared to $728.0 million three months earlier.
Eagle originated $120.5 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter, excluding construction loans, and sold $101.4 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.31%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $77.4 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $72.3 million.
Commercial real estate loans increased 46.4% to $316.6 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $216.3 million a year earlier. Residential mortgage loans increased 2.3% to $114.9 million, compared to $112.3 million a year earlier. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 98.8% to $93.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $46.8 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 5.8% to $74.0 million, home equity loans increased 4.5% to $55.6 million, commercial construction and development loans increased 36.8% to $50.0 million, residential construction loans decreased modestly to $30.3 million, and consumer loans increased 15.3% to $19.2 million, compared to a year ago.
Total deposits were $748.4 million at June 30, 2019, a 22.1% increase compared to $613.2 million at June 30, 2018, and a 1.0% increase compared to $741.0 million at March 31,2019. Noninterest checking accounts represent 24.5%, interest bearing checking accounts represent 14.8%, savings accounts represent 16.5%, money market accounts comprise 16.4% and time certificates of deposit make up 27.8% of the total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2019.
Total assets increased 21.9% to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $826.8 million a year ago, in large part due to the Big Muddy Bancorp acquisition. At March 31, 2019, total assets were $979.6 million. Shareholders’ equity increased 26.0% to $115.7 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $91.8 million a year earlier and increased 3.0% compared to $112.3 million three months earlier. Tangible book value improved to $15.12 per share at June 30, 2019, compared to $14.50 per share at March 31, 2019, and $14.28 per share a year earlier.
Operating Results Eagle’s NIM contracted two basis points to 4.31% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 4.33% in the preceding quarter, and a 13-basis point improvement compared to 4.18% in the second quarter a year ago. “Our NIM continues to benefit substantially due to the increase in interest accretion on purchased loans as a result of our two recent acquisitions,” said Johnson. “The interest accretion on purchased loans totaled $539,000 and resulted in a 24-basis point increase in the NIM during the second quarter, compared to $520,000 and a 24-basis point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter.” Year-to-date, Eagle’s NIM improved 41 basis-points to 4.32%, from 3.91% in the first six months of 2018.
The investment securities portfolio decreased to $124.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $154.3 million a year ago, which had a positive impact on average yields on earning assets, increasing to 5.15% from 4.52% a year ago due to deploying funds into higher yielding loans.
Eagle’s second quarter revenues increased 16.3% to $15.2 million, compared to $13.1 million in the preceding quarter and increased 44.4% when compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, revenues increased 42.7% to $28.3 million, compared to $19.8 million in the first six months of 2018.
Net interest income before the provision for loan loss increased 3.4% to $9.7 million in the second quarter compared to $9.4 million in the preceding quarter and increased 24.1% compared to $7.8 million in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2019, net interest income increased 30.1% to $19.1 million, compared to $14.7 million in the first six months of 2018.
With solid gains from loan sales, noninterest income increased 49.0% to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.7 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 102.7% compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter a year ago. The net gain on sale of mortgage loans totaled $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.6 million in the preceding quarter and $1.7 million in the second quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, noninterest income grew 78.5% to $9.2 million, compared to $5.2 million in the first six months of 2018.
Eagle’s second quarter noninterest expenses were $10.5 million compared to $11.0 million in the preceding quarter and $8.9 million in the second quarter a year ago. Acquisition costs totaled $5,000 for the current quarter, compared to $1.2 million for the preceding quarter and $131,000 in the second quarter one year ago. In the first six months of the year, noninterest expenses totaled $21.5 million, compared to $17.0 million in the first six months of 2018.
For the second quarter of 2019, income tax expense totaled $780,000, for an effective tax rate of 19.4%, compared to $293,000 in the second quarter of 2018.
Credit Quality The allowance for loan losses represented 206.4% of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 133.6% three months earlier and 370.7% a year earlier. The second quarter provision for loan losses was $697,000, compared to $604,000 in the preceding quarter and $24,000 in the second quarter a year ago.
Eagle’s total other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets improved to $91,000 at June 30, 2019, compared to $354,000 at March 31, 2019 and $457,000 at June 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of two OREO properties. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonaccrual loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, loans delinquent 90 days or more, and restructured loans, were $3.8 million at June 30, 2019, or 0.38% of total assets, compared to $5.7 million, or 0.58% of total assets three months earlier and $2.1 million, or 0.26% of total assets a year earlier. The increase year-over-year was primarily from acquired assets.
Nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) reduced to $3.8 million at June 30, 2019, from $5.3 million at March 31, 2019, and increased when compared to $1.7 million a year earlier. The increase year-over-year in nonperforming loans were primarily a result of loans acquired.
Net loan charge-offs totaled $46,000 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $104,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and $4,000 in the second quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses was $7.8 million, or 1.03% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to $7.1 million, or 0.98% of total loans at March 31, 2019 and $6.2 million, or 1.06% of total loans a year ago.
Capital Management Eagle Bancorp Montana continues to be well capitalized with the ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets of 9.79% at June 30, 2019. (Shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible to tangible assets).
Stock Repurchase Eagle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 100,000 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. Under the plan, shares may be purchased by the company on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The extent to which the company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchase will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations.
About the Company Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 21 banking offices. Additional information is available on the bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”
Forward Looking Statements This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," “will”’ "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers with Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation and any litigation which we inherited from our January 2019 merger with The State Bank of Townsend); inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; the effect of our acquisitions of Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.
Balance Sheet
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
10,581
$
9,054
$
7,583
Interest bearing deposits in banks
2,855
2,225
1,397
Total cash and cash equivalents
13,436
11,279
8,980
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
124,065
140,161
154,265
FHLB stock
5,384
4,807
4,559
FRB stock
2,526
2,040
2,019
Investment in Eagle Bancorp Statutory Trust I
155
155
155
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
23,760
8,075
11,700
Loans:
Real estate loans:
Residential 1-4 family
114,898
116,621
112,314
Residential 1-4 family construction
30,250
27,692
31,009
Commercial real estate
316,612
304,861
216,264
Commercial construction and development
50,027
44,998
36,581
Farmland
46,051
45,129
28,680
Other loans:
Home equity
55,582
54,637
53,178
Consumer
19,181
19,043
16,635
Commercial
74,008
73,937
69,951
Agricultural
47,040
42,185
18,145
Unearned loan fees
(1,215
)
(1,083
)
(1,029
)
Total loans
752,434
728,020
581,728
Allowance for loan losses
(7,750
)
(7,100
)
(6,150
)
Net loans
744,684
720,920
575,578
Accrued interest and dividends receivable
4,903
5,005
3,668
Mortgage servicing rights, net
7,666
7,318
6,716
Premises and equipment, net
36,992
35,364
27,969
Cash surrender value of life insurance, net
23,724
23,564
14,670
Real estate and other repossessed assets acquired in settlement of loans, net
91
354
457
Goodwill
15,710
15,710
12,124
Core deposit intangible, net
3,136
3,311
1,702
Deferred tax asset, net
75
1,304
2,012
Other assets
1,418
236
253
Total assets
$
1,007,725
$
979,603
$
826,827
Liabilities:
Deposit accounts:
Noninterest bearing
183,116
180,070
133,736
Interest bearing
565,272
560,975
479,439
Total deposits
748,388
741,045
613,175
Accrued expense and other liabilities
11,987
9,061
5,535
FHLB advances and other borrowings
106,748
92,313
91,469
Other long-term debt, net
24,908
24,892
24,843
Total liabilities
892,031
867,311
735,022
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding)
-
-
-
Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized;
6,714,983, 6,714,983 and 5,718,942 shares issued; 6,403,693,
6,431,693 and 5,460,452 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019,
March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively)
67
67
57
Additional paid-in capital
68,535
68,506
51,890
Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan
(393
)
(435
)
(559
)
Treasury stock, at cost (311,290, 283,290 and 258,490 shares at June
30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively)
(3,850
)
(3,372
)
(2,826
)
Retained earnings
50,167
47,512
44,862
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
1,168
14
(1,619
)
Total shareholders' equity
115,694
112,292
91,805
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,007,725
$
979,603
$
826,827
Income Statement
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
10,599
$
10,048
$
7,862
$
20,647
$
14,734
Securities available-for-sale
928
958
1,021
1,886
2,010
FRB and FHLB dividends
95
95
74
190
153
Interest on deposits in banks
13
18
18
31
35
Other interest income
3
2
1
5
1
Total interest and dividend income
11,638
11,121
8,976
22,759
16,933
Interest expense:
Interest expense on deposits
924
787
494
1,711
920
FHLB advances and other borrowings
656
594
315
1,250
652
Other long-term debt
364
365
357
729
704
Total interest expense
1,944
1,746
1,166
3,690
2,276
Net interest income
9,694
9,375
7,810
19,069
14,657
Loan loss provision
697
604
24
1,301
526
Net interest income after loan loss provision
8,997
8,771
7,786
17,768
14,131
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
292
261
214
553
440
Net gain on sale of loans
3,360
2,599
1,720
5,959
3,159
Mortgage banking
722
365
194
1,087
513
Wealth management income
135
112
147
247
279
Interchange and ATM fees
338
275
271
613
496
Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance
160
157
146
317
270
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
104
(55
)
15
49
(90
)
Other noninterest income
392
(20
)
8
372
86
Total noninterest income
5,503
3,694
2,715
9,197
5,153
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,510
5,992
5,461
12,502
10,370
Occupancy and equipment expense
1,043
1,034
835
2,077
1,663
Data processing
854
928
673
1,782
1,310
Advertising
212
268
298
480
576
Amortization of core deposit intangible and tax credits
253
254
235
507
337
Loan costs
177
135
179
312
315
Federal insurance premiums
55
60
69
115
138
Postage
79
68
84
147
134
Legal, accounting and examination fees
236
274
184
510
326
Consulting fees
44
31
25
75
42
Acquisition costs
5
1,171
131
1,176
365
Other noninterest expense
1,005
806
701
1,811
1,382
Total noninterest expense
10,473
11,021
8,875
21,494
16,958
Income before provision for income taxes
4,027
1,444
1,626
5,471
2,326
Income tax provision
780
261
293
1,041
420
Net income
$
3,247
$
1,183
$
1,333
$
4,430
$
1,906
Basic earnings per share
$
0.51
$
0.18
$
0.24
$
0.69
$
0.35
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.51
$
0.18
$
0.24
$
0.69
$
0.35
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
6,408,627
6,450,326
5,460,452
6,429,362
5,386,401
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
6,425,015
6,426,740
5,524,912
6,446,368
5,450,861
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
Performance Ratios (For the quarter):
Return on average assets
1.30
%
0.49
%
0.65
%
Return on average equity
11.37
%
4.38
%
5.83
%
Net interest margin
4.31
%
4.33
%
4.18
%
Core efficiency ratio*
67.22
%
73.43
%
80.85
%
Performance Ratios (Year-to-date):
Return on average assets
0.90
%
0.49
%
0.46
%
Return on average equity
7.97
%
4.38
%
4.94
%
Net interest margin
4.32
%
4.33
%
3.91
%
Core efficiency ratio*
70.09
%
73.43
%
82.06
%
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:
As of or for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
Nonaccrual loans
$
3,608
$
4,506
$
1,500
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
126
788
159
Restructured loans, net
21
22
-
Total nonperforming loans
3,755
5,316
1,659
Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets
91
354
457
Total nonperforming assets
$
3,846
$
5,670
$
2,116
Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans
0.50
%
0.73
%
0.29
%
Nonperforming assets / assets
0.38
%
0.58
%
0.26
%
Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans
1.03
%
0.98
%
1.06
%
Allowance / nonperforming loans
206.39
%
133.56
%
370.71
%
Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter
$
81
$
124
$
24
Gross loan recoveries for the quarter
$
35
$
20
$
20
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter
$
46
$
104
$
4
Capital Data (At quarter end):
Tangible book value per share
$
15.12
$
14.50
$
14.28
Shares outstanding
6,403,693
6,431,693
5,460,452
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.79
%
9.71
%
9.59
%
Other Information:
Average total assets for the quarter
$
1,000,701
$
966,828
$
823,916
Average total assets year to date
$
983,764
$
966,828
$
835,643
Average earning assets for the quarter
$
902,263
$
878,672
$
749,725
Average earning assets year to date
$
890,468
$
878,672
$
755,885
Average loans for the quarter **
$
754,197
$
726,657
$
585,366
Average loans year to date **
$
740,427
$
726,657
$
579,191
Average equity for the quarter
$
114,208
$
108,122
$
91,462
Average equity year to date
$
111,165
$
108,122
$
77,170
Average deposits for the quarter
$
741,943
$
724,820
$
623,285
Average deposits year to date
$
733,381
$
724,820
$
614,300
* The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, exclusive of one-time accounting adjustment.
** Includes loans held for sale
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains our core efficiency ratio and tangible book value per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios, and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison to our competitors.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.
Core Efficiency Ratio
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio:
Noninterest expense
$
10,473
$
11,021
$
8,875
$
21,494
$
16,958
Acquisition costs
(5
)
(1,171
)
(131
)
(1,176
)
(365
)
Intangible asset amortization
(253
)
(254
)
(235
)
(507
)
(337
)
Core efficiency ratio numerator
10,215
9,596
8,509
19,811
16,256
Net interest income
9,694
9,375
7,810
19,069
14,657
Noninterest income
5,503
3,694
2,715
9,197
5,153
Core efficiency ratio denominator
15,197
13,069
10,525
28,266
19,810
Core efficiency ratio
67.22
%
73.43
%
80.85
%
70.09
%
82.06
%
Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
Tangible Book Value:
Shareholders' equity
$
115,694
$
112,292
$
91,805
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
(18,846
)
(19,021
)
(13,826
)
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
96,848
$
93,271
$
77,979
Common shares outstanding at end of period
6,403,693
6,431,693
5,460,452
Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
$
18.07
$
17.46
$
16.81
Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP)
$
15.12
$
14.50
$
14.28
Tangible Assets:
Total assets
$
1,007,725
$
979,603
$
826,827
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
(18,846
)
(19,021
)
(13,826
)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
988,879
$
960,582
$
813,001
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.79
%
9.71
%
9.59
%
Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net interest income after loan loss provision
$
8,997
$
8,771
$
7,786
$
17,768
$
14,131
Noninterest income
5,503
3,694
2,715
9,197
5,153
Noninterest expense
10,473
11,021
8,875
21,494
16,958
Acquisition costs
(5
)
(1,171
)
(131
)
(1,176
)
(365
)
Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs
10,468
9,850
8,744
20,318
16,593
Income before income taxes
4,032
2,615
1,757
6,647
2,691
Income tax expense, excluding acquisition costs related taxes
781
473
317
1,265
486
Net Income, excluding acquisition costs
$
3,251
$
2,142
$
1,440
$
5,382
$
2,205
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.51
$
0.18
$
0.24
$
0.69
$
0.35
Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)
$
0.51
$
0.33
$
0.26
$
0.83
$
0.40
Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2019
2019
2018
For the quarter:
Net income, excluding acquisition costs
$
3,251
$
2,142
$
1,440
Average total assets quarter to date
$
1,000,701
$
966,828
$
823,916
Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs
1.30
%
0.89
%
0.70
%
Year-to-date:
Net income, excluding acquisition costs
$
5,382
$
2,142
$
2,205
Average total assets year to date
$
983,764
$
966,828
$
835,643
Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs
1.09
%
0.89
%
0.53
%
Contacts:
Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO (406) 457-4006 Laura F. Clark, EVP and CFO (406) 457-4007