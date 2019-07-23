Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc    EBMT

EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA INC

(EBMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $3.2 Million, or $0.51 Per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter 2019; Assets Surpass $1.0 Billion; Raises Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend by 2.7% to $0.095 per Share and Renews Stock Repurchase Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

HELENA, Mont., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, today reported net income of $3.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019, and $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.  There were $5,000 in acquisition-related expenses in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.2 million in the preceding quarter and $131,000 in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2019, net income increased 132.4% to $4.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2018.

Additionally, Eagle’s board of directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 2.7% to $0.095 per share on July 18, 2019.  The dividend will be payable September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record August 16, 2019.  The current annualized yield is 2.29% based on recent market prices.

“Eagle’s record second quarter operating results were highlighted by double-digit loan and deposit growth year-over-year and solid net interest income,” stated Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO.  “All of our operating metrics improved during the quarter as we surpassed the $1 billion asset milestone.  At the same time, the successful integration of our two recent acquisitions is providing us with additional opportunities for improvement.  We will continue to look for growth opportunities in and around our surrounding markets that benefit both our customers and shareholders.”

On January 1, 2019, Eagle completed its acquisition of Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The State Bank of Townsend, located in Townsend, Montana, in a transaction valued at $16.4 million. 

On January 31, 2018, Eagle completed its acquisition of Ruby Valley Bank, which added approximately $94 million in assets, $82 million in deposits and $55 million in gross loans.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, except where noted)

  • Net income was $3.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.30%.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 11.37%.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) contracted to 4.31% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 4.33% in the preceding quarter, and improved 13-basis points compared to 4.18% in the second quarter a year ago.  
  • Revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased 44.4% to $15.2 million, compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter a year ago. 
  • Purchase discount on loans from the Big Muddy Bancorp portfolio was $2.8 million at January 1, 2019, (the “acquisition date”) of which $1.9 million remains as of June 30, 2019.
  • Purchase discount on loans from the Ruby Valley Bank portfolio was $1.8 million at January 31, 2018, (the “acquisition date”) of which $1.1 million remains as of June 30, 2019.
  • The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from both the Big Muddy Bancorp and the Ruby Valley Bank transactions was $539,000 in the second quarter, compared to $520,000 in the preceding quarter.
  • Total loans increased 29.3% to $752.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $581.7 million a year ago.
  • Total deposits increased 22.1% to $748.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $613.2 million a year ago.
  • Capital ratios remain well capitalized with a tangible common shareholders’ equity ratio of 9.79% at June 30, 2019.
  • Increased quarterly cash dividend by 2.7% to $0.095 per share.

Balance Sheet Results
“Loan production remains robust, with organic loan growth up $40.1 million, or 6.25% from the previous quarter end. This organic growth, coupled with the recent acquisition of Big Muddy Bancorp, resulted in total loans increasing almost 30% year over year,” said Johnson.  Total loans increased 29.3% to $752.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $581.7 million a year earlier and increased 3.4% compared to $728.0 million three months earlier.

Eagle originated $120.5 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter, excluding construction loans, and sold $101.4 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.31%.  This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $77.4 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $72.3 million.

Commercial real estate loans increased 46.4% to $316.6 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $216.3 million a year earlier.  Residential mortgage loans increased 2.3% to $114.9 million, compared to $112.3 million a year earlier.  Agricultural and farmland loans increased 98.8% to $93.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $46.8 million a year earlier.  Commercial loans increased 5.8% to $74.0 million, home equity loans increased 4.5% to $55.6 million, commercial construction and development loans increased 36.8% to $50.0 million, residential construction loans decreased modestly to $30.3 million, and consumer loans increased 15.3% to $19.2 million, compared to a year ago. 

Total deposits were $748.4 million at June 30, 2019, a 22.1% increase compared to $613.2 million at June 30, 2018, and a 1.0% increase compared to $741.0 million at March 31,2019.  Noninterest checking accounts represent 24.5%, interest bearing checking accounts represent 14.8%, savings accounts represent 16.5%, money market accounts comprise 16.4% and time certificates of deposit make up 27.8% of the total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2019.

Total assets increased 21.9% to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $826.8 million a year ago, in large part due to the Big Muddy Bancorp acquisition.  At March 31, 2019, total assets were $979.6 million.  Shareholders’ equity increased 26.0% to $115.7 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $91.8 million a year earlier and increased 3.0% compared to $112.3 million three months earlier.  Tangible book value improved to $15.12 per share at June 30, 2019, compared to $14.50 per share at March 31, 2019, and $14.28 per share a year earlier. 

Operating Results
Eagle’s NIM contracted two basis points to 4.31% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 4.33% in the preceding quarter, and a 13-basis point improvement compared to 4.18% in the second quarter a year ago.  “Our NIM continues to benefit substantially due to the increase in interest accretion on purchased loans as a result of our two recent acquisitions,” said Johnson.  “The interest accretion on purchased loans totaled $539,000 and resulted in a 24-basis point increase in the NIM during the second quarter, compared to $520,000 and a 24-basis point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter.”  Year-to-date, Eagle’s NIM improved 41 basis-points to 4.32%, from 3.91% in the first six months of 2018.

The investment securities portfolio decreased to $124.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $154.3 million a year ago, which had a positive impact on average yields on earning assets, increasing to 5.15% from 4.52% a year ago due to deploying funds into higher yielding loans.

Eagle’s second quarter revenues increased 16.3% to $15.2 million, compared to $13.1 million in the preceding quarter and increased 44.4% when compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter a year ago.  Year-to-date, revenues increased 42.7% to $28.3 million, compared to $19.8 million in the first six months of 2018. 

Net interest income before the provision for loan loss increased 3.4% to $9.7 million in the second quarter compared to $9.4 million in the preceding quarter and increased 24.1% compared to $7.8 million in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2019, net interest income increased 30.1% to $19.1 million, compared to $14.7 million in the first six months of 2018.

With solid gains from loan sales, noninterest income increased 49.0% to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.7 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 102.7% compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter a year ago.  The net gain on sale of mortgage loans totaled $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.6 million in the preceding quarter and $1.7 million in the second quarter a year ago.  Year-to-date, noninterest income grew 78.5% to $9.2 million, compared to $5.2 million in the first six months of 2018.

Eagle’s second quarter noninterest expenses were $10.5 million compared to $11.0 million in the preceding quarter and $8.9 million in the second quarter a year ago.  Acquisition costs totaled $5,000 for the current quarter, compared to $1.2 million for the preceding quarter and $131,000 in the second quarter one year ago.  In the first six months of the year, noninterest expenses totaled $21.5 million, compared to $17.0 million in the first six months of 2018.

For the second quarter of 2019, income tax expense totaled $780,000, for an effective tax rate of 19.4%, compared to $293,000 in the second quarter of 2018.

Credit Quality
The allowance for loan losses represented 206.4% of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 133.6% three months earlier and 370.7% a year earlier.  The second quarter provision for loan losses was $697,000, compared to $604,000 in the preceding quarter and $24,000 in the second quarter a year ago. 

Eagle’s total other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets improved to $91,000 at June 30, 2019, compared to $354,000 at March 31, 2019 and $457,000 at June 30, 2018.  The decrease was primarily due to the sale of two OREO properties.  Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonaccrual loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, loans delinquent 90 days or more, and restructured loans, were $3.8 million at June 30, 2019, or 0.38% of total assets, compared to $5.7 million, or 0.58% of total assets three months earlier and $2.1 million, or 0.26% of total assets a year earlier.  The increase year-over-year was primarily from acquired assets.

Nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) reduced to $3.8 million at June 30, 2019, from $5.3 million at March 31, 2019, and increased when compared to $1.7 million a year earlier.  The increase year-over-year in nonperforming loans were primarily a result of loans acquired.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $46,000 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $104,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and $4,000 in the second quarter a year ago.  The allowance for loan losses was $7.8 million, or 1.03% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to $7.1 million, or 0.98% of total loans at March 31, 2019 and $6.2 million, or 1.06% of total loans a year ago.

Capital Management
Eagle Bancorp Montana continues to be well capitalized with the ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets of 9.79% at June 30, 2019.  (Shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible to tangible assets).

Stock Repurchase
Eagle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 100,000 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. Under the plan, shares may be purchased by the company on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The extent to which the company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchase will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations.

About the Company
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 21 banking offices. Additional information is available on the bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com.  The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," “will”’ "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers with Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; our ability to continue to  increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation and any litigation which we inherited from our January 2019 merger with The State Bank of Townsend); inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; the effect of our acquisitions of Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Balance Sheet   
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
 June 30,March 31,June 30,
 201920192018
    
Assets:   
Cash and due from banks$10,581 $9,054 $7,583 
Interest bearing deposits in banks 2,855  2,225  1,397 
Total cash and cash equivalents 13,436  11,279  8,980 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 124,065  140,161  154,265 
FHLB stock 5,384  4,807  4,559 
FRB stock 2,526  2,040  2,019 
Investment in Eagle Bancorp Statutory Trust I 155  155  155 
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 23,760  8,075  11,700 
Loans:   
Real estate loans:   
Residential 1-4 family 114,898  116,621  112,314 
Residential 1-4 family construction 30,250  27,692  31,009 
Commercial real estate 316,612  304,861  216,264 
Commercial construction and development 50,027  44,998  36,581 
Farmland 46,051  45,129  28,680 
Other loans:   
Home equity 55,582  54,637  53,178 
Consumer 19,181  19,043  16,635 
Commercial 74,008  73,937  69,951 
Agricultural 47,040  42,185  18,145 
Unearned loan fees (1,215) (1,083) (1,029)
Total loans 752,434  728,020  581,728 
Allowance for loan losses (7,750) (7,100) (6,150)
Net loans 744,684  720,920  575,578 
Accrued interest and dividends receivable 4,903  5,005  3,668 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 7,666  7,318  6,716 
Premises and equipment, net 36,992  35,364  27,969 
Cash surrender value of life insurance, net 23,724  23,564  14,670 
Real estate and other repossessed assets acquired in settlement of loans, net 91  354  457 
Goodwill 15,710  15,710  12,124 
Core deposit intangible, net 3,136  3,311  1,702 
Deferred tax asset, net 75  1,304  2,012 
Other assets 1,418  236  253 
Total assets$1,007,725 $979,603 $826,827 
    
Liabilities:   
Deposit accounts:   
Noninterest bearing 183,116  180,070  133,736 
Interest bearing 565,272  560,975  479,439 
Total deposits 748,388  741,045  613,175 
Accrued expense and other liabilities 11,987  9,061  5,535 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 106,748  92,313  91,469 
Other long-term debt, net 24,908  24,892  24,843 
Total liabilities 892,031  867,311  735,022 
    
Shareholders' Equity:   
Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding) -  -  - 
Common stock (par value  $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized;   
6,714,983, 6,714,983 and 5,718,942 shares issued; 6,403,693,   
6,431,693 and 5,460,452 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019,   
March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively) 67  67  57 
Additional paid-in capital 68,535  68,506  51,890 
Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan (393) (435) (559)
Treasury stock, at cost (311,290, 283,290 and 258,490 shares at June   
30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively) (3,850) (3,372) (2,826)
Retained earnings 50,167  47,512  44,862 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,168  14  (1,619)
Total shareholders' equity 115,694  112,292  91,805 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,007,725 $979,603 $826,827 
    

 

       
Income Statement(Unaudited)  (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30,  June 30,
  2019  2019 2018   2019  2018 
Interest and dividend income:       
Interest and fees on loans$10,599 $10,048 $7,862  $20,647 $14,734 
Securities available-for-sale 928  958  1,021   1,886  2,010 
FRB and FHLB dividends 95  95  74   190  153 
Interest on deposits in banks 13  18  18   31  35 
Other interest income 3  2  1   5  1 
Total interest and dividend income 11,638  11,121  8,976   22,759  16,933 
Interest expense:       
Interest expense on deposits 924  787  494   1,711  920 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 656  594  315   1,250  652 
Other long-term debt 364  365  357   729  704 
Total interest expense 1,944  1,746  1,166   3,690  2,276 
Net interest income 9,694  9,375  7,810   19,069  14,657 
Loan loss provision 697  604  24   1,301  526 
Net interest income after loan loss provision 8,997  8,771  7,786   17,768  14,131 
        
Noninterest income:       
Service charges on deposit accounts 292  261  214   553  440 
Net gain on sale of loans 3,360  2,599  1,720   5,959  3,159 
Mortgage banking 722  365  194   1,087  513 
Wealth management income 135  112  147   247  279 
Interchange and ATM fees 338  275  271   613  496 
Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance 160  157  146   317  270 
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities 104  (55) 15   49  (90)
Other noninterest income 392  (20) 8   372  86 
Total noninterest income 5,503  3,694  2,715   9,197  5,153 
        
Noninterest expense:       
Salaries and employee benefits 6,510  5,992  5,461   12,502  10,370 
Occupancy and equipment expense 1,043  1,034  835   2,077  1,663 
Data processing 854  928  673   1,782  1,310 
Advertising 212  268  298   480  576 
Amortization of core deposit intangible and tax credits 253  254  235   507  337 
Loan costs 177  135  179   312  315 
Federal insurance premiums 55  60  69   115  138 
Postage 79  68  84   147  134 
Legal, accounting and examination fees 236  274  184   510  326 
Consulting fees 44  31  25   75  42 
Acquisition costs 5  1,171  131   1,176  365 
Other noninterest expense 1,005  806  701   1,811  1,382 
Total noninterest expense 10,473  11,021  8,875   21,494  16,958 
        
Income before provision for income taxes 4,027  1,444  1,626   5,471  2,326 
Income tax provision 780  261  293   1,041  420 
Net income$3,247 $1,183 $1,333  $4,430 $1,906 
        
Basic earnings per share$0.51 $0.18 $0.24  $0.69 $0.35 
Diluted earnings per share$0.51 $0.18 $0.24  $0.69 $0.35 
        
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 6,408,627  6,450,326  5,460,452   6,429,362  5,386,401 
        
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 6,425,015  6,426,740  5,524,912   6,446,368  5,450,861 
        

 

    
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30,
 201920192018
Performance Ratios (For the quarter):   
Return on average assets 1.30% 0.49% 0.65%
Return on average equity 11.37% 4.38% 5.83%
Net interest margin 4.31% 4.33% 4.18%
Core efficiency ratio* 67.22% 73.43% 80.85%
    
Performance Ratios (Year-to-date):   
Return on average assets 0.90% 0.49% 0.46%
Return on average equity 7.97% 4.38% 4.94%
Net interest margin 4.32% 4.33% 3.91%
Core efficiency ratio* 70.09% 73.43% 82.06%
    
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:As of or for the Three Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30,
 201920192018
    
Nonaccrual loans$3,608 $4,506 $1,500 
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 126  788  159 
Restructured loans, net 21  22  - 
Total nonperforming loans 3,755  5,316  1,659 
Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 91  354  457 
Total nonperforming assets$3,846 $5,670 $2,116 
    
Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans 0.50% 0.73% 0.29%
Nonperforming assets / assets 0.38% 0.58% 0.26%
Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans 1.03% 0.98% 1.06%
Allowance / nonperforming loans 206.39% 133.56% 370.71%
Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter$81 $124 $24 
Gross loan recoveries for the quarter$35 $20 $20 
Net loan charge-offs for the quarter$46 $104 $4 
    
Capital Data (At quarter end):   
Tangible book value per share$15.12 $14.50 $14.28 
Shares outstanding 6,403,693  6,431,693  5,460,452 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.79% 9.71% 9.59%
    
Other Information:   
Average total assets for the quarter$1,000,701 $966,828 $823,916 
Average total assets year to date$983,764 $966,828 $835,643 
Average earning assets for the quarter$902,263 $878,672 $749,725 
Average earning assets year to date$890,468 $878,672 $755,885 
Average loans for the quarter **$754,197 $726,657 $585,366 
Average loans year to date **$740,427 $726,657 $579,191 
Average equity for the quarter$114,208 $108,122 $91,462 
Average equity year to date$111,165 $108,122 $77,170 
Average deposits for the quarter$741,943 $724,820 $623,285 
Average deposits year to date$733,381 $724,820 $614,300 
    
 
* The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, exclusive of one-time accounting adjustment.
** Includes loans held for sale   
    

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains our core efficiency ratio and tangible book value per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures.  The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding.  We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios, and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited.  Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.  Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

      
Core Efficiency Ratio(Unaudited)  (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,
 201920192018 20192018
Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio:      
Noninterest expense$10,473 $11,021 $8,875  $21,494 $16,958 
Acquisition costs (5) (1,171) (131)  (1,176) (365)
Intangible asset amortization (253) (254) (235)  (507) (337)
Core efficiency ratio numerator 10,215  9,596  8,509   19,811  16,256 
       
Net interest income 9,694  9,375  7,810   19,069  14,657 
Noninterest income 5,503  3,694  2,715   9,197  5,153 
Core efficiency ratio denominator 15,197  13,069  10,525   28,266  19,810 
       
Core efficiency ratio 67.22% 73.43% 80.85%  70.09% 82.06%
       

 

  
Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30,March 31,June 30,
 201920192018
Tangible Book Value:   
Shareholders' equity$  115,694 $  112,292 $  91,805 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   (18,846)   (19,021)   (13,826)
Tangible common shareholders' equity$  96,848 $  93,271 $  77,979 
    
Common shares outstanding at end of period   6,403,693    6,431,693    5,460,452 
    
Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)$  18.07 $  17.46 $  16.81 
    
Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP)$  15.12 $  14.50 $  14.28 
    
Tangible Assets:   
Total assets$  1,007,725 $  979,603 $  826,827 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   (18,846)   (19,021)   (13,826)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$  988,879 $  960,582 $  813,001 
    
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.79% 9.71% 9.59%
    

 

    
Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,
 2019
2019
2018
 2019
2018
       
Net interest income after loan loss provision$8,997 $8,771 $7,786  $17,768 $14,131 
Noninterest income 5,503  3,694  2,715   9,197  5,153 
       
Noninterest expense 10,473  11,021  8,875   21,494  16,958 
Acquisition costs (5) (1,171) (131)  (1,176) (365)
Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs 10,468  9,850  8,744   20,318  16,593 
       
Income before income taxes 4,032  2,615  1,757   6,647  2,691 
Income tax expense, excluding acquisition costs related taxes 781  473  317   1,265  486 
Net Income, excluding acquisition costs$3,251 $2,142 $1,440  $5,382 $2,205 
       
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)$0.51 $0.18 $0.24  $0.69 $0.35 
Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)$0.51 $0.33 $0.26  $0.83 $0.40 
       

 

Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)June 30,March 31,June 30,
 201920192018
For the quarter:   
Net income, excluding acquisition costs$3,251 $2,142 $1,440 
Average total assets quarter to date$1,000,701 $966,828 $823,916 
Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs 1.30% 0.89% 0.70%
    
Year-to-date:   
Net income, excluding acquisition costs$5,382 $2,142 $2,205 
Average total assets year to date$983,764 $966,828 $835,643 
Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs 1.09% 0.89% 0.53%
    

Contacts:

Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO
(406) 457-4006
Laura F. Clark, EVP and CFO
(406) 457-4007

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA INC
12:03pEAGLE BANCORP MONTANA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
12:01pEagle Bancorp Montana Earns $3.2 Million, or $0.51 Per Diluted Share, in Seco..
GL
05/20EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of..
AQ
05/16EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/23EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
04/23EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
04/23Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $1.2 Million in First Quarter 2019; Declares Regu..
GL
04/03EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (for..
AQ
03/12EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
02/07EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 38,8 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 9,54 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,04x
Capitalization 84,0 M
Chart EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA INC
Duration : Period :
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,50  $
Last Close Price 15,62  $
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Joseph Johnson President, CEO, Director & Head-Investor Relations
Rick F. Hays Chairman
Rachel R. Amdahl Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura F. Clark Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
P. Darryl Rensmon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA INC-5.33%84
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.31%370 635
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%282 113
BANK OF AMERICA19.32%276 261
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.87%205 423
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.81%199 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group