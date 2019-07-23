Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $3.2 Million, or $0.51 Per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter 2019; Assets Surpass $1.0 Billion; Raises Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend by 2.7% to $0.095 per Share and Renews Stock Repurchase Plan 0 07/23/2019 | 12:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HELENA, Mont., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, today reported net income of $3.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019, and $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. There were $5,000 in acquisition-related expenses in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.2 million in the preceding quarter and $131,000 in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2019, net income increased 132.4% to $4.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2018.

Additionally, Eagle’s board of directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 2.7% to $0.095 per share on July 18, 2019. The dividend will be payable September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record August 16, 2019. The current annualized yield is 2.29% based on recent market prices. “Eagle’s record second quarter operating results were highlighted by double-digit loan and deposit growth year-over-year and solid net interest income,” stated Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO. “All of our operating metrics improved during the quarter as we surpassed the $1 billion asset milestone. At the same time, the successful integration of our two recent acquisitions is providing us with additional opportunities for improvement. We will continue to look for growth opportunities in and around our surrounding markets that benefit both our customers and shareholders.” On January 1, 2019, Eagle completed its acquisition of Big Muddy Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, The State Bank of Townsend, located in Townsend, Montana, in a transaction valued at $16.4 million. On January 31, 2018, Eagle completed its acquisition of Ruby Valley Bank, which added approximately $94 million in assets, $82 million in deposits and $55 million in gross loans. Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, except where noted) Net income was $3.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.30%.

Annualized return on average equity was 11.37%.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) contracted to 4.31% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 4.33% in the preceding quarter, and improved 13-basis points compared to 4.18% in the second quarter a year ago.

Revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased 44.4% to $15.2 million, compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter a year ago.

Purchase discount on loans from the Big Muddy Bancorp portfolio was $2.8 million at January 1, 2019, (the “acquisition date”) of which $1.9 million remains as of June 30, 2019.

Purchase discount on loans from the Ruby Valley Bank portfolio was $1.8 million at January 31, 2018, (the “acquisition date”) of which $1.1 million remains as of June 30, 2019.

The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from both the Big Muddy Bancorp and the Ruby Valley Bank transactions was $539,000 in the second quarter, compared to $520,000 in the preceding quarter.

Total loans increased 29.3% to $752.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $581.7 million a year ago.

Total deposits increased 22.1% to $748.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $613.2 million a year ago.

Capital ratios remain well capitalized with a tangible common shareholders’ equity ratio of 9.79% at June 30, 2019.

Increased quarterly cash dividend by 2.7% to $0.095 per share. Balance Sheet Results

“Loan production remains robust, with organic loan growth up $40.1 million, or 6.25% from the previous quarter end. This organic growth, coupled with the recent acquisition of Big Muddy Bancorp, resulted in total loans increasing almost 30% year over year,” said Johnson. Total loans increased 29.3% to $752.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $581.7 million a year earlier and increased 3.4% compared to $728.0 million three months earlier. Eagle originated $120.5 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter, excluding construction loans, and sold $101.4 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.31%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $77.4 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $72.3 million. Commercial real estate loans increased 46.4% to $316.6 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $216.3 million a year earlier. Residential mortgage loans increased 2.3% to $114.9 million, compared to $112.3 million a year earlier. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 98.8% to $93.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $46.8 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 5.8% to $74.0 million, home equity loans increased 4.5% to $55.6 million, commercial construction and development loans increased 36.8% to $50.0 million, residential construction loans decreased modestly to $30.3 million, and consumer loans increased 15.3% to $19.2 million, compared to a year ago. Total deposits were $748.4 million at June 30, 2019, a 22.1% increase compared to $613.2 million at June 30, 2018, and a 1.0% increase compared to $741.0 million at March 31,2019. Noninterest checking accounts represent 24.5%, interest bearing checking accounts represent 14.8%, savings accounts represent 16.5%, money market accounts comprise 16.4% and time certificates of deposit make up 27.8% of the total deposit portfolio at June 30, 2019. Total assets increased 21.9% to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $826.8 million a year ago, in large part due to the Big Muddy Bancorp acquisition. At March 31, 2019, total assets were $979.6 million. Shareholders’ equity increased 26.0% to $115.7 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $91.8 million a year earlier and increased 3.0% compared to $112.3 million three months earlier. Tangible book value improved to $15.12 per share at June 30, 2019, compared to $14.50 per share at March 31, 2019, and $14.28 per share a year earlier. Operating Results

Eagle’s NIM contracted two basis points to 4.31% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 4.33% in the preceding quarter, and a 13-basis point improvement compared to 4.18% in the second quarter a year ago. “Our NIM continues to benefit substantially due to the increase in interest accretion on purchased loans as a result of our two recent acquisitions,” said Johnson. “The interest accretion on purchased loans totaled $539,000 and resulted in a 24-basis point increase in the NIM during the second quarter, compared to $520,000 and a 24-basis point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter.” Year-to-date, Eagle’s NIM improved 41 basis-points to 4.32%, from 3.91% in the first six months of 2018. The investment securities portfolio decreased to $124.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $154.3 million a year ago, which had a positive impact on average yields on earning assets, increasing to 5.15% from 4.52% a year ago due to deploying funds into higher yielding loans. Eagle’s second quarter revenues increased 16.3% to $15.2 million, compared to $13.1 million in the preceding quarter and increased 44.4% when compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, revenues increased 42.7% to $28.3 million, compared to $19.8 million in the first six months of 2018. Net interest income before the provision for loan loss increased 3.4% to $9.7 million in the second quarter compared to $9.4 million in the preceding quarter and increased 24.1% compared to $7.8 million in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2019, net interest income increased 30.1% to $19.1 million, compared to $14.7 million in the first six months of 2018. With solid gains from loan sales, noninterest income increased 49.0% to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.7 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 102.7% compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter a year ago. The net gain on sale of mortgage loans totaled $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.6 million in the preceding quarter and $1.7 million in the second quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, noninterest income grew 78.5% to $9.2 million, compared to $5.2 million in the first six months of 2018. Eagle’s second quarter noninterest expenses were $10.5 million compared to $11.0 million in the preceding quarter and $8.9 million in the second quarter a year ago. Acquisition costs totaled $5,000 for the current quarter, compared to $1.2 million for the preceding quarter and $131,000 in the second quarter one year ago. In the first six months of the year, noninterest expenses totaled $21.5 million, compared to $17.0 million in the first six months of 2018. For the second quarter of 2019, income tax expense totaled $780,000, for an effective tax rate of 19.4%, compared to $293,000 in the second quarter of 2018. Credit Quality

The allowance for loan losses represented 206.4% of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 133.6% three months earlier and 370.7% a year earlier. The second quarter provision for loan losses was $697,000, compared to $604,000 in the preceding quarter and $24,000 in the second quarter a year ago. Eagle’s total other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets improved to $91,000 at June 30, 2019, compared to $354,000 at March 31, 2019 and $457,000 at June 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of two OREO properties. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonaccrual loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, loans delinquent 90 days or more, and restructured loans, were $3.8 million at June 30, 2019, or 0.38% of total assets, compared to $5.7 million, or 0.58% of total assets three months earlier and $2.1 million, or 0.26% of total assets a year earlier. The increase year-over-year was primarily from acquired assets. Nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) reduced to $3.8 million at June 30, 2019, from $5.3 million at March 31, 2019, and increased when compared to $1.7 million a year earlier. The increase year-over-year in nonperforming loans were primarily a result of loans acquired. Net loan charge-offs totaled $46,000 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $104,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and $4,000 in the second quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses was $7.8 million, or 1.03% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to $7.1 million, or 0.98% of total loans at March 31, 2019 and $6.2 million, or 1.06% of total loans a year ago. Capital Management

Eagle Bancorp Montana continues to be well capitalized with the ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets of 9.79% at June 30, 2019. (Shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible to tangible assets). Stock Repurchase

Eagle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 100,000 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. Under the plan, shares may be purchased by the company on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The extent to which the company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchase will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations. About the Company

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 21 banking offices. Additional information is available on the bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com . The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.” Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," “will”’ "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers with Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation and any litigation which we inherited from our January 2019 merger with The State Bank of Townsend); inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; the effect of our acquisitions of Ruby Valley Bank and The State Bank of Townsend, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information. Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 10,581 $ 9,054 $ 7,583 Interest bearing deposits in banks 2,855 2,225 1,397 Total cash and cash equivalents 13,436 11,279 8,980 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 124,065 140,161 154,265 FHLB stock 5,384 4,807 4,559 FRB stock 2,526 2,040 2,019 Investment in Eagle Bancorp Statutory Trust I 155 155 155 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 23,760 8,075 11,700 Loans: Real estate loans: Residential 1-4 family 114,898 116,621 112,314 Residential 1-4 family construction 30,250 27,692 31,009 Commercial real estate 316,612 304,861 216,264 Commercial construction and development 50,027 44,998 36,581 Farmland 46,051 45,129 28,680 Other loans: Home equity 55,582 54,637 53,178 Consumer 19,181 19,043 16,635 Commercial 74,008 73,937 69,951 Agricultural 47,040 42,185 18,145 Unearned loan fees (1,215 ) (1,083 ) (1,029 ) Total loans 752,434 728,020 581,728 Allowance for loan losses (7,750 ) (7,100 ) (6,150 ) Net loans 744,684 720,920 575,578 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 4,903 5,005 3,668 Mortgage servicing rights, net 7,666 7,318 6,716 Premises and equipment, net 36,992 35,364 27,969 Cash surrender value of life insurance, net 23,724 23,564 14,670 Real estate and other repossessed assets acquired in settlement of loans, net 91 354 457 Goodwill 15,710 15,710 12,124 Core deposit intangible, net 3,136 3,311 1,702 Deferred tax asset, net 75 1,304 2,012 Other assets 1,418 236 253 Total assets $ 1,007,725 $ 979,603 $ 826,827 Liabilities: Deposit accounts: Noninterest bearing 183,116 180,070 133,736 Interest bearing 565,272 560,975 479,439 Total deposits 748,388 741,045 613,175 Accrued expense and other liabilities 11,987 9,061 5,535 FHLB advances and other borrowings 106,748 92,313 91,469 Other long-term debt, net 24,908 24,892 24,843 Total liabilities 892,031 867,311 735,022 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding) - - - Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 6,714,983, 6,714,983 and 5,718,942 shares issued; 6,403,693, 6,431,693 and 5,460,452 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively) 67 67 57 Additional paid-in capital 68,535 68,506 51,890 Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan (393 ) (435 ) (559 ) Treasury stock, at cost (311,290, 283,290 and 258,490 shares at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively) (3,850 ) (3,372 ) (2,826 ) Retained earnings 50,167 47,512 44,862 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,168 14 (1,619 ) Total shareholders' equity 115,694 112,292 91,805 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,007,725 $ 979,603 $ 826,827 Income Statement (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 10,599 $ 10,048 $ 7,862 $ 20,647 $ 14,734 Securities available-for-sale 928 958 1,021 1,886 2,010 FRB and FHLB dividends 95 95 74 190 153 Interest on deposits in banks 13 18 18 31 35 Other interest income 3 2 1 5 1 Total interest and dividend income 11,638 11,121 8,976 22,759 16,933 Interest expense: Interest expense on deposits 924 787 494 1,711 920 FHLB advances and other borrowings 656 594 315 1,250 652 Other long-term debt 364 365 357 729 704 Total interest expense 1,944 1,746 1,166 3,690 2,276 Net interest income 9,694 9,375 7,810 19,069 14,657 Loan loss provision 697 604 24 1,301 526 Net interest income after loan loss provision 8,997 8,771 7,786 17,768 14,131 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 292 261 214 553 440 Net gain on sale of loans 3,360 2,599 1,720 5,959 3,159 Mortgage banking 722 365 194 1,087 513 Wealth management income 135 112 147 247 279 Interchange and ATM fees 338 275 271 613 496 Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance 160 157 146 317 270 Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities 104 (55 ) 15 49 (90 ) Other noninterest income 392 (20 ) 8 372 86 Total noninterest income 5,503 3,694 2,715 9,197 5,153 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,510 5,992 5,461 12,502 10,370 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,043 1,034 835 2,077 1,663 Data processing 854 928 673 1,782 1,310 Advertising 212 268 298 480 576 Amortization of core deposit intangible and tax credits 253 254 235 507 337 Loan costs 177 135 179 312 315 Federal insurance premiums 55 60 69 115 138 Postage 79 68 84 147 134 Legal, accounting and examination fees 236 274 184 510 326 Consulting fees 44 31 25 75 42 Acquisition costs 5 1,171 131 1,176 365 Other noninterest expense 1,005 806 701 1,811 1,382 Total noninterest expense 10,473 11,021 8,875 21,494 16,958 Income before provision for income taxes 4,027 1,444 1,626 5,471 2,326 Income tax provision 780 261 293 1,041 420 Net income $ 3,247 $ 1,183 $ 1,333 $ 4,430 $ 1,906 Basic earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.69 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.69 $ 0.35 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 6,408,627 6,450,326 5,460,452 6,429,362 5,386,401 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 6,425,015 6,426,740 5,524,912 6,446,368 5,450,861 ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Performance Ratios (For the quarter): Return on average assets 1.30 % 0.49 % 0.65 % Return on average equity 11.37 % 4.38 % 5.83 % Net interest margin 4.31 % 4.33 % 4.18 % Core efficiency ratio* 67.22 % 73.43 % 80.85 % Performance Ratios (Year-to-date): Return on average assets 0.90 % 0.49 % 0.46 % Return on average equity 7.97 % 4.38 % 4.94 % Net interest margin 4.32 % 4.33 % 3.91 % Core efficiency ratio* 70.09 % 73.43 % 82.06 % Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Nonaccrual loans $ 3,608 $ 4,506 $ 1,500 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 126 788 159 Restructured loans, net 21 22 - Total nonperforming loans 3,755 5,316 1,659 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 91 354 457 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,846 $ 5,670 $ 2,116 Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans 0.50 % 0.73 % 0.29 % Nonperforming assets / assets 0.38 % 0.58 % 0.26 % Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans 1.03 % 0.98 % 1.06 % Allowance / nonperforming loans 206.39 % 133.56 % 370.71 % Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 81 $ 124 $ 24 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ 35 $ 20 $ 20 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 46 $ 104 $ 4 Capital Data (At quarter end): Tangible book value per share $ 15.12 $ 14.50 $ 14.28 Shares outstanding 6,403,693 6,431,693 5,460,452 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.79 % 9.71 % 9.59 % Other Information: Average total assets for the quarter $ 1,000,701 $ 966,828 $ 823,916 Average total assets year to date $ 983,764 $ 966,828 $ 835,643 Average earning assets for the quarter $ 902,263 $ 878,672 $ 749,725 Average earning assets year to date $ 890,468 $ 878,672 $ 755,885 Average loans for the quarter ** $ 754,197 $ 726,657 $ 585,366 Average loans year to date ** $ 740,427 $ 726,657 $ 579,191 Average equity for the quarter $ 114,208 $ 108,122 $ 91,462 Average equity year to date $ 111,165 $ 108,122 $ 77,170 Average deposits for the quarter $ 741,943 $ 724,820 $ 623,285 Average deposits year to date $ 733,381 $ 724,820 $ 614,300 * The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, exclusive of one-time accounting adjustment. ** Includes loans held for sale Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains our core efficiency ratio and tangible book value per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios, and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison to our competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below. Core Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 10,473 $ 11,021 $ 8,875 $ 21,494 $ 16,958 Acquisition costs (5 ) (1,171 ) (131 ) (1,176 ) (365 ) Intangible asset amortization (253 ) (254 ) (235 ) (507 ) (337 ) Core efficiency ratio numerator 10,215 9,596 8,509 19,811 16,256 Net interest income 9,694 9,375 7,810 19,069 14,657 Noninterest income 5,503 3,694 2,715 9,197 5,153 Core efficiency ratio denominator 15,197 13,069 10,525 28,266 19,810 Core efficiency ratio 67.22 % 73.43 % 80.85 % 70.09 % 82.06 % Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Tangible Book Value: Shareholders' equity $ 115,694 $ 112,292 $ 91,805 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (18,846 ) (19,021 ) (13,826 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 96,848 $ 93,271 $ 77,979 Common shares outstanding at end of period 6,403,693 6,431,693 5,460,452 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 18.07 $ 17.46 $ 16.81 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 15.12 $ 14.50 $ 14.28 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 1,007,725 $ 979,603 $ 826,827 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (18,846 ) (19,021 ) (13,826 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 988,879 $ 960,582 $ 813,001 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.79 % 9.71 % 9.59 % Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net interest income after loan loss provision $ 8,997 $ 8,771 $ 7,786 $ 17,768 $ 14,131 Noninterest income 5,503 3,694 2,715 9,197 5,153 Noninterest expense 10,473 11,021 8,875 21,494 16,958 Acquisition costs (5 ) (1,171 ) (131 ) (1,176 ) (365 ) Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs 10,468 9,850 8,744 20,318 16,593 Income before income taxes 4,032 2,615 1,757 6,647 2,691 Income tax expense, excluding acquisition costs related taxes 781 473 317 1,265 486 Net Income, excluding acquisition costs $ 3,251 $ 2,142 $ 1,440 $ 5,382 $ 2,205 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.69 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 0.83 $ 0.40 Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 For the quarter: Net income, excluding acquisition costs $ 3,251 $ 2,142 $ 1,440 Average total assets quarter to date $ 1,000,701 $ 966,828 $ 823,916 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs 1.30 % 0.89 % 0.70 % Year-to-date: Net income, excluding acquisition costs $ 5,382 $ 2,142 $ 2,205 Average total assets year to date $ 983,764 $ 966,828 $ 835,643 Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs 1.09 % 0.89 % 0.53 % Contacts: Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO

(406) 457-4006

Laura F. Clark, EVP and CFO

(406) 457-4007

© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA INC 12:03p EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin.. AQ 12:01p Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $3.2 Million, or $0.51 Per Diluted Share, in Seco.. GL 05/20 EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of.. AQ 05/16 EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA INC : Ex-dividend day for FA 04/23 EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder.. AQ 04/23 EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin.. AQ 04/23 Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $1.2 Million in First Quarter 2019; Declares Regu.. GL 04/03 EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (for.. AQ 03/12 EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT.. AQ 02/07 EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA INC : Ex-dividend day for FA