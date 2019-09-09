Eagle Bulk Shipping : Capital Link London Shipping & Marine Services Forum Presentation
providing optimized global transportationof drybulk commodities
Capital Link
12thAnnual Shipping & Marine Services Forum (London)
September 10, 2019
Disclaimer
This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided for under these sections. These statements may include words such as "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of the
timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current
expectations and observations with respect to future events and financial performance. Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are
inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Eagle Bulk
Shipping Inc. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
The principal factors that affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows include, charter market rates, which have declined
significantly from historic highs, periods of charter hire, vessel operating expenses and voyage costs, which are incurred primarily in U.S. dollars,
depreciation expenses, which are a function of the cost of our vessels, significant vessel improvement costs and our vessels' estimated useful lives, and financing costs related to our indebtedness. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward- looking statements as a result of certain factors which could include the following: (i) changes in demand in the dry bulk market, including, without limitation, changes in production of, or demand for, commodities and bulk cargoes, generally or in particular regions; (ii) greater than anticipated
levels of dry bulk vessel new building orders or lower than anticipated rates of dry bulk vessel scrapping; (iii) changes in rules and regulations
applicable to the dry bulk industry, including, without limitation, legislation adopted by international bodies or organizations such as the International Maritime Organization and the European Union or by individual countries; (iv) actions taken by regulatory authorities; (v) changes in trading patterns significantly impacting overall dry bulk tonnage requirements; (vi) changes in the typical seasonal variations in dry bulk charter rates; (vii) changes in the cost of other modes of bulk commodity transportation; (viii) changes in general domestic and international political
conditions; (ix) changes in the condition of the Company's vessels or applicable maintenance or regulatory standards (which may affect, among
other things, our anticipated drydocking costs); (x) the outcome of legal proceedings in which we are involved; and (xi) and other factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC.
We disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as may be required under applicable security laws.
Agenda
Introduction
Company
Scrubber Initiative
Summary
Introduction
Eagle: Company Profile
Eagle Bulk is a fully-integratedshipowner-operator engaged in the global transportation of drybulk commodities
Copenhagen
▪Exclusive focus on the midsize
Supramax/Ultramax vessel
Stamford
segment: 50owned vessels
▪Perform all management
services inhouse: strategic,
commercial, operational,
Singapore
technical, & administrative
▪Employ an Active Management
approach to fleet trading
▪Maintain strong Corporate Governance
: EGLE
structure with no related party business
dealings; majority independent Board
Our vision is to be the leading shipowner-operator through
consistent outperformance and sustainable growth
▪Eagle fleet count as of September 2019, proforma for the 6 Acquisition Vessels which are expected to be delivered to the Company
during 3q-4q19.
Drybulk Cargoes: Trade totals ~5.3b Tons per Year
Major Bulk commodities represent ~60% of total drybulk trade
IRON ORE (27%)
COAL (24%)
GRAIN (9%)
Minor Bulk commodities represent ~40% of total drybulk trade
STEEL (8%)
FOREST
FERTILIZER (3%)
PRODUCTS (7%)
BAUXITE (2%)
CEMENT (2%)
SCRAP (2%)
PETCOKE (1%)SUGAR (1%)SALT (1%)
MAJOR BULKS
60% of Drybulk trade consists of the three "Major Bulk" commodities
▪
Only selected Minor Bulk cargoes depicted. Cargo percentages represent multi-year averages of total drybulk trade
Eagle fleet count as of September 2019, proforma for the 6 Acquisition Vessels which are expected to be delivered to the Company
during 3q-4q19.
Historical Rates
Baltic Supramax Index (BSI)
$35,000
BSI Averages
2016
$6,164
$30,000
2017
$9,345
2018
$11,487
$25,000
2019 YTD
$9,124
$20,000
$18,008
$15,228
$15,000
$15,186
$10,000
$11,364
$8,676
$5,000
$0
BSI (Actual)
25 year average
15 year average
10 year average
5 year average
Supramax/Ultramax 2019f Net Fleet Growth ~2.5%
Drybulk Deliveries + Scrapping (DWT)
100
Net Fleet Growth
Drybulk
Supramax /
Ultramax
80
2019f
2.9%
2.5%
2020f
2.7%
2.0%
60
40
20
0
-20
-40
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019f
2020f
Total Deliveries
Total Demolition
Drybulk Net Supply
Supramax/Ultramax Net Supply
▪
Figures are in million DWT
▪
Source(s): Clarksons August 2019
Minor Bulk Demand Leading Drybulk Growth
Drybulk Trade (DT) vs. Global GDP
14.0%
2.75
12.0%
2.25
10.0%
8.0%
1.75
6.0%
1.25
4.0%
2.0%
0.75
0.0%
0.25
-2.0%
-4.0%
(0.25)
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019f
2020f
DT / GDP ratio (RHS)
GDP Y/Y % (LHS)
DT Y/Y % (LHS)
DT/GDP ratio avg.(RHS)
Annualized Growth Rates
Historical
Last
Current
Next
2015-17 2018 2019f 2020f
Global GDP
3.5%
3.6%
3.2%
3.5%
China
6.8%
6.6%
6.2%
6.0%
India
7.8%
6.8%
7.0%
7.2%
Dry Bulk Trade
1.9%
2.6%
1.3%
2.6%
Iron Ore
3.2%
0.2%
-1.5%
2.2%
Coal
-0.3%
5.1%
1.0%
1.4%
Grains
5.4%
-0.6%
0.6%
2.3%
Minor Bulk
1.6%
3.8%
3.7%
3.5%
Company
"New" Eagle Milestones
Appointed Gary Vogel as CEO
Executed comprehensive balance
sheet recapitalization providing USD 105m of incremental liquidity
Relocated headquarters to Stamford, Connecticut
Raised USD 88m in new growth equity
Opened new European
Closed on new USD 61.2m
Arranged for 40% financing on the
Commercial office based
5-yr credit facility financing
2015 CROWN-63 Ultramax acquired
in Hamburg, Germany
40% of the purchase price
on Greenship Bulk 9-
Closed new 5yr senior secured
Ultramax fleet acquisition
credit facility totalling USD 208m,
Raised USD 100m in
incl. USD 55m RCF.
additional growth equity
Refinanced USD 270m in
Issued 5-yr USD
debt extending all debt
Signed
114m Convertible
Recruited Frank De
maturities to 2022: issued
agreements for 37
Bond
Costanzo as new CFO
5-yr USD 200m Bond,
exhaust gas
executed a new 5-yr USD
cleaning systems
Relocated
65m Credit Facility, and
("scrubbers") to be
Recruited new
European
arranged for a new USD
fitted to fleet
General Counsel
office to
15m RCF
Copenhagen,
Denmark
2H15
2016
2017
2018
2019
Purchased 2016
Recruited new
NACKS-61 Ultramax
Head of Operations
for USD 18.9m
Sold four vessels during
Purchased 2017 SDARI-
2016 (averaging 15-yrs in
64 (resale) Ultramax for
age and 50k DWT)
USD 17.9m
Acquired nine CROWN-63 Ultramax
Sold two 8-yr old
vessels (built 2012-2015) from
53k DWT vessel
Greenship Bulk for USD 153m enbloc ,
or USD 17m per vessel
Purchased 2015 CROWN-63
Ultramax for USD 21.3m
Purchased
six SDARI-64 Ultramaxes (2x 2016-built
4x 2015- built) for USD 122m
Sold three
Recruited new Chief Commercial Officer and new Head of Technical Management
Sold four vessels during 2017 (averaging 12-yrs in age and 52k DWT)
Purchased 2014 SDARI-64 Ultramax for USD 21.2m
Purchased 2015 SDARI-64
Ultramax for USD 20.4m
>15yr-old 50k DWT vessels
and one 9-yr
old 53k DWT vessel
Business Updates Since 2q19 Earnings Call
Fleet ▪Delivery of the six Acquisition Vessels estimated as follows:
Dublin Eagle(built 2015) ~10-15/Sep
Sydney Eagle(built 2015) ~13-18/Sep
Copenhagen Eagle(built 2015) ~25/Sep-5/Oct
Santos Eagle (built 2015)
~5-15/Oct
Hong Kong Eagle(built 2016) ~TBD
Shanghai Eagle (built 2016)
~TBD
Closed on the sale of the Kestrel(15yr-old Supramax) in early September
Proforma for all S&P activity, the Company will own 50 vessels
Corporate
Relocated European Office to Copenhagen, Denmark
Office to be led by Mathias Groenvald
Scrubber Program
Target unchanged for 38 scrubbers installed by December 31, 2019 with remaining three scrubbers to be installed by March 31, 2020
Shifting 15 scrubber installation jobs from 'partly at shipyard / partly at sea' to 'full shipyard installation'- decision undertaken to help ensure scrubber installation program gets completed within original timeline
Change will increase planned offhire across the project by ~16 days in Q3 and ~214 days in Q4
Basis above,off-hire for installations (in addition to statutory drydock) across the project estimated at ~16 days per ship
Best-in Class Corporate Governance
Eagle is ranked #1 out of 56 listed companies in Wells Fargo's Shipping Corporate Governance
Scorecard and is the only drybulk company listed within the top 5
WF Corporate Governance Scorecard
Volume VI- 2019 (May 2019)
Top Five Ranked Companies:
Eagle Bulk
International Seaways
OSG
Triton
Ardmore
WF Scorecard Governance Criteria
(eight categories total)
1. Related Party Commercial Management
Eagle performs all commercial management in-house and has NO related party transactions
2. Related Party Technical Management
Eagle performs all technical management in-house and has NO related party transactions
3. Related Party Sale & Purchase Fees
Eagle utilizes third-party brokers in S&P transactions and pays NO related party fees
4. Related Party Other Transactions
Eagle has NO related party transactions
5. Board Independence
Eagle Board is comprised of 5 independent Directors (including Chairman) plus CEO
6. Board Composition
Eagle Board has separate committees for Audi, Governance, and Compensation
7. Board Policy
Eagle does not have any shareholder disenfranchisement tools; such as Poison Pill or Classified Board
8. Subjective
S&P Activity Significantly Improving Fleet Makeup
Eagle Proforma Fleet: 50 vessels | ~8.3yrs
-
6
3
19
Fleet Renewal and Growth Program
Thirty-fourvessels bought and sold
Twenty Ultramaxes acquired averaging ~3yrs old
Fourteen Supramaxes sold averaging ~13yrs old
8
9
5
3
3
7
-
--
1
<5
5-7.5
7.5-10
10-12.5
12.5-15
>15
Age Grouping
Existing Fleet
Vessels Bought
Vessels Sold
Creating Value Through Active Management
Eagle's sophisticated in-house commercial platform has a proven track record
▪Please see the appendix for further descriptions of Eagle's commercial strategies
Ten Consecutive Quarters of TCE Outperformance
Eagle Revenue + Cost Performance
▪1q19 TCE outperformance of USD 1,955 per day
1200
▪1q19 LTM TCE outperformance of USD 1,440 per day
$12,142
3q19 ~57%
Fixed
$12,000
$11,453
$11,281
$11,052
$10,452
$9,607
$10,285
1000
$10,000
$9,731
$9,142
$8,660
800
$8,000
$7,825
-TC
BSI
600
Days in
$6,000
$6,049
$5,670
$4,000
400
$4,425
$2,938
200
$2,000
$-
0
1q16
2q16
3q16
4q16
1q17
2q17
3q17
4q17
1q18
2q18
3q18
4q18
1q19
2q19
3q19e
TCE relative performance is benchmarked against Adj. net BSI = gross BSI net of commission, adjusted forowned-fleet makeup. BSI-52 index used up through
4q18, and BSI-58 index used as from 1q19
EBITDA Benefiting from TCE Outperformance
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
Adjusted EBITDA
$30
TCE Outperformance has contributed ~33% of Adjusted
$14,000
$25
EBITDA during the twelve months ending June 30, 2019
$23.5
$21.1
$20.2
$12,000
$18.8
$20
$17.2
$15.4
$15
$10,000
$9.3
$10.4
$10
$8.4
$5
$4.6
$8,000
$-
$6,000
$(5)
$(3.4)
$(2.0)
$(6.7)
$(10)
$4,000
$(15)
$(14.5)
$(20)
$2,000
1q16
2q16
3q16
4q16
1q17
2q17
3q17
4q17
1q18
2q18
3q18
4q18
1q19
2q19
Core Business
TCE Outperformance
TCE Underperformance
Adj. Net BSI (RHS)
BSI
$100forward curve spread traded at $232/ton in September 2019
$50
Sep-09
Jun-10
Mar-11
Dec-11
Sep-12
Jun-13
Mar-14Dec-14Sep-15Jun-16Mar-17
Dec-17
Sep-18
Jun-19
Mar-20
Dec-20
HSFO v.MGO (Historical)
Scrubber Cash Flow Effect
($
$70.0
5.0
CF
$60.0
Annualized incremental
4.0
$50.0
Payback period (years)
millions)
$40.0
3.0
$30.0
2.0
$20.0
1.0
$10.0
$0.0
-
$100
$150
$200
$250
$300
Fuel spread ($/MT)
Total Annualized Incremental CF (LHS)
Payback period-years (RHS)
Scrubber TCE Benefit
$4,500
5.0
$4,000
4.0
Incremental Daily TCE
$3,500
Payback period (years)
$3,000
3.0
$2,500
$2,000
2.0
$1,500
$1,000
1.0
$0,500
$0,000
-
$100
$150
$200
$250
$300
Fuel spread ($/MT)
Incremental Daily TCE per Ship (LHS)
Payback period-years (RHS)
Summary
Significant Operational Leverage
Net Revenue + Adj. EBITDA Generation in Different Rate Environments
$25
$20
$15
$10
$5
$0
▪With every one thousand dollar increase in rates equates to ~USD 18.0 million in
$400,000
incremental Adj. EBITDA, or ~USD 0.25 per share
$350,000
▪Scrubber Initiative (i.e. the retrofit of 41 vessels) can lead to ~USD 41 million per
$21.2
year in Adj. EBITDA (~USD 0.57 per share) in addition to figures in the chart below
$300,000
$263,934
$250,000
$13.7
$200,000
$12.3
$10.7
$128,712
$150,000
$8.7
$102,717
$100,000
$74,884
$5.8
$38,926
$50,000
$0
-$14,474
-$50,000
2016
2017
2018
Since BSI inception (2005)
2011
2010
Net Revenue (RHS)
EBITDA (RHS)
Net Adj. BSI (LHS)
Uniquely Positioned to Capitalize on Market
Vessel Segment:
SUPRAMAX / ULTRAMAX
Business Model:
OWNER-OPERATOR + INHOUSE MGMT.
Operating Scale:
50 SHIPS OWNED + TC-IN FLEET
Balance Sheet:
WELL-CAPITALIZED
Corporate Governance: INDEPENDENT BOARD*
Management Team:
PROVEN TRACK RECORD
Superior performance and results
www.eagleships.com
Owned Fleet
Total Fleet: 50 Vessels 2946 DWT (MT, thousands) 8.3 Yrs Old
EBSC
EBUC
Acquisition Vessels
Vessel
DWT
Vessel
DWT
Vessel
DWT
1
Singapore Eagle
63.4
1
New London Eagle
63.1
1
Hong Kong Eagle
63.5
2
Stamford Eagle
61.5
2
Cape Town Eagle
63.7
2
Shanghai Eagle
63.4
3
Sandpiper Bulker
57.8
3
Westport Eagle
63.3
3
Copenhagen Eagle
63.5
4
Roadrunner Bulker
57.8
4
Hamburg Eagle
63.3
4
Sydney Eagle
63.5
5
Puffin Bulker
57.8
5
Madison Eagle
63.3
5
Santos Eagle
63.5
6
Petrel Bulker
57.8
6
Greenwich Eagle
63.3
6
Dublin Eagle
63.5
7
Owl
57.8
7
Groton Eagle
63.3
8
Oriole
57.8
8
Fairfield Eagle
63.3
9
Egret Bulker
57.8
9
Southport Eagle
63.3
10
Crane
57.8
10
Rowayton Eagle
63.3
11
Canary
57.8
11
Mystic Eagle
63.3
12
Bittern
57.8
12
Stonington Eagle
63.3
13
Stellar Eagle
56.0
13
Nighthawk
57.8
14
Crested Eagle
56.0
14
Martin
57.8
15
Crowned Eagle
55.9
15
Kingfisher
57.8
16
Jaeger
52.5
16
Jay
57.8
17
Cardinal
55.4
17
Ibis Bulker
57.8
18
Skua
53.4
18
Grebe Bulker
57.8
19
Shrike
53.3
19
Gannet Bulker
57.8
20
Tern
50.2
20
Imperial Eagle
56.0
21
Osprey I
50.2
21
Golden Eagle
56.0
22
Goldeneye
52.4
23
Hawk I
50.3
23
Vessels
1,288.6
21
Vessels
1,276.6
6
Vessels
381.0
TCE Reconciliation
$ Thousands except TCE and days
1q16
2q16
3q16
4q16
1q17
2q17
3q17
4q17
Revenues, net
$
21,278
$
25,590
$
35,788
$
41,836
$
45,855
$
53,631
$
62,711
$
74,587
Less:
Voyage expenses
(9,244)
(7,450)
(11,208)
(14,192)
(13,353)
(13,380)
(17,463)
(18,155)
Charter hire expenses
(1,489)
(1,668)
(3,822)
(5,866)
(3,873)
(6,446)
(9,652)
(11,312)
Reversal of one legacy time charter
1,045
793
670
432
(302)
584
329
426
Realized gain/(loss) - Derivatives
-
-
(449)
(113)
-
83
248
(349)
TCE revenue
$
11,590
$
17,265
$
20,979
$
22,097
$
28,326
$
34,473
$
36,173
$
45,197
Owned available days *
3,945
3,902
3,700
3,653
3,620
3,771
4,177
4,324
TCE
$
2,938
$
4,425
$
5,670
$
6,049
$
7,825
$
9,142
$
8,660
$
10,452
$ Thousands except TCE and days
1q18
2q18
3q18
4q18
1q19
2q19
Revenues, net
$
79,371
$
74,939
$
69,093
$
86,692
$
77,390
$
69,391
Less:
Voyage expenses
(22,515)
(17,205)
(15,126)
(24,721)
(25,906)
(20,907)
Charter hire expenses
(10,268)
(10,108)
(7,460)
(10,209)
(11,492)
(11,179)
Reversal of one legacy time charter
(86)
(404)
497
(226)
(414)
767
Realized gain/(loss) - Derivatives
117
345
284
(211)
(475)
861
TCE revenue
$
46,619
$
47,567
$
47,288
$
51,326
$
39,102
$
38,933
Owned available days *
4,218
4,153
4,192
4,227
4,070
4,001
TCE
$
11,052
$
11,453
$
11,281
$
12,142
$
9,607
$
9,731
Earnings
USD in Thousands except EPS
2q19
1q19
2q18
2019 YTD
2018 YTD
REVENUES, net of commissions
$
69,391
$
77,390
$
74,939
$
146,781
$
154,309
EXPENSES
Voyage expenses
20,907
25,906
17,205
46,813
39,720
Charter hire expenses
11,179
11,492
10,108
22,671
20,376
Vessel expenses
19,958
20,094
20,577
40,052
41,656
Depreciation and amortization
9,761
9,407
9,272
19,168
18,549
General and administrative expenses
8,041
8,410
8,896
16,451
18,809
Gain on sale of vessels
(967)
(4,107)
(105)
(5,073)
(105)
Total operating expenses
68,879
71,202
65,953
140,082
139,005
OPERATING INCOME / (LOSS)
512
6,187
8,986
6,699
15,304
OTHER EXPENSES
Interest expense, net
6,340
6,328
6,275
12,668
12,441
Loss/(Gain) on derivatives
163
(2,438)
(740)
(2,275)
(640)
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
2,268
-
2,268
-
Total other expense, net
6,503
6,158
5,535
12,661
11,801
Net Income / (Loss)
$
(5,991)
$
29
$
3,451
$
(5,962)
$
3,503
Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic)
71,349
71,283
70,515
71,316
70,484
EPS (Basic)
$
(0.08)
$
0.00
$
0.05
$
(0.08)
$
0.05
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
10,370
$
15,372
$
21,132
$
25,741
$
39,968
EBITDA Reconciliation
USD in Thousands
1q16
2q16
3q16
4q16
1q17
2q17
3q17
4q17
Net Income / (Loss)
$(39,279)
$(22,496)
$(19,359)
$(142,389)
$(11,068)
$ (5,888)
$(10,255)
$(16,584)
Less adjustments to reconcile:
Interest expense
2,818
4,903
7,434
6,644
6,445
6,859
7,837
8,236
Interest income
(3)
-
(88)
(124)
(190)
(186)
(143)
(133)
EBIT
(36,464)
(17,593)
(12,013)
(135,868)
(4,813)
785
(2,561)
(8,481)
Depreciation and amortization
9,397
9,654
9,854
9,979
7,493
8,021
8,981
9,196
EBITDA
(27,068)
(7,939)
(2,159)
(125,889)
2,680
8,805
6,420
715
Less adjustments to reconcile:
Stock-based compensation
827
842
(735)
1,273
2,171
2,478
2,350
1,740
One-time and non-cash adjustments
11,756
436
(509)
122,656
(297)
(1,977)
(373)
14,764
Adjusted EBITDA*
$(14,486)
$ (6,661)
$ (3,403)
$
(1,961)
$
4,553
$ 9,307
$ 8,397
$ 17,219
USD in Thousands
1q18
2q18
3q18
4q18
1q19
2q19
Net Income / (Loss)
$
53
$ 3,451
$ 2,585
$
6,486
$
29
$ (5,992)
Less adjustments to reconcile:
Interest expense
6,261
6,387
6,574
6,521
6,762
6,733
Interest income
(95)
(112)
(129)
(248)
(434)
(393)
EBIT
6,219
9,726
9,030
12,759
6,357
348
Depreciation and amortization
9,276
9,272
9,460
9,708
9,407
9,761
EBITDA
15,495
18,998
18,490
22,467
15,764
10,109
Less adjustments to reconcile:
Stock-based compensation
3,511
2,410
2,100
1,187
1,445
1,227
One-time and non-cash adjustments
(170)
(276)
(406)
(165)
(1,838)
(967)
Adjusted EBITDA*
$ 18,835
$ 21,132
$ 20,184
$
23,489
$ 15,372
$10,370
Cash Flow from Operations
Cash Flow from Operations - Quarterly (USD millions)
15
14
16
13
12
12
12
12
10
7
7
10
7
6
5
3
2
(5)
(4)
(2)
(4)
(3)
(7)
(7)
(10)
(13)
(20)
(24)
Cash flow from operations
ex Changes in operating assets and liabilities
1q16
2q16
3q16
4q16
1q17
2q17
3q17
4q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Cash Flow
2q19 Cash Flows ($ Millions)
YTD 2019 Cash Flows ($ Millions)
Cash Breakeven per Vessel per Day
USD In Thousands
YTD 2019
2q19
1q19
FY 2018
OPERATING
Vessel Expenses
$
4,809
$
4,787
$
4,830
$
4,725
Drydocking
541
475
608
484
G&A
1,654
1,634
1,674
1,566
Total Operating
7,004
6,896
7,112
6,775
Interest Expense
1,385
1,371
1,400
1,351
Debt Principal Repayment
1,595
2,170
1,018
232
TOTAL CASH BREAKEVEN
$
9,984
$
10,437
$
9,530
$
8,358
2q 2019 Cash Breakeven by Category
G&A
Drydocking 16%4%
Debt Service
34%
Vessel Expenses
46%
G&A excludesstock-based compensation.
38
Definitions
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess our operating performance as compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical costs basis. Our Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income/(loss), operating income/(loss), cash flows provided by/(used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude the items which represent certain non-cash,one-time and other items such as vessel impairment, gain/(loss) on sale of vessels, stock-based compensation and restructuring expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of the ongoing performance of its core operations.
For purposes of the Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA calculation included in this presentation, Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for the second quarter of 2017 through the fourth quarter of 2018. Starting with the first quarter of 2019, the Company uses trailing four quarters (TFQ) to calculate Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA. The Company used the prior practice of annualizing the Adjusted EBITDA because it did not have positive Adjusted EBITDA until first quarter of 2017, which made it impossible to use TFQ during 2017. We believe using the TFQ for purposes of this calculation aligns us with market practice in our industry and provides more meaningful information to our investors. However, the change in calculation affects the comparability of this calculation between periods that annualize Adjusted EBITDA and periods that utilize TFQ Adjusted EBITDA.
TCE
Time charter equivalent ("TCE") is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used in the shipping industry primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. The Company defines TCE as shipping revenues less voyage expenses and charter hire expenses, adjusted for the impact of one legacy time charter and realized gains on FFAs and bunker swaps, divided by the number of owned available days. TCE provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. The Company's calculation of TCE may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The Company calculates relative performance by comparing TCE against the Baltic Supramax Index ("BSI") adjusted for commissions and fleet makeup. The BSI was initiated in 2006 based on the Tess 52 design. The index for the Tess 58 design has been published commencing on April 3, 2017, and transition was completed as of December 2018, when the Baltic stopped publishing a dynamic Tess 52 daily rate. The Company has now switched to the Tess 58 index for valuation modeling as of January 1, 2019. The change in the BSI may affect comparability of our TCE against BSI in periods prior to Company switching to the Tess 58 index.
Owned available days is the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to vessel familiarization upon acquisition, repairs, vessel upgrades or special surveys. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 21:21:01 UTC