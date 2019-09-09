Eagle Bulk Shipping : Capital Link London Shipping & Marine Services Forum Presentation

Log in
09/09/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

providing optimized global transportationof drybulk commodities

Capital Link

12thAnnual Shipping & Marine Services Forum (London)

September 10, 2019

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided for under these sections. These statements may include words such as "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of the

timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current

expectations and observations with respect to future events and financial performance. Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are

inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Eagle Bulk

Shipping Inc. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

The principal factors that affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows include, charter market rates, which have declined

significantly from historic highs, periods of charter hire, vessel operating expenses and voyage costs, which are incurred primarily in U.S. dollars,

depreciation expenses, which are a function of the cost of our vessels, significant vessel improvement costs and our vessels' estimated useful lives, and financing costs related to our indebtedness. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward- looking statements as a result of certain factors which could include the following: (i) changes in demand in the dry bulk market, including, without limitation, changes in production of, or demand for, commodities and bulk cargoes, generally or in particular regions; (ii) greater than anticipated

levels of dry bulk vessel new building orders or lower than anticipated rates of dry bulk vessel scrapping; (iii) changes in rules and regulations

applicable to the dry bulk industry, including, without limitation, legislation adopted by international bodies or organizations such as the International Maritime Organization and the European Union or by individual countries; (iv) actions taken by regulatory authorities; (v) changes in trading patterns significantly impacting overall dry bulk tonnage requirements; (vi) changes in the typical seasonal variations in dry bulk charter rates; (vii) changes in the cost of other modes of bulk commodity transportation; (viii) changes in general domestic and international political

conditions; (ix) changes in the condition of the Company's vessels or applicable maintenance or regulatory standards (which may affect, among

other things, our anticipated drydocking costs); (x) the outcome of legal proceedings in which we are involved; and (xi) and other factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC.

We disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise, except as may be required under applicable security laws.

2

Agenda

  1. Introduction
  2. Company
  3. Scrubber Initiative
  4. Summary

3

Introduction

Eagle: Company Profile

Eagle Bulk is a fully-integratedshipowner-operator engaged in the global transportation of drybulk commodities

Copenhagen

Exclusive focus on the midsize

Supramax/Ultramax vessel

Stamford

segment: 50owned vessels

Perform all management

services inhouse: strategic,

commercial, operational,

Singapore

technical, & administrative

Employ an Active Management

approach to fleet trading

Maintain strong Corporate Governance

: EGLE

structure with no related party business

dealings; majority independent Board

Our vision is to be the leading shipowner-operator through

consistent outperformance and sustainable growth

Eagle fleet count as of September 2019, proforma for the 6 Acquisition Vessels which are expected to be delivered to the Company

5

during 3q-4q19.

Drybulk Cargoes: Trade totals ~5.3b Tons per Year

Major Bulk commodities represent ~60% of total drybulk trade

IRON ORE (27%)

COAL (24%)

GRAIN (9%)

Minor Bulk commodities represent ~40% of total drybulk trade

STEEL (8%)

FOREST

FERTILIZER (3%)

PRODUCTS (7%)

BAUXITE (2%)

CEMENT (2%)

SCRAP (2%)

PETCOKE (1%)SUGAR (1%)SALT (1%)

MAJOR BULKS

60% of Drybulk trade consists of the three "Major Bulk" commodities

Only selected Minor Bulk cargoes depicted. Cargo percentages represent multi-year averages of total drybulk trade

6

Source: Clarksons Aug 2019

Drybulk Trade Flows

Please visit https://www.eagleships.com/industry/ for an interactive version of this map.

7

Supramax/Ultramax: Most Versatile Asset Class

Drybulk Vessel Segment Classification

Asset Class

Handysize /

Supramax /

Panamax /

Capesize

VESSEL

Handymax

Ultramax

Kamsarmax

Size (DWT)

10-50k

50-65k

65-100k

>100k

MAJOR

Iron Ore

Coal

BULK

Grain

Bauxite

Steel

Scrap

Supramax/Ultramax

Cement

vessels are able to carry

Salt

MINOR

all drybulk commodities

Forest Products

BULK

due to their optimal

Potash / Fertilizer

size and ability to

Coke

load/discharge cargo

Nickel Ore

using onboard gear

Sugar

Other

Eagle's Focus

DWT= deadweight tons

8

Eagle: Leader in the Supramax/Ultramax Segment

U.S.-Listed Peer Group Fleet Profiles

6

44

38

37

26

12

10

2

Eagle Bulk

Star Bulk

Scorpio

Genco

Pangaea

Navios

Golden Ocean

Diana

Safe Bulkers

Supramax / Ultramax

Handysize

Panamax

Capesize

Source(s): Company filings and VesselsValue

9

Eagle fleet count as of September 2019, proforma for the 6 Acquisition Vessels which are expected to be delivered to the Company

during 3q-4q19.

Historical Rates

Baltic Supramax Index (BSI)

$35,000

BSI Averages

2016

$6,164

$30,000

2017

$9,345

2018

$11,487

$25,000

2019 YTD

$9,124

$20,000

$18,008

$15,228

$15,000

$15,186

$10,000

$11,364

$8,676

$5,000

$0

BSI (Actual)

25 year average

15 year average

10 year average

5 year average

  • Source(s): Clarksons

Supramax Spot is based on the BSI-58 up through September 3, 2019. Historical averages are based on BSI-58,BSI-52, Supramax 52k

10

dwt Avg Trip Tate, and the Handymax 45k dwt. Avg Trip Rate.

Supramax/Ultramax 2019f Net Fleet Growth ~2.5%

Drybulk Deliveries + Scrapping (DWT)

100

Net Fleet Growth

Drybulk

Supramax /

Ultramax

80

2019f

2.9%

2.5%

2020f

2.7%

2.0%

60

40

20

0

-20

-40

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019f

2020f

Total Deliveries

Total Demolition

Drybulk Net Supply

Supramax/Ultramax Net Supply

Figures are in million DWT

11

Source(s): Clarksons August 2019

Minor Bulk Demand Leading Drybulk Growth

Drybulk Trade (DT) vs. Global GDP

14.0%

2.75

12.0%

2.25

10.0%

8.0%

1.75

6.0%

1.25

4.0%

2.0%

0.75

0.0%

0.25

-2.0%

-4.0%

(0.25)

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019f

2020f

DT / GDP ratio (RHS)

GDP Y/Y % (LHS)

DT Y/Y % (LHS)

DT/GDP ratio avg.(RHS)

Annualized Growth Rates

Historical

Last

Current

Next

2015-17 2018 2019f 2020f

Global GDP

3.5%

3.6%

3.2%

3.5%

China

6.8%

6.6%

6.2%

6.0%

India

7.8%

6.8%

7.0%

7.2%

Dry Bulk Trade

1.9%

2.6%

1.3%

2.6%

Iron Ore

3.2%

0.2%

-1.5%

2.2%

Coal

-0.3%

5.1%

1.0%

1.4%

Grains

5.4%

-0.6%

0.6%

2.3%

Minor Bulk

1.6%

3.8%

3.7%

3.5%

  • Source(s): Clarksons (August 2019), IMF (July 2019)

Drybulk Trade growth in top chart adjusted for ton miles

12

Drybulk Trade / Global GDP ratio for 2009 excluded from historical average calculation

Company

"New" Eagle Milestones

Appointed Gary Vogel as CEO

Executed comprehensive balance

sheet recapitalization providing USD 105m of incremental liquidity

Relocated headquarters to Stamford, Connecticut

Raised USD 88m in new growth equity

Opened new European

Closed on new USD 61.2m

Arranged for 40% financing on the

Commercial office based

5-yr credit facility financing

2015 CROWN-63 Ultramax acquired

in Hamburg, Germany

40% of the purchase price

on Greenship Bulk 9-

Closed new 5yr senior secured

Ultramax fleet acquisition

credit facility totalling USD 208m,

Raised USD 100m in

incl. USD 55m RCF.

additional growth equity

Refinanced USD 270m in

Issued 5-yr USD

debt extending all debt

Signed

114m Convertible

Recruited Frank De

maturities to 2022: issued

agreements for 37

Bond

Costanzo as new CFO

5-yr USD 200m Bond,

exhaust gas

executed a new 5-yr USD

cleaning systems

Relocated

65m Credit Facility, and

("scrubbers") to be

Recruited new

European

arranged for a new USD

fitted to fleet

General Counsel

office to

15m RCF

Copenhagen,

Denmark

2H15

2016

2017

2018

2019

Purchased 2016

Recruited new

NACKS-61 Ultramax

Head of Operations

for USD 18.9m

Sold four vessels during

Purchased 2017 SDARI-

2016 (averaging 15-yrs in

64 (resale) Ultramax for

age and 50k DWT)

USD 17.9m

Acquired nine CROWN-63 Ultramax

Sold two 8-yr old

vessels (built 2012-2015) from

53k DWT vessel

Greenship Bulk for USD 153m enbloc ,

or USD 17m per vessel

Purchased 2015 CROWN-63

Ultramax for USD 21.3m

Purchased

six SDARI-64 Ultramaxes (2x 2016-built

  • 4x 2015- built) for USD 122m

Sold three

Recruited new Chief Commercial Officer and new Head of Technical Management

Sold four vessels during 2017 (averaging 12-yrs in age and 52k DWT)

Purchased 2014 SDARI-64 Ultramax for USD 21.2m

Purchased 2015 SDARI-64

Ultramax for USD 20.4m

>15yr-old 50k DWT vessels

and one 9-yr

old 53k DWT vessel

14

Business Updates Since 2q19 Earnings Call

  • Fleet
    Delivery of the six Acquisition Vessels estimated as follows:

Dublin Eagle(built 2015) ~10-15/Sep

Sydney Eagle(built 2015) ~13-18/Sep

Copenhagen Eagle(built 2015) ~25/Sep-5/Oct

Santos Eagle (built 2015)

~5-15/Oct

Hong Kong Eagle(built 2016) ~TBD

Shanghai Eagle (built 2016)

~TBD

    • Closed on the sale of the Kestrel(15yr-old Supramax) in early September
    • Proforma for all S&P activity, the Company will own 50 vessels
  • Corporate
    • Relocated European Office to Copenhagen, Denmark
      • Office to be led by Mathias Groenvald
  • Scrubber Program
    • Target unchanged for 38 scrubbers installed by December 31, 2019 with remaining three scrubbers to be installed by March 31, 2020
    • Shifting 15 scrubber installation jobs from 'partly at shipyard / partly at sea' to 'full shipyard installation'- decision undertaken to help ensure scrubber installation program gets completed within original timeline
      • Change will increase planned offhire across the project by ~16 days in Q3 and ~214 days in Q4
        • Basis above,off-hire for installations (in addition to statutory drydock) across the project estimated at ~16 days per ship

15

Best-in Class Corporate Governance

Eagle is ranked #1 out of 56 listed companies in Wells Fargo's Shipping Corporate Governance

Scorecard and is the only drybulk company listed within the top 5

WF Corporate Governance Scorecard

Volume VI- 2019 (May 2019)

Top Five Ranked Companies:

  1. Eagle Bulk
  2. International Seaways
  3. OSG
  4. Triton
  5. Ardmore

WF Scorecard Governance Criteria

(eight categories total)

1. Related Party Commercial Management

Eagle performs all commercial management in-house and has NO related party transactions

2. Related Party Technical Management

Eagle performs all technical management in-house and has NO related party transactions

3. Related Party Sale & Purchase Fees

Eagle utilizes third-party brokers in S&P transactions and pays NO related party fees

4. Related Party Other Transactions

Eagle has NO related party transactions

5. Board Independence

Eagle Board is comprised of 5 independent Directors (including Chairman) plus CEO

6. Board Composition

Eagle Board has separate committees for Audi, Governance, and Compensation

7. Board Policy

Eagle does not have any shareholder disenfranchisement tools; such as Poison Pill or Classified Board

8. Subjective

Rankings as per the Wells Fargo Shipping Corporate Governance Scorecard Volume VI- 2019 (May 2019)

16

S&P Activity Significantly Improving Fleet Makeup

Eagle Proforma Fleet: 50 vessels | ~8.3yrs

-

6

3

19

Fleet Renewal and Growth Program

  • Thirty-fourvessels bought and sold
    • Twenty Ultramaxes acquired averaging ~3yrs old
    • Fourteen Supramaxes sold averaging ~13yrs old

8

9

5

3

3

7

-

--

1

<5

5-7.5

7.5-10

10-12.5

12.5-15

>15

Age Grouping

Existing Fleet

Vessels Bought

Vessels Sold

Eagle fleet count as of September 2019, proforma for the 6 Acquisition Vessels which are expected to be delivered to the Company during

17

3q-4q19.

Average age of vessels sold at time of sale was ~13yrs- chart depicts as of June 30, 2019. Fleet renewal/growth commenced in April 2016

Creating Value Through Active Management

Eagle's sophisticated in-house commercial platform has a proven track record

Please see the appendix for further descriptions of Eagle's commercial strategies

18

Ten Consecutive Quarters of TCE Outperformance

Eagle Revenue + Cost Performance

1q19 TCE outperformance of USD 1,955 per day

1200

1q19 LTM TCE outperformance of USD 1,440 per day

$12,142

3q19 ~57%

Fixed

$12,000

$11,453

$11,281

$11,052

$10,452

$9,607

$10,285

1000

$10,000

$9,731

$9,142

$8,660

800

$8,000

$7,825

-TC

BSI

600

Days in

$6,000

$6,049

$5,670

$4,000

400

$4,425

$2,938

200

$2,000

$-

0

1q16

2q16

3q16

4q16

1q17

2q17

3q17

4q17

1q18

2q18

3q18

4q18

1q19

2q19

3q19e

  • TCE relative performance is benchmarked against Adj. net BSI = gross BSI net of commission, adjusted forowned-fleet makeup. BSI-52 index used up through

4q18, and BSI-58 index used as from 1q19

19

3q19 EGLE TCE as of July 25, 2019 with 1) ~57% of available days fixed and 2) TC-in days fixed to date

G&A excludes stock-based compensation. | Please refer to Appendix for TCE definition and reconciliation

EBITDA Benefiting from TCE Outperformance

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA

$30

TCE Outperformance has contributed ~33% of Adjusted

$14,000

$25

EBITDA during the twelve months ending June 30, 2019

$23.5

$21.1

$20.2

$12,000

$18.8

$20

$17.2

$15.4

$15

$10,000

$9.3

$10.4

$10

$8.4

$5

$4.6

$8,000

$-

$6,000

$(5)

$(3.4)

$(2.0)

$(6.7)

$(10)

$4,000

$(15)

$(14.5)

$(20)

$2,000

1q16

2q16

3q16

4q16

1q17

2q17

3q17

4q17

1q18

2q18

3q18

4q18

1q19

2q19

Core Business

TCE Outperformance

TCE Underperformance

Adj. Net BSI (RHS)

BSI

  • Please refer to Appendix for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation

Core Business reflects EBITDA based on index commercial performance (i.e. no out/under-performance) less OPEX and cash G&A

20

Balance Sheet + Liquidity

Liquidity Position (June 30, 2019)1

Liquidity Trend (USD millions)

$180

Cash (Includes Restricted Cash)

2

65,463

$160

Revolver Availability

Cash

$140

Undrawn availability

70,000

$120

Total Liquidity

135,463

$100

Balance Sheet (June 30, 2019)1

$80

$60

Cash2

65,463

$40

$20

Accounts receivable

17,736

$-

Inventory

12,994

1q16 2q16 3q16 4q16 1q17 2q17 3q17 4q17 1q18 2q18 3q18 4q18 1q19 2q19

Other current assets

6,414

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA4(USD millions)

Vessels, net

678,421

Right of use assets - lease

22,462

300

10.0

Other assets

60,267

250

8.0

Total assets

863,758

200

6.0

Accounts payable

6,196

150

Current liabilities

25,758

100

4.0

Debt (including $29.7M current)3

332,421

50

2.0

Lease liability ($14.0M current)

23,944

-

-

Total Liabilities

388,320

2q17 3q17 4q17 1q18 2q18

3q18 4q18 1q19 2q19

Stockholder's Equity

475,438

Net Debt (LHS)

Adj EBITDA Annualized & TFQ (LHS)

Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

863,758

Net Debt/Annualized & TFQ (RHS)

1

- Liquidity and Balance sheet figures are in thousands USD

2

- Cash balance includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3

- Debt is net of $8.0m of debt discount and deferred financing costs

21

4

- Adj EBITDA Annualized is basis quarterly figure * 4 for 2q17-3q18, and basis trailing four quarters (TFQ) starting 4q18. Please see the Definitions slide in the

Appendix for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA and further information relating to the use of TFQ for Adj. EBITDA versus annualized Adj. EBITDA

Corporate Structure

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

(Parent | NASDAQ: EGLE)

Convertible Bond: USD 114m

Eagle Bulk Mgmt. LLC

100%

(EBM)

100%

100%

100%

Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC

(EBSC)

23 vessels

Bond: USD 192m

RCF: USD 15m available

Eagle Bulk Ultraco LLC

(EBUC)

21 vessels

TL: USD 148m

RCF: USD 55m available

Acquisition Vessels

6 vessels

EBSC debt is non-

recourse to the parent

All management services (strategic / commercial / operational / technical / administrative) are performed inhouse by EBM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Parent

Bond, Term Loan, and RCF figures as of June 30, 2019. Convertible Bond issued on July 29, 2019

22

Final structure of Acquisition Vessel ownership pending

Eagle Debt Terms

DATE CLOSED

November 2017

January 2019

July 2019

PARENT

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

ISSUER/

Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC

Eagle Bulk Ultraco LLC

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

BORROWER

LOAN TYPE

Bond

RCF

Term Loan

RCF

Convertible Note

AMOUNT

USD 200m

USD 15m

USD 153m

USD 55m

USD 114m

OUTSTANDING

USD 192m

-

USD 148m

-

USD 114m

SECURITY

Senior Secured

Super Senior

Senior Secured

Senior Unsecured

Secured

RECOURSE

Ringfenced and non-recourse to the

Parent Guarantee

Parent Guarantee

Parent

COLLATERAL

23 vessels + USD 33.9m restricted

21 vessels

N/A

cash

INTEREST RATE

8.25% fixed

L+200bps

L+250bps

5.0% fixed

TENOR

5 years

5 years

5 years

MATURITY

2022

2024

2024

AMORTIZATION

USD 8m/year

N/A

USD 20.2m - 1st yr (starting Apr 2019)

N/A

USD 26.1m/year thereafter

178.1737 shares common stock per

CONVERSION

N/A

N/A

USD 1,000 principal (approx. share

price of USD 5.61)

Bond, Term Loan, and RCF amounts outstanding as of June 30, 2019. Collateral vessel count and Restricted Cash balance as of

23

September 2019, made up of June 30 balance and net proceeds of the previously announced sale for Kestrel (closed in Sept).

Convertible Note issued on July 29, 2019

Scrubber Initiative

Scrubber Program Overview

Progress To Date

Scrubbers towers manufactured

38

Scrubbers towers installed, riding crews onboard

19

Operational scrubbers

5

Outlook

Operational scrubbers projected by Dec. 31th, 2019

38

Operational scrubbers projected by Mar. 31st, 2020

41

  • Budget ~USD 2.25 million per unit for scrubbers ordered by Eagle
    • Total program cost estimated at ~USD 83 million for the 37 units ordered
    • Cost of scrubbers on four Acquisition Vessels is embedded in purchase price (i.e. no incremental CAPEX to be incurred)
      • Basis above,off-hire for installations (in addition to statutory drydock) across the project estimated at ~16 days per ship
  • All status update figures are latest information as of September 6, 2019

Please see appendix for information on offhire days and capex cost related to scrubber program

25

Update on Scrubber Orderbook

  • DNB's June update reflects additional 54 scrubbers ordered for drybulk for installation byend-2019 (vs. March update)
  • Additional ~ 120 installs byend-2020 and end-2021
  • Of these just 18 for Supramax / Ultramax

Scrubber Uptake by end-2020

4,000

3,638

40%

3,500

37%

3,375

35%

3,000

2,673

30%

2,500

2,352

25%

2,000

1,801

20%

16%

1,457

16%

1,500

15%

13%

2,207

1,000

10%

10%

662

500

420

359

1,213

5%

602

291

296

16

-

0%

0%

Fleet

Scrubbers

Fleet

Scrubbers

Fleet

Scrubbers

Fleet

Scrubbers

All

Other

Drybulk

Ships

Capesize

Panamax/ Kamsarmax

Supramax/ Ultramax

Handysize

Totals

Current Orders

Forecast Orders (end 2020)

Scrubber uptake source: DNB Markets (June 2019), Clarksons

26

Scrubber Economics Basis Fuel Spreads

Fuel Spreads

$450

0.1% MGO vs. 3.5% HSFO 2020 forward curve spread = $324/ton

$400

$350

$300

$250

$200

$150

0.5% ("compliant") marine fuel- 2020

$100forward curve spread traded at $232/ton in September 2019

$50

Sep-09

Jun-10

Mar-11

Dec-11

Sep-12

Jun-13

Mar-14Dec-14Sep-15Jun-16Mar-17

Dec-17

Sep-18

Jun-19

Mar-20

Dec-20

HSFO v.MGO (Historical)

Scrubber Cash Flow Effect

($

$70.0

5.0

CF

$60.0

Annualized incremental

4.0

$50.0

Payback period (years)

millions)

$40.0

3.0

$30.0

2.0

$20.0

1.0

$10.0

$0.0

-

$100

$150

$200

$250

$300

Fuel spread ($/MT)

Total Annualized Incremental CF (LHS)

Payback period-years (RHS)

Scrubber TCE Benefit

$4,500

5.0

$4,000

4.0

Incremental Daily TCE

$3,500

Payback period (years)

$3,000

3.0

$2,500

$2,000

2.0

$1,500

$1,000

1.0

$0,500

$0,000

-

$100

$150

$200

$250

$300

Fuel spread ($/MT)

Incremental Daily TCE per Ship (LHS)

Payback period-years (RHS)

  • Source: Clarksons. Forward curve data as of September 5, 2019
  • Scrubber Cash Flow Effect and TCE Benefit based on fleet of 41scrubber-fitted vessels and assume average of 200 annual sailing days per 27

ship for Supramax/Ultramax vessels with daily consumption of 25 MT/day

Summary

Significant Operational Leverage

Net Revenue + Adj. EBITDA Generation in Different Rate Environments

$25

$20

$15

$10

$5

$0

With every one thousand dollar increase in rates equates to ~USD 18.0 million in

$400,000

incremental Adj. EBITDA, or ~USD 0.25 per share

$350,000

Scrubber Initiative (i.e. the retrofit of 41 vessels) can lead to ~USD 41 million per

$21.2

year in Adj. EBITDA (~USD 0.57 per share) in addition to figures in the chart below

$300,000

$263,934

$250,000

$13.7

$200,000

$12.3

$10.7

$128,712

$150,000

$8.7

$102,717

$100,000

$74,884

$5.8

$38,926

$50,000

$0

-$14,474

-$50,000

2016

2017

2018

Since BSI inception (2005)

2011

2010

Net Revenue (RHS)

EBITDA (RHS)

Net Adj. BSI (LHS)

For Illustrative Purposes Only

  • 2016/2017//2018/2011/2010 basis BSI for period. 'Since BSI Inception (2005)' is the average for2005-19, net of commission/offhire and adj. for Eagle's current fleet profile in terms of design

No platform premium is assumed for Net Revenue. Adj. EBITDA is calculated basis Eagle's FY18 actual OPEX and G&A per vessel per day.

Scrubber Adj. EBITDA estimate basis installations on 37 ships and assumes 200 sailing days per ship per year, consumption of 25 MT per ship per day and fuel spread of USD 200 per MT 29

Uniquely Positioned to Capitalize on Market

Vessel Segment:

SUPRAMAX / ULTRAMAX

Business Model:

OWNER-OPERATOR + INHOUSE MGMT.

Operating Scale:

50 SHIPS OWNED + TC-IN FLEET

Balance Sheet:

WELL-CAPITALIZED

Corporate Governance: INDEPENDENT BOARD*

Management Team:

PROVEN TRACK RECORD

Superior performance and results

  • Eagle fleet count as of September 2019, proforma for the 6 Acquisition Vessels which are expected to be delivered to the Company during 3q-

4q19.

30

*Except for CEO

www.eagleships.com

Owned Fleet

Total Fleet: 50 Vessels 2946 DWT (MT, thousands) 8.3 Yrs Old

EBSC

EBUC

Acquisition Vessels

Vessel

DWT

Vessel

DWT

Vessel

DWT

1

Singapore Eagle

63.4

1

New London Eagle

63.1

1

Hong Kong Eagle

63.5

2

Stamford Eagle

61.5

2

Cape Town Eagle

63.7

2

Shanghai Eagle

63.4

3

Sandpiper Bulker

57.8

3

Westport Eagle

63.3

3

Copenhagen Eagle

63.5

4

Roadrunner Bulker

57.8

4

Hamburg Eagle

63.3

4

Sydney Eagle

63.5

5

Puffin Bulker

57.8

5

Madison Eagle

63.3

5

Santos Eagle

63.5

6

Petrel Bulker

57.8

6

Greenwich Eagle

63.3

6

Dublin Eagle

63.5

7

Owl

57.8

7

Groton Eagle

63.3

8

Oriole

57.8

8

Fairfield Eagle

63.3

9

Egret Bulker

57.8

9

Southport Eagle

63.3

10

Crane

57.8

10

Rowayton Eagle

63.3

11

Canary

57.8

11

Mystic Eagle

63.3

12

Bittern

57.8

12

Stonington Eagle

63.3

13

Stellar Eagle

56.0

13

Nighthawk

57.8

14

Crested Eagle

56.0

14

Martin

57.8

15

Crowned Eagle

55.9

15

Kingfisher

57.8

16

Jaeger

52.5

16

Jay

57.8

17

Cardinal

55.4

17

Ibis Bulker

57.8

18

Skua

53.4

18

Grebe Bulker

57.8

19

Shrike

53.3

19

Gannet Bulker

57.8

20

Tern

50.2

20

Imperial Eagle

56.0

21

Osprey I

50.2

21

Golden Eagle

56.0

22

Goldeneye

52.4

23

Hawk I

50.3

23

Vessels

1,288.6

21

Vessels

1,276.6

6

Vessels

381.0

Eagle fleet count as of September 2019, proforma for the 6 Acquisition Vessels which are expected to be delivered to the Company

32

during 3q-4q19.

TCE Reconciliation

$ Thousands except TCE and days

1q16

2q16

3q16

4q16

1q17

2q17

3q17

4q17

Revenues, net

$

21,278

$

25,590

$

35,788

$

41,836

$

45,855

$

53,631

$

62,711

$

74,587

Less:

Voyage expenses

(9,244)

(7,450)

(11,208)

(14,192)

(13,353)

(13,380)

(17,463)

(18,155)

Charter hire expenses

(1,489)

(1,668)

(3,822)

(5,866)

(3,873)

(6,446)

(9,652)

(11,312)

Reversal of one legacy time charter

1,045

793

670

432

(302)

584

329

426

Realized gain/(loss) - Derivatives

-

-

(449)

(113)

-

83

248

(349)

TCE revenue

$

11,590

$

17,265

$

20,979

$

22,097

$

28,326

$

34,473

$

36,173

$

45,197

Owned available days *

3,945

3,902

3,700

3,653

3,620

3,771

4,177

4,324

TCE

$

2,938

$

4,425

$

5,670

$

6,049

$

7,825

$

9,142

$

8,660

$

10,452

$ Thousands except TCE and days

1q18

2q18

3q18

4q18

1q19

2q19

Revenues, net

$

79,371

$

74,939

$

69,093

$

86,692

$

77,390

$

69,391

Less:

Voyage expenses

(22,515)

(17,205)

(15,126)

(24,721)

(25,906)

(20,907)

Charter hire expenses

(10,268)

(10,108)

(7,460)

(10,209)

(11,492)

(11,179)

Reversal of one legacy time charter

(86)

(404)

497

(226)

(414)

767

Realized gain/(loss) - Derivatives

117

345

284

(211)

(475)

861

TCE revenue

$

46,619

$

47,567

$

47,288

$

51,326

$

39,102

$

38,933

Owned available days *

4,218

4,153

4,192

4,227

4,070

4,001

TCE

$

11,052

$

11,453

$

11,281

$

12,142

$

9,607

$

9,731

Please see the Definitions slide in the Appendix for an explanation of Owned Available Days

33

Earnings

USD in Thousands except EPS

2q19

1q19

2q18

2019 YTD

2018 YTD

REVENUES, net of commissions

$

69,391

$

77,390

$

74,939

$

146,781

$

154,309

EXPENSES

Voyage expenses

20,907

25,906

17,205

46,813

39,720

Charter hire expenses

11,179

11,492

10,108

22,671

20,376

Vessel expenses

19,958

20,094

20,577

40,052

41,656

Depreciation and amortization

9,761

9,407

9,272

19,168

18,549

General and administrative expenses

8,041

8,410

8,896

16,451

18,809

Gain on sale of vessels

(967)

(4,107)

(105)

(5,073)

(105)

Total operating expenses

68,879

71,202

65,953

140,082

139,005

OPERATING INCOME / (LOSS)

512

6,187

8,986

6,699

15,304

OTHER EXPENSES

Interest expense, net

6,340

6,328

6,275

12,668

12,441

Loss/(Gain) on derivatives

163

(2,438)

(740)

(2,275)

(640)

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

2,268

-

2,268

-

Total other expense, net

6,503

6,158

5,535

12,661

11,801

Net Income / (Loss)

$

(5,991)

$

29

$

3,451

$

(5,962)

$

3,503

Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic)

71,349

71,283

70,515

71,316

70,484

EPS (Basic)

$

(0.08)

$

0.00

$

0.05

$

(0.08)

$

0.05

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

10,370

$

15,372

$

21,132

$

25,741

$

39,968

Please see the Definitions slide in the Appendix for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA

34

EBITDA Reconciliation

USD in Thousands

1q16

2q16

3q16

4q16

1q17

2q17

3q17

4q17

Net Income / (Loss)

$(39,279)

$(22,496)

$(19,359)

$(142,389)

$(11,068)

$ (5,888)

$(10,255)

$(16,584)

Less adjustments to reconcile:

Interest expense

2,818

4,903

7,434

6,644

6,445

6,859

7,837

8,236

Interest income

(3)

-

(88)

(124)

(190)

(186)

(143)

(133)

EBIT

(36,464)

(17,593)

(12,013)

(135,868)

(4,813)

785

(2,561)

(8,481)

Depreciation and amortization

9,397

9,654

9,854

9,979

7,493

8,021

8,981

9,196

EBITDA

(27,068)

(7,939)

(2,159)

(125,889)

2,680

8,805

6,420

715

Less adjustments to reconcile:

Stock-based compensation

827

842

(735)

1,273

2,171

2,478

2,350

1,740

One-time and non-cash adjustments

11,756

436

(509)

122,656

(297)

(1,977)

(373)

14,764

Adjusted EBITDA*

$(14,486)

$ (6,661)

$ (3,403)

$

(1,961)

$

4,553

$ 9,307

$ 8,397

$ 17,219

USD in Thousands

1q18

2q18

3q18

4q18

1q19

2q19

Net Income / (Loss)

$

53

$ 3,451

$ 2,585

$

6,486

$

29

$ (5,992)

Less adjustments to reconcile:

Interest expense

6,261

6,387

6,574

6,521

6,762

6,733

Interest income

(95)

(112)

(129)

(248)

(434)

(393)

EBIT

6,219

9,726

9,030

12,759

6,357

348

Depreciation and amortization

9,276

9,272

9,460

9,708

9,407

9,761

EBITDA

15,495

18,998

18,490

22,467

15,764

10,109

Less adjustments to reconcile:

Stock-based compensation

3,511

2,410

2,100

1,187

1,445

1,227

One-time and non-cash adjustments

(170)

(276)

(406)

(165)

(1,838)

(967)

Adjusted EBITDA*

$ 18,835

$ 21,132

$ 20,184

$

23,489

$ 15,372

$10,370

Please see the Definitions slide in the Appendix for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA

35

Cash Flow from Operations

Cash Flow from Operations - Quarterly (USD millions)

15

14

16

13

12

12

12

12

10

7

7

10

7

6

5

3

2

(5)

(4)

(2)

(4)

(3)

(7)

(7)

(10)

(13)

(20)

(24)

Cash flow from operations

ex Changes in operating assets and liabilities

1q16

2q16

3q16

4q16

1q17

2q17

3q17

4q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

*Cash Includes restricted cash

36

Cash Flow

2q19 Cash Flows ($ Millions)

YTD 2019 Cash Flows ($ Millions)

Cash balances at beginning and end of period include 1) cash, 2) cash equivalents, and 3) restricted cash

37

Cash Breakeven per Vessel per Day

USD In Thousands

YTD 2019

2q19

1q19

FY 2018

OPERATING

Vessel Expenses

$

4,809

$

4,787

$

4,830

$

4,725

Drydocking

541

475

608

484

G&A

1,654

1,634

1,674

1,566

Total Operating

7,004

6,896

7,112

6,775

Interest Expense

1,385

1,371

1,400

1,351

Debt Principal Repayment

1,595

2,170

1,018

232

TOTAL CASH BREAKEVEN

$

9,984

$

10,437

$

9,530

$

8,358

2q 2019 Cash Breakeven by Category

G&A

Drydocking 16%4%

Debt Service

34%

Vessel Expenses

46%

  • G&A excludesstock-based compensation.

38

Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess our operating performance as compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical costs basis. Our Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income/(loss), operating income/(loss), cash flows provided by/(used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude the items which represent certain non-cash,one-time and other items such as vessel impairment, gain/(loss) on sale of vessels, stock-based compensation and restructuring expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of the ongoing performance of its core operations.

For purposes of the Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA calculation included in this presentation, Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for the second quarter of 2017 through the fourth quarter of 2018. Starting with the first quarter of 2019, the Company uses trailing four quarters (TFQ) to calculate Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA. The Company used the prior practice of annualizing the Adjusted EBITDA because it did not have positive Adjusted EBITDA until first quarter of 2017, which made it impossible to use TFQ during 2017. We believe using the TFQ for purposes of this calculation aligns us with market practice in our industry and provides more meaningful information to our investors. However, the change in calculation affects the comparability of this calculation between periods that annualize Adjusted EBITDA and periods that utilize TFQ Adjusted EBITDA.

TCE

Time charter equivalent ("TCE") is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used in the shipping industry primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. The Company defines TCE as shipping revenues less voyage expenses and charter hire expenses, adjusted for the impact of one legacy time charter and realized gains on FFAs and bunker swaps, divided by the number of owned available days. TCE provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. The Company's calculation of TCE may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The Company calculates relative performance by comparing TCE against the Baltic Supramax Index ("BSI") adjusted for commissions and fleet makeup. The BSI was initiated in 2006 based on the Tess 52 design. The index for the Tess 58 design has been published commencing on April 3, 2017, and transition was completed as of December 2018, when the Baltic stopped publishing a dynamic Tess 52 daily rate. The Company has now switched to the Tess 58 index for valuation modeling as of January 1, 2019. The change in the BSI may affect comparability of our TCE against BSI in periods prior to Company switching to the Tess 58 index.

Owned available days is the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to vessel familiarization upon acquisition, repairs, vessel upgrades or special surveys. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues.

39

www.eagleships.com

Disclaimer

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 21:21:01 UTC
