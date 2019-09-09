Eagle Bulk Shipping : Capital Link London Shipping & Marine Services Forum Presentation 0 09/09/2019 | 05:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields providing optimized global transportationof drybulk commodities Capital Link 12thAnnual Shipping & Marine Services Forum (London) September 10, 2019 Disclaimer This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided for under these sections. These statements may include words such as "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and observations with respect to future events and financial performance. Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The principal factors that affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows include, charter market rates, which have declined significantly from historic highs, periods of charter hire, vessel operating expenses and voyage costs, which are incurred primarily in U.S. dollars, depreciation expenses, which are a function of the cost of our vessels, significant vessel improvement costs and our vessels' estimated useful lives, and financing costs related to our indebtedness. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward- looking statements as a result of certain factors which could include the following: (i) changes in demand in the dry bulk market, including, without limitation, changes in production of, or demand for, commodities and bulk cargoes, generally or in particular regions; (ii) greater than anticipated levels of dry bulk vessel new building orders or lower than anticipated rates of dry bulk vessel scrapping; (iii) changes in rules and regulations applicable to the dry bulk industry, including, without limitation, legislation adopted by international bodies or organizations such as the International Maritime Organization and the European Union or by individual countries; (iv) actions taken by regulatory authorities; (v) changes in trading patterns significantly impacting overall dry bulk tonnage requirements; (vi) changes in the typical seasonal variations in dry bulk charter rates; (vii) changes in the cost of other modes of bulk commodity transportation; (viii) changes in general domestic and international political conditions; (ix) changes in the condition of the Company's vessels or applicable maintenance or regulatory standards (which may affect, among other things, our anticipated drydocking costs); (x) the outcome of legal proceedings in which we are involved; and (xi) and other factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable security laws. 2 Agenda Introduction Company Scrubber Initiative Summary 3 Introduction Eagle: Company Profile Eagle Bulk is a fully-integratedshipowner-operator engaged in the global transportation of drybulk commodities Copenhagen ▪Exclusive focus on the midsize Supramax/Ultramax vessel Stamford segment: 50owned vessels ▪Perform all management services inhouse: strategic, commercial, operational, Singapore technical, & administrative ▪Employ an Active Management approach to fleet trading ▪Maintain strong Corporate Governance : EGLE structure with no related party business dealings; majority independent Board Our vision is to be the leading shipowner-operator through consistent outperformance and sustainable growth ▪Eagle fleet count as of September 2019, proforma for the 6 Acquisition Vessels which are expected to be delivered to the Company 5 during 3q-4q19. Drybulk Cargoes: Trade totals ~5.3b Tons per Year Major Bulk commodities represent ~60% of total drybulk trade IRON ORE (27%) COAL (24%) GRAIN (9%) Minor Bulk commodities represent ~40% of total drybulk trade STEEL (8%) FOREST FERTILIZER (3%) PRODUCTS (7%) BAUXITE (2%) CEMENT (2%) SCRAP (2%) PETCOKE (1%)SUGAR (1%)SALT (1%) MAJOR BULKS 60% of Drybulk trade consists of the three "Major Bulk" commodities ▪ Only selected Minor Bulk cargoes depicted. Cargo percentages represent multi-year averages of total drybulk trade 6 ▪ Source: Clarksons Aug 2019 Drybulk Trade Flows ▪Please visit https://www.eagleships.com/industry/ for an interactive version of this map. 7 Supramax/Ultramax: Most Versatile Asset Class Drybulk Vessel Segment Classification Asset Class Handysize / Supramax / Panamax / Capesize VESSEL Handymax Ultramax Kamsarmax Size (DWT) 10-50k 50-65k 65-100k >100k MAJOR Iron Ore ✓ ✓ ✓ Coal ✓ ✓ ✓ BULK Grain ✓ ✓ ✓ Bauxite ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Steel ✓ ✓ Scrap ✓ ✓ Supramax/Ultramax Cement ✓ ✓ vessels are able to carry Salt ✓ ✓ MINOR all drybulk commodities Forest Products ✓ ✓ BULK due to their optimal Potash / Fertilizer ✓ ✓ size and ability to ✓ ✓ Coke load/discharge cargo Nickel Ore ✓ ✓ using onboard gear Sugar ✓ ✓ Other ✓ ✓ Eagle's Focus ▪DWT= deadweight tons 8 Eagle: Leader in the Supramax/Ultramax Segment U.S.-Listed Peer Group Fleet Profiles 6 44 38 37 26 12 10 2 Eagle Bulk Star Bulk Scorpio Genco Pangaea Navios Golden Ocean Diana Safe Bulkers Supramax / Ultramax Handysize Panamax Capesize ▪ Source(s): Company filings and VesselsValue 9 ▪ Eagle fleet count as of September 2019, proforma for the 6 Acquisition Vessels which are expected to be delivered to the Company during 3q-4q19. Historical Rates Baltic Supramax Index (BSI) $35,000 BSI Averages 2016 $6,164 $30,000 2017 $9,345 2018 $11,487 $25,000 2019 YTD $9,124 $20,000 $18,008 $15,228 $15,000 $15,186 $10,000 $11,364 $8,676 $5,000 $0 BSI (Actual) 25 year average 15 year average 10 year average 5 year average Source(s): Clarksons ▪ Supramax Spot is based on the BSI-58 up through September 3, 2019. Historical averages are based on BSI-58,BSI-52, Supramax 52k 10 dwt Avg Trip Tate, and the Handymax 45k dwt. Avg Trip Rate. Supramax/Ultramax 2019f Net Fleet Growth ~2.5% Drybulk Deliveries + Scrapping (DWT) 100 Net Fleet Growth Drybulk Supramax / Ultramax 80 2019f 2.9% 2.5% 2020f 2.7% 2.0% 60 40 20 0 -20 -40 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019f 2020f Total Deliveries Total Demolition Drybulk Net Supply Supramax/Ultramax Net Supply ▪ Figures are in million DWT 11 ▪ Source(s): Clarksons August 2019 Minor Bulk Demand Leading Drybulk Growth Drybulk Trade (DT) vs. Global GDP 14.0% 2.75 12.0% 2.25 10.0% 8.0% 1.75 6.0% 1.25 4.0% 2.0% 0.75 0.0% 0.25 -2.0% -4.0% (0.25) 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019f 2020f DT / GDP ratio (RHS) GDP Y/Y % (LHS) DT Y/Y % (LHS) DT/GDP ratio avg.(RHS) Annualized Growth Rates Historical Last Current Next 2015-17 2018 2019f 2020f Global GDP 3.5% 3.6% 3.2% 3.5% China 6.8% 6.6% 6.2% 6.0% India 7.8% 6.8% 7.0% 7.2% Dry Bulk Trade 1.9% 2.6% 1.3% 2.6% Iron Ore 3.2% 0.2% -1.5% 2.2% Coal -0.3% 5.1% 1.0% 1.4% Grains 5.4% -0.6% 0.6% 2.3% Minor Bulk 1.6% 3.8% 3.7% 3.5% Source(s): Clarksons (August 2019), IMF (July 2019) ▪ Drybulk Trade growth in top chart adjusted for ton miles 12 ▪ Drybulk Trade / Global GDP ratio for 2009 excluded from historical average calculation Company "New" Eagle Milestones Appointed Gary Vogel as CEO Executed comprehensive balance sheet recapitalization providing USD 105m of incremental liquidity Relocated headquarters to Stamford, Connecticut Raised USD 88m in new growth equity Opened new European Closed on new USD 61.2m Arranged for 40% financing on the Commercial office based 5-yr credit facility financing 2015 CROWN-63 Ultramax acquired in Hamburg, Germany 40% of the purchase price on Greenship Bulk 9- Closed new 5yr senior secured Ultramax fleet acquisition credit facility totalling USD 208m, Raised USD 100m in incl. USD 55m RCF. additional growth equity Refinanced USD 270m in Issued 5-yr USD debt extending all debt Signed 114m Convertible Recruited Frank De maturities to 2022: issued agreements for 37 Bond Costanzo as new CFO 5-yr USD 200m Bond, exhaust gas executed a new 5-yr USD cleaning systems Relocated 65m Credit Facility, and ("scrubbers") to be Recruited new European arranged for a new USD fitted to fleet General Counsel office to 15m RCF Copenhagen, Denmark 2H15 2016 2017 2018 2019 Purchased 2016 Recruited new NACKS-61 Ultramax Head of Operations for USD 18.9m Sold four vessels during Purchased 2017 SDARI- 2016 (averaging 15-yrs in 64 (resale) Ultramax for age and 50k DWT) USD 17.9m Acquired nine CROWN-63 Ultramax Sold two 8-yr old vessels (built 2012-2015) from 53k DWT vessel Greenship Bulk for USD 153m enbloc , or USD 17m per vessel Purchased 2015 CROWN-63 Ultramax for USD 21.3m Purchased six SDARI-64 Ultramaxes (2x 2016-built 4x 2015- built) for USD 122m Sold three Recruited new Chief Commercial Officer and new Head of Technical Management Sold four vessels during 2017 (averaging 12-yrs in age and 52k DWT) Purchased 2014 SDARI-64 Ultramax for USD 21.2m Purchased 2015 SDARI-64 Ultramax for USD 20.4m >15yr-old 50k DWT vessels and one 9-yr old 53k DWT vessel 14 Business Updates Since 2q19 Earnings Call Fleet

▪ Delivery of the six Acquisition Vessels estimated as follows: Dublin Eagle(built 2015) ~10-15/Sep Sydney Eagle(built 2015) ~13-18/Sep Copenhagen Eagle(built 2015) ~25/Sep-5/Oct Santos Eagle (built 2015) ~5-15/Oct Hong Kong Eagle(built 2016) ~TBD Shanghai Eagle (built 2016) ~TBD Closed on the sale of the Kestrel (15yr-old Supramax) in early September Proforma for all S&P activity, the Company will own 50 vessels

Corporate

Relocated European Office to Copenhagen, Denmark Office to be led by Mathias Groenvald

Scrubber Program

Target unchanged for 38 scrubbers installed by December 31, 2019 with remaining three scrubbers to be installed by March 31, 2020 Shifting 15 scrubber installation jobs from 'partly at shipyard / partly at sea' to 'full shipyard installation'- decision undertaken to help ensure scrubber installation program gets completed within original timeline Change will increase planned offhire across the project by ~16 days in Q3 and ~214 days in Q4 Basis above, off-hire for installations (in addition to statutory drydock) across the project estimated at ~16 days per ship

15 Best-in Class Corporate Governance Eagle is ranked #1 out of 56 listed companies in Wells Fargo's Shipping Corporate Governance Scorecard and is the only drybulk company listed within the top 5 WF Corporate Governance Scorecard Volume VI- 2019 (May 2019) Top Five Ranked Companies: Eagle Bulk International Seaways OSG Triton Ardmore WF Scorecard Governance Criteria (eight categories total) 1. Related Party Commercial Management Eagle performs all commercial management in-house and has NO related party transactions 2. Related Party Technical Management Eagle performs all technical management in-house and has NO related party transactions 3. Related Party Sale & Purchase Fees Eagle utilizes third-party brokers in S&P transactions and pays NO related party fees 4. Related Party Other Transactions Eagle has NO related party transactions 5. Board Independence Eagle Board is comprised of 5 independent Directors (including Chairman) plus CEO 6. Board Composition Eagle Board has separate committees for Audi, Governance, and Compensation 7. Board Policy Eagle does not have any shareholder disenfranchisement tools; such as Poison Pill or Classified Board 8. Subjective ▪Rankings as per the Wells Fargo Shipping Corporate Governance Scorecard Volume VI- 2019 (May 2019) 16 S&P Activity Significantly Improving Fleet Makeup Eagle Proforma Fleet: 50 vessels | ~8.3yrs - 6 3 19 Fleet Renewal and Growth Program Thirty-four vessels bought and sold

vessels bought and sold Twenty Ultramaxes acquired averaging ~3yrs old Fourteen Supramaxes sold averaging ~13yrs old

8 9 5 3 3 7 - -- 1 <5 5-7.5 7.5-10 10-12.5 12.5-15 >15 Age Grouping Existing Fleet Vessels Bought Vessels Sold ▪ Eagle fleet count as of September 2019, proforma for the 6 Acquisition Vessels which are expected to be delivered to the Company during 17 3q-4q19. ▪Average age of vessels sold at time of sale was ~13yrs- chart depicts as of June 30, 2019. Fleet renewal/growth commenced in April 2016 Creating Value Through Active Management Eagle's sophisticated in-house commercial platform has a proven track record ▪Please see the appendix for further descriptions of Eagle's commercial strategies 18 Ten Consecutive Quarters of TCE Outperformance Eagle Revenue + Cost Performance ▪1q19 TCE outperformance of USD 1,955 per day 1200 ▪1q19 LTM TCE outperformance of USD 1,440 per day $12,142 3q19 ~57% Fixed $12,000 $11,453 $11,281 $11,052 $10,452 $9,607 $10,285 1000 $10,000 $9,731 $9,142 $8,660 800 $8,000 $7,825 -TC BSI 600 Days in $6,000 $6,049 $5,670 $4,000 400 $4,425 $2,938 200 $2,000 $- 0 1q16 2q16 3q16 4q16 1q17 2q17 3q17 4q17 1q18 2q18 3q18 4q18 1q19 2q19 3q19e TCE relative performance is benchmarked against Adj. net BSI = gross BSI net of commission, adjusted for owned-fleet makeup. BSI-52 index used up through 4q18, and BSI-58 index used as from 1q19 19 ▪ 3q19 EGLE TCE as of July 25, 2019 with 1) ~57% of available days fixed and 2) TC-in days fixed to date ▪ G&A excludes stock-based compensation. | Please refer to Appendix for TCE definition and reconciliation EBITDA Benefiting from TCE Outperformance Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) Adjusted EBITDA $30 TCE Outperformance has contributed ~33% of Adjusted $14,000 $25 EBITDA during the twelve months ending June 30, 2019 $23.5 $21.1 $20.2 $12,000 $18.8 $20 $17.2 $15.4 $15 $10,000 $9.3 $10.4 $10 $8.4 $5 $4.6 $8,000 $- $6,000 $(5) $(3.4) $(2.0) $(6.7) $(10) $4,000 $(15) $(14.5) $(20) $2,000 1q16 2q16 3q16 4q16 1q17 2q17 3q17 4q17 1q18 2q18 3q18 4q18 1q19 2q19 Core Business TCE Outperformance TCE Underperformance Adj. Net BSI (RHS) BSI Please refer to Appendix for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation ▪ Core Business reflects EBITDA based on index commercial performance (i.e. no out/under-performance) less OPEX and cash G&A 20 Balance Sheet + Liquidity Liquidity Position (June 30, 2019)1 Liquidity Trend (USD millions) $180 Cash (Includes Restricted Cash) 2 65,463 $160 Revolver Availability Cash $140 Undrawn availability 70,000 $120 Total Liquidity 135,463 $100 Balance Sheet (June 30, 2019)1 $80 $60 Cash2 65,463 $40 $20 Accounts receivable 17,736 $- Inventory 12,994 1q16 2q16 3q16 4q16 1q17 2q17 3q17 4q17 1q18 2q18 3q18 4q18 1q19 2q19 Other current assets 6,414 Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA4(USD millions) Vessels, net 678,421 Right of use assets - lease 22,462 300 10.0 Other assets 60,267 250 8.0 Total assets 863,758 200 6.0 Accounts payable 6,196 150 Current liabilities 25,758 100 4.0 Debt (including $29.7M current)3 332,421 50 2.0 Lease liability ($14.0M current) 23,944 - - Total Liabilities 388,320 2q17 3q17 4q17 1q18 2q18 3q18 4q18 1q19 2q19 Stockholder's Equity 475,438 Net Debt (LHS) Adj EBITDA Annualized & TFQ (LHS) Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity 863,758 Net Debt/Annualized & TFQ (RHS) 1 - Liquidity and Balance sheet figures are in thousands USD 2 - Cash balance includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3 - Debt is net of $8.0m of debt discount and deferred financing costs 21 4 - Adj EBITDA Annualized is basis quarterly figure * 4 for 2q17-3q18, and basis trailing four quarters (TFQ) starting 4q18. Please see the Definitions slide in the Appendix for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA and further information relating to the use of TFQ for Adj. EBITDA versus annualized Adj. EBITDA Corporate Structure Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (Parent | NASDAQ: EGLE) Convertible Bond: USD 114m Eagle Bulk Mgmt. LLC 100% (EBM) 100% 100% 100% Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC (EBSC) 23 vessels Bond: USD 192m RCF: USD 15m available Eagle Bulk Ultraco LLC (EBUC) 21 vessels TL: USD 148m RCF: USD 55m available Acquisition Vessels 6 vessels EBSC debt is non- recourse to the parent All management services (strategic / commercial / operational / technical / administrative) are performed inhouse by EBM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Parent ▪ Bond, Term Loan, and RCF figures as of June 30, 2019. Convertible Bond issued on July 29, 2019 22 ▪ Final structure of Acquisition Vessel ownership pending Eagle Debt Terms DATE CLOSED November 2017 January 2019 July 2019 PARENT Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ISSUER/ Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC Eagle Bulk Ultraco LLC Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. BORROWER LOAN TYPE Bond RCF Term Loan RCF Convertible Note AMOUNT USD 200m USD 15m USD 153m USD 55m USD 114m OUTSTANDING USD 192m - USD 148m - USD 114m SECURITY Senior Secured Super Senior Senior Secured Senior Unsecured Secured RECOURSE Ringfenced and non-recourse to the Parent Guarantee Parent Guarantee Parent COLLATERAL 23 vessels + USD 33.9m restricted 21 vessels N/A cash INTEREST RATE 8.25% fixed L+200bps L+250bps 5.0% fixed TENOR 5 years 5 years 5 years MATURITY 2022 2024 2024 AMORTIZATION USD 8m/year N/A USD 20.2m - 1st yr (starting Apr 2019) N/A USD 26.1m/year thereafter 178.1737 shares common stock per CONVERSION N/A N/A USD 1,000 principal (approx. share price of USD 5.61) ▪ Bond, Term Loan, and RCF amounts outstanding as of June 30, 2019. Collateral vessel count and Restricted Cash balance as of 23 ▪ September 2019, made up of June 30 balance and net proceeds of the previously announced sale for Kestrel (closed in Sept). Convertible Note issued on July 29, 2019 Scrubber Initiative Scrubber Program Overview Progress To Date Scrubbers towers manufactured 38 Scrubbers towers installed, riding crews onboard 19 Operational scrubbers 5 Outlook Operational scrubbers projected by Dec. 31th, 2019 38 Operational scrubbers projected by Mar. 31st, 2020 41 Budget ~USD 2.25 million per unit for scrubbers ordered by Eagle

Total program cost estimated at ~USD 83 million for the 37 units ordered Cost of scrubbers on four Acquisition Vessels is embedded in purchase price (i.e. no incremental CAPEX to be incurred) Basis above, off-hire for installations (in addition to statutory drydock) across the project estimated at ~16 days per ship

All status update figures are latest information as of September 6, 2019 ▪ Please see appendix for information on offhire days and capex cost related to scrubber program 25 Update on Scrubber Orderbook DNB's June update reflects additional 54 scrubbers ordered for drybulk for installation by end-2019 (vs. March update)

end-2019 (vs. March update) Additional ~ 120 installs by end-2020 and end-2021

end-2020 and end-2021 Of these just 18 for Supramax / Ultramax Scrubber Uptake by end-2020 4,000 3,638 40% 3,500 37% 3,375 35% 3,000 2,673 30% 2,500 2,352 25% 2,000 1,801 20% 16% 1,457 16% 1,500 15% 13% 2,207 1,000 10% 10% 662 500 420 359 1,213 5% 602 291 296 16 - 0% 0% Fleet Scrubbers Fleet Scrubbers Fleet Scrubbers Fleet Scrubbers All Other Drybulk Ships Capesize Panamax/ Kamsarmax Supramax/ Ultramax Handysize Totals Current Orders Forecast Orders (end 2020) ▪Scrubber uptake source: DNB Markets (June 2019), Clarksons 26 Scrubber Economics Basis Fuel Spreads Fuel Spreads $450 0.1% MGO vs. 3.5% HSFO 2020 forward curve spread = $324/ton $400 $350 $300 $250 $200 $150 0.5% ("compliant") marine fuel- 2020 $100forward curve spread traded at $232/ton in September 2019 $50 Sep-09 Jun-10 Mar-11 Dec-11 Sep-12 Jun-13 Mar-14Dec-14Sep-15Jun-16Mar-17 Dec-17 Sep-18 Jun-19 Mar-20 Dec-20 HSFO v.MGO (Historical) Scrubber Cash Flow Effect ($ $70.0 5.0 CF $60.0 Annualized incremental 4.0 $50.0 Payback period (years) millions) $40.0 3.0 $30.0 2.0 $20.0 1.0 $10.0 $0.0 - $100 $150 $200 $250 $300 Fuel spread ($/MT) Total Annualized Incremental CF (LHS) Payback period-years (RHS) Scrubber TCE Benefit $4,500 5.0 $4,000 4.0 Incremental Daily TCE $3,500 Payback period (years) $3,000 3.0 $2,500 $2,000 2.0 $1,500 $1,000 1.0 $0,500 $0,000 - $100 $150 $200 $250 $300 Fuel spread ($/MT) Incremental Daily TCE per Ship (LHS) Payback period-years (RHS) Source: Clarksons. Forward curve data as of September 5, 2019

Scrubber Cash Flow Effect and TCE Benefit based on fleet of 41 scrubber-fitted vessels and assume average of 200 annual sailing days per 27 ship for Supramax/Ultramax vessels with daily consumption of 25 MT/day Summary Significant Operational Leverage Net Revenue + Adj. EBITDA Generation in Different Rate Environments $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0 ▪With every one thousand dollar increase in rates equates to ~USD 18.0 million in $400,000 incremental Adj. EBITDA, or ~USD 0.25 per share $350,000 ▪Scrubber Initiative (i.e. the retrofit of 41 vessels) can lead to ~USD 41 million per $21.2 year in Adj. EBITDA (~USD 0.57 per share) in addition to figures in the chart below $300,000 $263,934 $250,000 $13.7 $200,000 $12.3 $10.7 $128,712 $150,000 $8.7 $102,717 $100,000 $74,884 $5.8 $38,926 $50,000 $0 -$14,474 -$50,000 2016 2017 2018 Since BSI inception (2005) 2011 2010 Net Revenue (RHS) EBITDA (RHS) Net Adj. BSI (LHS) For Illustrative Purposes Only 2016/2017//2018/2011/2010 basis BSI for period. 'Since BSI Inception (2005)' is the average for 2005-19, net of commission/offhire and adj. for Eagle's current fleet profile in terms of design ▪ No platform premium is assumed for Net Revenue. Adj. EBITDA is calculated basis Eagle's FY18 actual OPEX and G&A per vessel per day. ▪ Scrubber Adj. EBITDA estimate basis installations on 37 ships and assumes 200 sailing days per ship per year, consumption of 25 MT per ship per day and fuel spread of USD 200 per MT 29 Uniquely Positioned to Capitalize on Market Vessel Segment: SUPRAMAX / ULTRAMAX Business Model: OWNER-OPERATOR + INHOUSE MGMT. Operating Scale: 50 SHIPS OWNED + TC-IN FLEET Balance Sheet: WELL-CAPITALIZED Corporate Governance: INDEPENDENT BOARD* Management Team: PROVEN TRACK RECORD Superior performance and results Eagle fleet count as of September 2019, proforma for the 6 Acquisition Vessels which are expected to be delivered to the Company during 3q- 4q19. 30 ▪*Except for CEO www.eagleships.com Owned Fleet Total Fleet: 50 Vessels 2946 DWT (MT, thousands) 8.3 Yrs Old EBSC EBUC Acquisition Vessels Vessel DWT Vessel DWT Vessel DWT 1 Singapore Eagle 63.4 1 New London Eagle 63.1 1 Hong Kong Eagle 63.5 2 Stamford Eagle 61.5 2 Cape Town Eagle 63.7 2 Shanghai Eagle 63.4 3 Sandpiper Bulker 57.8 3 Westport Eagle 63.3 3 Copenhagen Eagle 63.5 4 Roadrunner Bulker 57.8 4 Hamburg Eagle 63.3 4 Sydney Eagle 63.5 5 Puffin Bulker 57.8 5 Madison Eagle 63.3 5 Santos Eagle 63.5 6 Petrel Bulker 57.8 6 Greenwich Eagle 63.3 6 Dublin Eagle 63.5 7 Owl 57.8 7 Groton Eagle 63.3 8 Oriole 57.8 8 Fairfield Eagle 63.3 9 Egret Bulker 57.8 9 Southport Eagle 63.3 10 Crane 57.8 10 Rowayton Eagle 63.3 11 Canary 57.8 11 Mystic Eagle 63.3 12 Bittern 57.8 12 Stonington Eagle 63.3 13 Stellar Eagle 56.0 13 Nighthawk 57.8 14 Crested Eagle 56.0 14 Martin 57.8 15 Crowned Eagle 55.9 15 Kingfisher 57.8 16 Jaeger 52.5 16 Jay 57.8 17 Cardinal 55.4 17 Ibis Bulker 57.8 18 Skua 53.4 18 Grebe Bulker 57.8 19 Shrike 53.3 19 Gannet Bulker 57.8 20 Tern 50.2 20 Imperial Eagle 56.0 21 Osprey I 50.2 21 Golden Eagle 56.0 22 Goldeneye 52.4 23 Hawk I 50.3 23 Vessels 1,288.6 21 Vessels 1,276.6 6 Vessels 381.0 ▪Eagle fleet count as of September 2019, proforma for the 6 Acquisition Vessels which are expected to be delivered to the Company 32 during 3q-4q19. TCE Reconciliation $ Thousands except TCE and days 1q16 2q16 3q16 4q16 1q17 2q17 3q17 4q17 Revenues, net $ 21,278 $ 25,590 $ 35,788 $ 41,836 $ 45,855 $ 53,631 $ 62,711 $ 74,587 Less: Voyage expenses (9,244) (7,450) (11,208) (14,192) (13,353) (13,380) (17,463) (18,155) Charter hire expenses (1,489) (1,668) (3,822) (5,866) (3,873) (6,446) (9,652) (11,312) Reversal of one legacy time charter 1,045 793 670 432 (302) 584 329 426 Realized gain/(loss) - Derivatives - - (449) (113) - 83 248 (349) TCE revenue $ 11,590 $ 17,265 $ 20,979 $ 22,097 $ 28,326 $ 34,473 $ 36,173 $ 45,197 Owned available days * 3,945 3,902 3,700 3,653 3,620 3,771 4,177 4,324 TCE $ 2,938 $ 4,425 $ 5,670 $ 6,049 $ 7,825 $ 9,142 $ 8,660 $ 10,452 $ Thousands except TCE and days 1q18 2q18 3q18 4q18 1q19 2q19 Revenues, net $ 79,371 $ 74,939 $ 69,093 $ 86,692 $ 77,390 $ 69,391 Less: Voyage expenses (22,515) (17,205) (15,126) (24,721) (25,906) (20,907) Charter hire expenses (10,268) (10,108) (7,460) (10,209) (11,492) (11,179) Reversal of one legacy time charter (86) (404) 497 (226) (414) 767 Realized gain/(loss) - Derivatives 117 345 284 (211) (475) 861 TCE revenue $ 46,619 $ 47,567 $ 47,288 $ 51,326 $ 39,102 $ 38,933 Owned available days * 4,218 4,153 4,192 4,227 4,070 4,001 TCE $ 11,052 $ 11,453 $ 11,281 $ 12,142 $ 9,607 $ 9,731 ▪Please see the Definitions slide in the Appendix for an explanation of Owned Available Days 33 Earnings USD in Thousands except EPS 2q19 1q19 2q18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD REVENUES, net of commissions $ 69,391 $ 77,390 $ 74,939 $ 146,781 $ 154,309 EXPENSES Voyage expenses 20,907 25,906 17,205 46,813 39,720 Charter hire expenses 11,179 11,492 10,108 22,671 20,376 Vessel expenses 19,958 20,094 20,577 40,052 41,656 Depreciation and amortization 9,761 9,407 9,272 19,168 18,549 General and administrative expenses 8,041 8,410 8,896 16,451 18,809 Gain on sale of vessels (967) (4,107) (105) (5,073) (105) Total operating expenses 68,879 71,202 65,953 140,082 139,005 OPERATING INCOME / (LOSS) 512 6,187 8,986 6,699 15,304 OTHER EXPENSES Interest expense, net 6,340 6,328 6,275 12,668 12,441 Loss/(Gain) on derivatives 163 (2,438) (740) (2,275) (640) Loss on debt extinguishment - 2,268 - 2,268 - Total other expense, net 6,503 6,158 5,535 12,661 11,801 Net Income / (Loss) $ (5,991) $ 29 $ 3,451 $ (5,962) $ 3,503 Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic) 71,349 71,283 70,515 71,316 70,484 EPS (Basic) $ (0.08) $ 0.00 $ 0.05 $ (0.08) $ 0.05 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 10,370 $ 15,372 $ 21,132 $ 25,741 $ 39,968 ▪Please see the Definitions slide in the Appendix for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA 34 EBITDA Reconciliation USD in Thousands 1q16 2q16 3q16 4q16 1q17 2q17 3q17 4q17 Net Income / (Loss) $(39,279) $(22,496) $(19,359) $(142,389) $(11,068) $ (5,888) $(10,255) $(16,584) Less adjustments to reconcile: Interest expense 2,818 4,903 7,434 6,644 6,445 6,859 7,837 8,236 Interest income (3) - (88) (124) (190) (186) (143) (133) EBIT (36,464) (17,593) (12,013) (135,868) (4,813) 785 (2,561) (8,481) Depreciation and amortization 9,397 9,654 9,854 9,979 7,493 8,021 8,981 9,196 EBITDA (27,068) (7,939) (2,159) (125,889) 2,680 8,805 6,420 715 Less adjustments to reconcile: Stock-based compensation 827 842 (735) 1,273 2,171 2,478 2,350 1,740 One-time and non-cash adjustments 11,756 436 (509) 122,656 (297) (1,977) (373) 14,764 Adjusted EBITDA* $(14,486) $ (6,661) $ (3,403) $ (1,961) $ 4,553 $ 9,307 $ 8,397 $ 17,219 USD in Thousands 1q18 2q18 3q18 4q18 1q19 2q19 Net Income / (Loss) $ 53 $ 3,451 $ 2,585 $ 6,486 $ 29 $ (5,992) Less adjustments to reconcile: Interest expense 6,261 6,387 6,574 6,521 6,762 6,733 Interest income (95) (112) (129) (248) (434) (393) EBIT 6,219 9,726 9,030 12,759 6,357 348 Depreciation and amortization 9,276 9,272 9,460 9,708 9,407 9,761 EBITDA 15,495 18,998 18,490 22,467 15,764 10,109 Less adjustments to reconcile: Stock-based compensation 3,511 2,410 2,100 1,187 1,445 1,227 One-time and non-cash adjustments (170) (276) (406) (165) (1,838) (967) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 18,835 $ 21,132 $ 20,184 $ 23,489 $ 15,372 $10,370 ▪Please see the Definitions slide in the Appendix for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA 35 Cash Flow from Operations Cash Flow from Operations - Quarterly (USD millions) 15 14 16 13 12 12 12 12 10 7 7 10 7 6 5 3 2 (5) (4) (2) (4) (3) (7) (7) (10) (13) (20) (24) Cash flow from operations ex Changes in operating assets and liabilities 1q16 2q16 3q16 4q16 1q17 2q17 3q17 4q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 *Cash Includes restricted cash 36 Cash Flow 2q19 Cash Flows ($ Millions) YTD 2019 Cash Flows ($ Millions) ▪Cash balances at beginning and end of period include 1) cash, 2) cash equivalents, and 3) restricted cash 37 Cash Breakeven per Vessel per Day USD In Thousands YTD 2019 2q19 1q19 FY 2018 OPERATING Vessel Expenses $ 4,809 $ 4,787 $ 4,830 $ 4,725 Drydocking 541 475 608 484 G&A 1,654 1,634 1,674 1,566 Total Operating 7,004 6,896 7,112 6,775 Interest Expense 1,385 1,371 1,400 1,351 Debt Principal Repayment 1,595 2,170 1,018 232 TOTAL CASH BREAKEVEN $ 9,984 $ 10,437 $ 9,530 $ 8,358 2q 2019 Cash Breakeven by Category G&A Drydocking 16%4% Debt Service 34% Vessel Expenses 46% G&A excludes stock-based compensation. 38 Definitions Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess our operating performance as compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical costs basis. Our Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income/(loss), operating income/(loss), cash flows provided by/(used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude the items which represent certain non-cash,one-time and other items such as vessel impairment, gain/(loss) on sale of vessels, stock-based compensation and restructuring expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of the ongoing performance of its core operations. For purposes of the Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA calculation included in this presentation, Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for the second quarter of 2017 through the fourth quarter of 2018. Starting with the first quarter of 2019, the Company uses trailing four quarters (TFQ) to calculate Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA. The Company used the prior practice of annualizing the Adjusted EBITDA because it did not have positive Adjusted EBITDA until first quarter of 2017, which made it impossible to use TFQ during 2017. We believe using the TFQ for purposes of this calculation aligns us with market practice in our industry and provides more meaningful information to our investors. However, the change in calculation affects the comparability of this calculation between periods that annualize Adjusted EBITDA and periods that utilize TFQ Adjusted EBITDA. TCE Time charter equivalent ("TCE") is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used in the shipping industry primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. The Company defines TCE as shipping revenues less voyage expenses and charter hire expenses, adjusted for the impact of one legacy time charter and realized gains on FFAs and bunker swaps, divided by the number of owned available days. TCE provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. The Company's calculation of TCE may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. The Company calculates relative performance by comparing TCE against the Baltic Supramax Index ("BSI") adjusted for commissions and fleet makeup. The BSI was initiated in 2006 based on the Tess 52 design. The index for the Tess 58 design has been published commencing on April 3, 2017, and transition was completed as of December 2018, when the Baltic stopped publishing a dynamic Tess 52 daily rate. The Company has now switched to the Tess 58 index for valuation modeling as of January 1, 2019. The change in the BSI may affect comparability of our TCE against BSI in periods prior to Company switching to the Tess 58 index. Owned available days is the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to vessel familiarization upon acquisition, repairs, vessel upgrades or special surveys. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues. 39 www.eagleships.com Attachments Original document

