EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.

(EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form

10/17/2019

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

Registration Statement No. 333-233208

PROSPECTUS

$750,000,000

Common Stock, Preferred Stock, Debt Securities, such applicable Guarantees,

Warrants, Purchase Contracts, Rights and Units

offered by Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

and

47,216,654 shares of Common Stock,

10,748 Warrants,

up to 537 shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Warrants

offered by Selling Shareholders

and up to 537 shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Warrants

offered by Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.

Through this prospectus, we may periodically offer:

  1. common stock;
  2. preferred stock;
  3. debt securities, which may be guaranteed by one or more of our subsidiaries;
  1. warrants;
  2. purchase contracts;
  3. rights; and
  4. units.

We may offer and sell, from time to time in one or more offerings, the securities issued under this prospectus that have an aggregate offering price up to $750,000,000. The prices and other terms of the securities that we will offer will be determined at the time of their offering and will be described in a supplement to this prospectus.

In addition, this prospectus covers the resale by certain selling shareholders identified in this prospectus or in a subsequent prospectus supplement of up to an aggregate of 47,216,654 shares of our common stock, consisting of 34,277,369 shares of common stock covered by the Previously Filed Registration Statement and 12,939,285 shares of common stock covered under this registration statement as well as up to 10,748 outstanding warrants and 537 shares of our common stock issuable upon the exercise of the outstanding warrants. The selling shareholders may, from time to time, sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any or all of their shares of common stock or warrants on any stock exchange, market or trading facility on which the shares are traded or in private transactions. These dispositions may be at fixed prices, at prevailing market prices at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market price, at varying prices determined at the time of sale or at negotiated prices. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common stock or warrants by the selling shareholders. See "Plan of Distribution" for additional information. In addition, we may offer and sell up to 537 shares of our common stock from time to time upon the exercise of warrants acquired by persons under this prospectus from the selling shareholders identified in this prospectus. We will receive the proceeds from the sale of such common stock.

Our common stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "EGLE." On September 30, 2019, the closing sales price for our common stock as reported by the Nasdaq Global Select Market was $4.38 per share.

An investment in these securities involves a high degree of risk. See the section entitled "Risk Factors" on page 6 of this prospectus, and other risk factors contained in the applicable prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The date of this prospectus is October 17, 2019.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PROSPECTUS SUMMARY

1

CORPORATE INFORMATION

4

THE OFFERING

5

RISK FACTORS

7

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

10

USE OF PROCEEDS

11

CAPITALIZATION

12

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK

13

DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES

17

DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS

26

DESCRIPTION OF PURCHASE CONTRACTS

28

DESCRIPTION OF RIGHTS

29

DESCRIPTION OF UNITS

30

SELLING SHAREHOLDERS

31

PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION

33

EXPERTS

36

LEGAL MATTERS

36

WHERE YOU CAN FIND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

36

INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE

36

ENFORCEABILITY OF CIVIL LIABILITIES

37

PART II INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN THE PROSPECTUS

II-1

i

Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar references in this prospectus are to U.S. dollars and financial information presented in this prospectus that is derived from financial statements incorporated by reference is prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, using a shelf registration process. Under the shelf registration process, we may sell any combination of the common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, which may be guaranteed by one or more of our subsidiaries, warrants, purchase contracts, rights and units described in this prospectus in one or more offerings up to a total dollar amount of $750,000,000. The prospectus also relates to 47,216,654 shares of our common stock, as well as 10,748 outstanding warrants and 537 shares of our common stock issuable upon the exercise of such warrants, which the selling shareholders named in this prospectus (or in a prospectus supplement) may sell from time to time. We will not receive any of the proceeds from sales by the selling shareholders. We have agreed to pay the expenses incurred in registering these shares and warrants, including legal and accounting fees.

This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we offer securities, we will provide you with a prospectus supplement that will describe the specific amounts, prices and terms of the offered securities. The prospectus supplement may also add, update or change the information contained in this prospectus. You should read this prospectus together with the additional information described under the heading "Where You Can Find More Information." You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus and in any prospectus supplement or in any free writing prospectus that we may provide you. We have not, and the selling shareholders have not, authorized anyone to provide you with information different from that contained in this prospectus and neither we nor any selling shareholder take any responsibility for any other information that others may give you. You should not assume that the information contained in this prospectus, any prospectus supplement, any document incorporated by reference or any free writing prospectus is accurate as of any date other than the date mentioned on the cover page of these documents.

This prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities other than the registered securities to which they relate, nor do this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

ii

PROSPECTUS SUMMARY

This section summarizes some of the information that is contained later in this prospectus or in other documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus. You should carefully read all of the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement, including the "Risk Factors" and our financial statements and related notes contained herein and therein, before making an investment decision. In this prospectus, all references to "we," "our," "us" and the "Company" shall refer to Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. and, unless the context requires otherwise, its consolidated subsidiaries.

Our Company

We are Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., a Marshall Islands corporation incorporated on March 23, 2005 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. We own and operate one of the largest fleets of Supramax and Ultramax drybulk vessels in the world. As of September 27, 2019, our operating fleet totals 47 vessels, including 30 Supramax and 17 Ultramax drybulk vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 2,692,241 deadweight ("dwt"), and an average age of approximately 8.9 years. Our Supramax and Ultramax drybulk vessels are equipped with cargo-handling cranes and grabs and range in size from approximately 50,000 to 65,000 dwt.

We provide transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers, including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Typical cargoes we transport include both major bulk cargoes, such as coal, grain, and iron ore, and minor bulk cargoes such as fertilizer, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

We maintain our principal executive offices at 300 First Stamford Place, 5th Floor, Stamford, Connecticut 06902 and we maintain offices in Copenhagen, Denmark and Singapore. Our telephone number at that address is (203) 276-8100. Our website address is www.eagleships.com. Information contained on our website does not constitute part of this prospectus.

Our Fleet

The following table sets forth certain information regarding our vessels as of September 27, 2019:

Vessel

Class

Dwt

Year Built

Bittern

Supramax

57,809

2009

Canary

Supramax

57,809

2009

Cape Town Eagle

Ultramax

64,000

2015

Cardinal

Supramax

55,362

2004

Crane

Supramax

57,809

2010

Crested Eagle

Supramax

55,989

2009

Copenhagen Eagle

Ultramax

64,000

2015

Crowned Eagle

Supramax

55,940

2008

Dublin Eagle

Ultramax

63,550

2015

Egret Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2010

Fairfield Eagle

Ultramax

63,301

2013

Gannet Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2010

Golden Eagle

Supramax

55,989

2010

Goldeneye

Supramax

52,421

2002

Grebe Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2010

Greenwich Eagle

Ultramax

63,301

2013

Groton Eagle

Ultramax

63,301

2013

Hamburg Eagle

Ultramax

63,334

2014

Hawk I

Supramax

50,296

2001

Ibis Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2010

Imperial Eagle

Supramax

55,989

2010

Jaeger

Supramax

52,483

2004

Jay

Supramax

57,809

2010

Kingfisher

Supramax

57,809

2010

Madison Eagle

Ultramax

63,301

2013

Martin

Supramax

57,809

2010

Mystic Eagle

Ultramax

63,301

2013

New London Eagle

Ultramax

63,140

2015

Nighthawk

Supramax

57,809

2011

Oriole

Supramax

57,809

2011

Osprey I

Supramax

50,206

2002

Owl

Supramax

57,809

2011

Petrel Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2011

Puffin Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2011

Roadrunner Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2011

Rowayton Eagle

Ultramax

63,301

2013

Sandpiper Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2011

Shrike

Supramax

53,343

2003

Singapore Eagle

Ultramax

63,386

2017

Skua

Supramax

53,350

2003

Southport Eagle

Ultramax

63,301

2013

Stamford Eagle

Ultramax

61,530

2016

Stellar Eagle

Supramax

55,989

2009

Stonington Eagle

Ultramax

63,301

2012

Sydney Eagle

Ultramax

63,523

2015

Tern

Supramax

50,209

2003

Westport Eagle

Ultramax

63,344

2015

Our Acquisition Vessels

On July 10, 2019 and July 15, 2019, we agreed to purchase six Ultramax bulk carriers for approximately $122 million, or the Acquisition Vessels, subject to final documentation and customary closing conditions. The following table sets forth certain information regarding our Acquisition Vessels as of September 27, 2019:

Vessel

Class

Dwt (approximate)

Year Built

Acquisition Vessel #1

Ultramax

64,000

2016

Acquisition Vessel #2

Ultramax

64,000

2016

Acquisition Vessel #3

Ultramax

64,000

2015

Acquisition Vessel #4

Ultramax

64,000

2015

Acquisition Vessel #5

Ultramax

64,000

2015

Acquisition Vessel #6

Ultramax

64,000

2015

As of September 27, 2019, three of the 2015-built Acquisition vessels (Copenhagen Eagle, Dublin Eagle and Sydney Eagle) have been delivered.

Employment of Our Fleet

We use a variety of commercial strategies to employ our vessels, including time charter-out, voyage chartering, vessel and cargo arbitrage and time charter-in. We employ our fleet opportunistically in an effort to maximize earnings. We enter into charters and are continuously developing contractual relationships directly with cargo interests. These relationships and the related cargo contracts have the dual benefit of providing greater operational efficiencies and act as a balance to our naturally long position to the market. Notwithstanding the focus on voyage chartering, we consistently monitor the drybulk shipping market and, based on market conditions, will consider entering into long-term time charters when appropriate.

Our vessels operate worldwide within the trading limits imposed by governmental economic sanctions regimes and insurance terms and do not operate in countries or territories that are subject to United States, EU, United Kingdom or United Nations comprehensive country-wide or territory-wide sanctions.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
