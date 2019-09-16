Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.    EGLE   MHY2187A1432

EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.

(EGLE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Sydney Eagle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 08:31am EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax segment, today announced that is has taken delivery of the second of six Ultramax drybulk vessels, it has recently agreed to acquire.

The ship, which has been renamed the M/V Sydney Eagle, is a 2015-built, high specification scrubber-fitted SDARI-64 Ultramax vessel built at Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Proforma for the four remaining acquisition vessels, which have yet to be delivered, the Company’s fleet will total 50 ships, including 20 Ultramax drybulk vessels acquired over the last 36 months.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

Company Contact:
Frank De Costanzo
Chief Financial Officer
Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc.
Tel. +1 203-276-8100

Media Contact:
Rose & Company
Tel. +1 212-359-2228

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.
08:31aEagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Sydney Eagle
GL
09/11Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Dublin Eagle
GL
09/09EAGLE BULK SHIPPING : Capital Link London Shipping & Marine Services Forum Prese..
PU
08/29EAGLE BULK SHIPPING : Shipco LLC – 2019 Second Quarter Consolidated Financ..
PU
08/15Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Establishes New European Office in Copenhagen
GL
08/07EAGLE BULK SHIPPING : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
08/06EAGLE BULK SHIPPING : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
07/29Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/25Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Convertible Senior..
GL
07/23Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Issue Second Quarter 2019 Results and Hold Invest..
GL
More news
Chart EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Scott Vogel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Matison Leand Chairman
Frank C. de Costanzo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Randee E. Day Independent Director
Justin A. Knowles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.8.46%384
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD28.18%4 055
SEASPAN CORPORATION48.02%2 495
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%1 941
COSCO SHIPPING SPLIZED CARIRS CO LTD17.23%1 156
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.23.30%1 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group