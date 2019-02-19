Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Hold Investor Conference Call

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (Nasdaq: EGLE) will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, after the close of stock market trading on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Members of Eagle Bulk’s senior management team will host a teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 to discuss the results.



To participate in the teleconference, investors and analysts are invited to call +1 844-282-4411 in the U.S., or +1 512-900-2336 outside of the U.S., and reference participant code 4048819. A simultaneous webcast of the call, including a slide presentation for interested investors and others, may be accessed by visiting http://www.eagleships.com.

A replay will be available following the call from 11:00 AM ET on March 6, 2019 until 11:00 AM ET on March 15, 2019. To access the replay, call +1 855-859-2056 in the U.S., or +1 404-537-3406 outside of the U.S., and reference passcode 4048819.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a Marshall Islands corporation headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Eagle Bulk owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax dry bulk vessels in the world. Supramax/ Ultramax vessels, which are constructed with on-board cranes, range in size from approximately 50,000 to 65,000 dwt. The Company transports a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including but not limited to coal, grain, ore, pet coke, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes.

For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com .

Company Contact:

Frank De Costanzo

Chief Financial Officer

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc.

Tel. +1 203-276-8100

Email: investor@eagleships.com

Media Contact:

Rose & Company

Tel. +1 212-359-2228