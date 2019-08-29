Eagle Bulk Shipping : Shipco LLC – 2019 Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements

Responsibility Statement

We confirm, to the best of our knowledge, that the condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 have been prepared in accordance with current applicable accounting standards, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit for the Issuer and the Company taken as a whole.

Stamford, CT USA, 29 August 2019

The Management of Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC