EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.

EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.

(EGLE)
News 
News

Eagle Bulk Shipping : Shipco LLC – 2019 Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements

0
08/29/2019

EAGLE BULK SHIPCO LLC

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Fleet List

Responsibility Statement

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the Three and Six

Months Ended

June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I

Fleet List

3

Responsibility statement

4

PART II

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

6

Our Fleet

The 24 vessels in our owned fleet as of June 30, 2019 are fitted with cargo cranes and cargo grabs that enable our vessels to load and unload cargo in ports that do not have shore-side cargo handling infrastructure in place. Our owned vessels are flagged in the Marshall Islands and are employed on time and voyage charters. Our owned fleet as of June 30, 2019 included the following vessels:

Vessel

Class

Dwt

Year Built

Bittern

Supramax

57,809

2009

Canary

Supramax

57,809

2009

Cardinal

Supramax

55,362

2004

Crane

Supramax

57,809

2010

Crested Eagle

Supramax

55,989

2009

Crowned Eagle

Supramax

55,940

2008

Egret Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2010

Goldeneye

Supramax

52,421

2002

Hawk I

Supramax

50,296

2001

Jaeger

Supramax

52,483

2004

Kestrel I *

Supramax

50,351

2004

Oriole

Supramax

57,809

2011

Osprey I

Supramax

50,206

2002

Owl

Supramax

57,809

2011

Petrel Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2011

Puffin Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2011

Roadrunner Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2011

Sandpiper Bulker

Supramax

57,809

2011

Shrike

Supramax

53,343

2003

Singapore Eagle

Ultramax

63,386

2017

Skua

Supramax

53,350

2003

Stamford Eagle

Ultramax

61,530

2016

Stellar Eagle

Supramax

55,989

2009

Tern

Supramax

50,209

2003

  • The Company entered into a memorandum of agreement to sell the vessel for gross proceeds of $7.3 million. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the buyers during the third quarter of 2019.

3

Responsibility Statement

We confirm, to the best of our knowledge, that the condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 have been prepared in accordance with current applicable accounting standards, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit for the Issuer and the Company taken as a whole.

Stamford, CT USA, 29 August 2019

The Management of Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC

/s/ Gary Vogel

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Principal Executive Officer)

Gary Vogel

/s/ Frank De Costanzo

Vice President, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

(Principal Financial and Accounting Officer)

Frank De Costanzo

4

INDEX TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income for the three and six

7

months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholder's Equity for the three and six months

8

ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

9

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

10

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:00:08 UTC
