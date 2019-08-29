Eagle Bulk Shipping : Shipco LLC – 2019 Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the Three and Six
Months Ended
June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART I
Fleet List
3
Responsibility statement
4
PART II
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
6
Our Fleet
The 24 vessels in our owned fleet as of June 30, 2019 are fitted with cargo cranes and cargo grabs that enable our vessels to load and unload cargo in ports that do not have shore-side cargo handling infrastructure in place. Our owned vessels are flagged in the Marshall Islands and are employed on time and voyage charters. Our owned fleet as of June 30, 2019 included the following vessels:
Vessel
Class
Dwt
Year Built
Bittern
Supramax
57,809
2009
Canary
Supramax
57,809
2009
Cardinal
Supramax
55,362
2004
Crane
Supramax
57,809
2010
Crested Eagle
Supramax
55,989
2009
Crowned Eagle
Supramax
55,940
2008
Egret Bulker
Supramax
57,809
2010
Goldeneye
Supramax
52,421
2002
Hawk I
Supramax
50,296
2001
Jaeger
Supramax
52,483
2004
Kestrel I *
Supramax
50,351
2004
Oriole
Supramax
57,809
2011
Osprey I
Supramax
50,206
2002
Owl
Supramax
57,809
2011
Petrel Bulker
Supramax
57,809
2011
Puffin Bulker
Supramax
57,809
2011
Roadrunner Bulker
Supramax
57,809
2011
Sandpiper Bulker
Supramax
57,809
2011
Shrike
Supramax
53,343
2003
Singapore Eagle
Ultramax
63,386
2017
Skua
Supramax
53,350
2003
Stamford Eagle
Ultramax
61,530
2016
Stellar Eagle
Supramax
55,989
2009
Tern
Supramax
50,209
2003
The Company entered into a memorandum of agreement to sell the vessel for gross proceeds of $7.3 million. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the buyers during the third quarter of 2019.
3
Responsibility Statement
We confirm, to the best of our knowledge, that the condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 have been prepared in accordance with current applicable accounting standards, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit for the Issuer and the Company taken as a whole.
Stamford, CT USA, 29 August 2019
The Management of Eagle Bulk Shipco LLC
/s/ Gary Vogel
President and Chief Executive Officer
(Principal Executive Officer)
Gary Vogel
/s/ Frank De Costanzo
Vice President, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
(Principal Financial and Accounting Officer)
Frank De Costanzo
4
INDEX TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
6
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income for the three and six
7
months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholder's Equity for the three and six months
8
ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
9
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
10
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:00:08 UTC