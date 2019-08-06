Log in
EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC.

(EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

08/06/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings GP,

LLC

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE 28TH FLOOR

(Street)

LOS ANGELES CA

90071

2.

Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.[ EGLE ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

X 10% Owner

3.

Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

08/02/2019

below)

below)

4.

If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

Form filed by One Reporting Person

X

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)(State)(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6.

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Ownership

Indirect Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

Form: Direct

Ownership (Instr.

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

(D) or

4)

Following

Indirect (I)

(A)

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per

08/02/2019(1)

P

150,000

A

$4.44(1)

28,944,085

I

See

share ("Common Stock")

Footnote(2)(3)(4)(5)

Common Stock

08/05/2019(1)

P

200,000

A

$4.24(1)

29,144,085

I

See

Footnote(2)(3)(4)(5)

Common Stock

08/06/2019(1)

P

200,000

A

$4.3(1)

29,344,085

I

See

Footnote(2)(3)(4)(5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings GP, LLC

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE 28TH FLOOR

(Street)

LOS ANGELES CA

90071

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE 28TH FLOOR

(Street)

LOS ANGELES

CA

90071

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Oaktree Holdings, Inc.

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE 28TH FLOOR

(Street)

LOS ANGELES

CA

90071

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE 28TH FLOOR

(Street)

LOS ANGELES

CA

90071

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

OCM Opps EB Holdings Ltd.

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE 28TH FLOOR

(Street)

LOS ANGELES

CA

90071

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The price in column 4 is a weighted average price. On August 2, 2019, 150,000 shares were purchased in multiple transactions, at prices ranging from $4.36 to $4.46, inclusive. On August 5, 2019, 200,000 shares were purchased in multiple transactions, at prices ranging from $4.21 to $4.26, inclusive. On August 6, 2019, 200,000 shares were purchased in multiple transactions, at prices ranging from $4.24 to $4.35, inclusive.
  2. This Form 4 is being filed by OCM Opps EB Holdings, Ltd ("EB Holdings") with respect to (i) the 29,344,085 shares of the Issuer's common stock, par value 0.01 per share ("Common Stock"), that may be deemed to be beneficially owned by the Reporting Persons (as defined below) and (ii) the 364 warrants exercisable for shares of Common Stock (the "Warrants"), all of which are directly owned by EB Holdings. This Form 4 is also being filed by each of (i) Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Management") as the sole director of EB Holdings; (ii) Oaktree Holdings, Inc. ("Holdings, Inc.") as the general partner of Management; (iii) Oaktree Capital Group, LLC ("OCG") as the sole shareholder of Holdings, Inc.; and (iv) Oaktree Capital Group Holdings GP, LLC ("OCGH GP", and, together with EB Holdings, Management, Holdings, Inc. and OCG, the "Reporting Persons" and each a "Reporting Person") as the duly elected manager of OCG.
  3. Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of the Common Stock reported herein except to the extent of their respective pecuniary interest therein and the filing of this Form 4 shall not be construed as an admission that any such Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any Common Stock covered by this Form 4.
  4. The members of OCGH GP are Howard S. Marks, Bruce A. Karsh, Jay S. Wintrob, John B. Frank and Sheldon M. Stone, who, by virtue of their membership interests in OCGH GP, may be deemed to share voting and dispositive power with respect to the shares of Common Stock held by EB Holdings. Each of the general partners, managing members, directors and managers described above disclaims beneficial ownership of any shares of common stock beneficially or of record owned by the Reporting Persons, except to the extent of any pecuniary interest therein.
  5. Common Stock held directly by EB Holdings.

See Signatures Included in

08/06/2019

Exhibit 99.1

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

EXHIBIT 99.1

This statement on Form 4 is filed jointly by each of the undersigned. The principal business address of each of these reporting persons is 333 South Grand Avenue, 28th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071.

Name of Designated Filer: Oaktree Capital Group Holdings GP, LLC

Date of Event Requiring Statement: 08/02/2019

Issuer Name: Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. [EGLE]

OCM OPPS EB HOLDINGS, LTD.

By: Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

Its: Director

By:

/s/ Jordan Mikes

Name: Jordan Mikes

Title: Senior Vice President

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.

By:

/s/ Jordan Mikes

Name: Jordan Mikes

Title: Senior Vice President

OAKTREE HOLDINGS, INC.

By:

/s/ Jordan Mikes

Name: Jordan Mikes

Title: Senior Vice President

OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP, LLC

By:

/s/ Jordan Mikes

Name: Jordan Mikes

Title: Senior Vice President

OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP HOLDINGS GP, LLC

By:

/s/ Jordan Mikes

Name: Jordan Mikes

Title: Senior Vice President

Disclaimer

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 00:14:01 UTC
