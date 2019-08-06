Eagle Bulk Shipping : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE 28TH FLOOR

333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE 28TH FLOOR

333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE 28TH FLOOR

333 SOUTH GRAND AVENUE 28TH FLOOR

Explanation of Responses:

The price in column 4 is a weighted average price. On August 2, 2019, 150,000 shares were purchased in multiple transactions, at prices ranging from $4.36 to $4.46, inclusive. On August 5, 2019, 200,000 shares were purchased in multiple transactions, at prices ranging from $4.21 to $4.26, inclusive. On August 6, 2019, 200,000 shares were purchased in multiple transactions, at prices ranging from $4.24 to $4.35, inclusive.

This Form 4 is being filed by OCM Opps EB Holdings, Ltd ("EB Holdings") with respect to (i) the 29,344,085 shares of the Issuer's common stock, par value 0.01 per share ("Common Stock"), that may be deemed to be beneficially owned by the Reporting Persons (as defined below) and (ii) the 364 warrants exercisable for shares of Common Stock (the "Warrants"), all of which are directly owned by EB Holdings. This Form 4 is also being filed by each of (i) Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Management") as the sole director of EB Holdings; (ii) Oaktree Holdings, Inc. ("Holdings, Inc.") as the general partner of Management; (iii) Oaktree Capital Group, LLC ("OCG") as the sole shareholder of Holdings, Inc.; and (iv) Oaktree Capital Group Holdings GP, LLC ("OCGH GP", and, together with EB Holdings, Management, Holdings, Inc. and OCG, the "Reporting Persons" and each a "Reporting Person") as the duly elected manager of OCG.

Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of the Common Stock reported herein except to the extent of their respective pecuniary interest therein and the filing of this Form 4 shall not be construed as an admission that any such Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any Common Stock covered by this Form 4.

The members of OCGH GP are Howard S. Marks, Bruce A. Karsh, Jay S. Wintrob, John B. Frank and Sheldon M. Stone, who, by virtue of their membership interests in OCGH GP, may be deemed to share voting and dispositive power with respect to the shares of Common Stock held by EB Holdings. Each of the general partners, managing members, directors and managers described above disclaims beneficial ownership of any shares of common stock beneficially or of record owned by the Reporting Persons, except to the extent of any pecuniary interest therein.