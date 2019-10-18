Eagle Eye : 2019 Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC

('Eagle Eye', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

2019 Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

Eagle Eye, a leading SaaS technology company that creates digital connections enabling personalised, real-time marketing through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services, announces that it has today published its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019. The document, along with all documents relating to the Group's Annual General Meeting, are available on the Company's website: www.eagleeye.com.Printed copies are today being posted to shareholders.

The Group's Annual General Meeting will be held at 1.00 pm on 14 November 2019 at Taylor Wessing, 5 New St Square, London, EC4A 3TW.

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view. We create a network between merchants, brands and audiences to enable customer acquisition, interaction and retention at lower cost whilst driving marketing innovation.

The Group's current customer base comprises leading names in UK Grocery, Retail and Food & Beverage sectors, including Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose and John Lewis & Partners, JD Sports, Greggs, Mitchells & Butlers, Pizza Express and in Canada, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart and Esso.

For more information, please visit www.eagleeye.com