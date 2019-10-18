Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc    EYE   GB00BKF1YD83

EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC

(EYE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/18 11:35:10 am
159.5 GBp   +1.27%
11:50aEAGLE EYE : 2019 Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
09/17EAGLE EYE : Final Results
PU
03/13EAGLE EYE : PDMR Shareholding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eagle Eye : 2019 Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 11:50am EDT

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC

('Eagle Eye', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

2019 Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

Eagle Eye, a leading SaaS technology company that creates digital connections enabling personalised, real-time marketing through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services, announces that it has today published its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019. The document, along with all documents relating to the Group's Annual General Meeting, are available on the Company's website: www.eagleeye.com.Printed copies are today being posted to shareholders.

The Group's Annual General Meeting will be held at 1.00 pm on 14 November 2019 at Taylor Wessing, 5 New St Square, London, EC4A 3TW.

For further information, please contact:

Tim Mason, Chief Executive Officer

Lucy Sharman-Munday, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 0844 824 3686

Investec (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Corporate Finance: David Anderson / Sebastian Lawrence

Corporate Broking: Sara Hale

Tel: 020 7597 5970

Shore Capital (Joint Broker)

Hugh Morgan/ Daniel Bush/ Sarah Mather

Tel: 020 7408 4090

Alma PR

Caroline Forde/ Rebecca Sanders-Hewett/ Jessica Joynson

Tel: 020 3405 0205

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view. We create a network between merchants, brands and audiences to enable customer acquisition, interaction and retention at lower cost whilst driving marketing innovation.

The Group's current customer base comprises leading names in UK Grocery, Retail and Food & Beverage sectors, including Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose and John Lewis & Partners, JD Sports, Greggs, Mitchells & Butlers, Pizza Express and in Canada, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart and Esso.

For more information, please visit www.eagleeye.com

Disclaimer

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 15:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP
11:50aEAGLE EYE : 2019 Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
09/17EAGLE EYE : Final Results
PU
03/13EAGLE EYE : PDMR Shareholding
PU
03/13EAGLE EYE : Interim Results
PU
01/23EAGLE EYE : PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/23EAGLE EYE : Trading Update
PU
01/09EAGLE EYE : PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/08EAGLE EYE : Issue of share options
PU
01/07EAGLE EYE : Contract Win
PU
2018EAGLE EYE : Shift in Canadian Consumer Dining Habits Presents New Revenue Opport..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 20,8 M
EBIT 2020 -0,51 M
Net income 2020 -1,38 M
Debt 2020 2,65 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -35,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,07x
EV / Sales2021 1,66x
Capitalization 40,4 M
Chart EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 265,00  GBp
Last Close Price 157,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy John Rollit Mason Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Malcolm Robert Wall Non-Executive Chairman
David Aylmer Chief Operating Officer
Lucy Sharman-Munday CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Stephen Rothwell Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC51.44%52
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.11%118 938
ACCENTURE31.93%118 534
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.28%107 189
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.95%71 053
VMWARE, INC.10.90%62 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group