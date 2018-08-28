Log in
Eagle Eye : Notice of Results

08/28/2018 | 02:17am EDT

28 August 2017

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC

('Eagle Eye')

Notice of Results

Eagle Eye, the SaaS marketing technology company that enables businesses to create a real-time connection with their customers, will announce its final results for the year ended 30 June 2018 on Tuesday 18 September 2018.

An analyst briefing will be held on the day at 11:00am at the offices of Taylor Wessing: 5 New Street Square, London, EC4A 3TW. Any analyst wishing to attend should please contact Robyn Fisher at Alma PR: robyn@almapr.co.ukor 0208 004 4218.

For further information please contact:

Tim Mason, Chief Executive Officer

Lucy Sharman-Munday, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 0844 824 3686

Investec (Nominated Advisor and Broker)

Corporate Finance: David Anderson / Sebastian Lawrence

Corporate Broking: Sara Hale / Helene Comitis

Tel: 020 7597 5970

Alma PR

Caroline Forde / Rebecca Sanders-Hewett / Robyn Fisher

Tel: 020 8004 4217

Information on Eagle Eye

www.eagleeye.com

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS marketing technology company that enables businesses to create a real-time connection with their customers.

The Company's digital marketing platform, Eagle Eye AIR, enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view. Our platform creates a network between merchants, distributors and brands to enable stronger connections and value for all parties, allowing them to reduce cost, improve their customer offer and accelerate their marketing innovation.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading names in UK grocery, retail and hospitality including John Lewis, Asda, J Sainsbury, Greggs, JD Sports, Marks & Spencer, Mitchells & Butlers, Pizza Express, Tesco and Loblaw in Canada.

Disclaimer

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:16:13 UTC
