Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc.

EAGLE FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.

(EFBI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 05/29 03:03:50 pm
16.26 USD   +0.06%
EAGLE FINANCIAL BANCORP : Cash Dividend
PU
05/29EAGLE FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/29EAGLE FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Eagle Financial Bancorp : Cash Dividend

06/01/2020 | 11:51am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Gary J. Koester

President and CEO

(513) 574-0700

gkoester@eaglesavings.com

EAGLE FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.

ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

May 29, 2020, Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB: EFBI), the holding company for Eagle Savings Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about June 30, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2020.

"We are pleased to begin paying a cash dividend to our shareholders," said Gary J. Koester, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The payment of dividends represents our long-term commitment to enhancing shareholder value and we intend to continue paying a quarterly cash dividend in the future, assuming that our financial position and other conditions continue to allow such payment."

About Eagle Savings Bank

Eagle Savings Bank, an Ohio chartered savings association headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, was originally chartered in 1882. At March 31, 2020 Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc., our holding company, had $144.1 million of total assets, $113.2 million of total deposits and $28.1 million of total stockholders' equity. We provide financial services primarily to individuals, families and businesses through our main office and two branch offices located in Hamilton County, Ohio.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, the ability of the Company to effectively manage its growth, the results of regulatory examinations, and the effect of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on our Company, the communities where we have our branches, the state of Ohio and the United States, including its effect on the economy and overall financial stability. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the effects of the other factors listed herein. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Other factors including uncertainties and risks that may affect our results are disclosed in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors."

Disclaimer

Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 15:50:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,07 M - -
Net income 2019 0,66 M - -
Net cash 2019 18,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 36,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 25,7 M 25,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,02x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart EAGLE FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gary J. Koester President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James W. Braun Chairman
Kevin R. Schramm Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Guy W. Cagney Independent Director
Steven J. Dulle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.2.59%26
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%296 460
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.67%249 409
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.52%209 256
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%197 434
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.02%132 416
