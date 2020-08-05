Eagle Industry : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
August 5, 2020
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 4, 2020
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2020
25,586
(29.7)
(841)
-
(14)
-
(1,329)
-
Three months ended June 30, 2019
36,370
(5.7)
1,889
(27.9)
2,321
(32.6)
1,244
(41.3)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2020
(27.08)
-
Three months ended June 30, 2019
25.35
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2020
167,857
80,611
43.6
1,491.47
As of March 31, 2020
166,800
82,019
44.9
1,524.62
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
25.00
-
25.00
50.00
Year ending March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)
25.00
-
25.00
50.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
57,000
(21.2)
(2,400)
-
(1,300)
-
(3,000)
-
(61.12)
September 30, 2020
Full year
123,400
(13.2)
(1,800)
-
0
-
(3,400)
-
(69.27)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
Yes
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
49,757,821
shares
As of March 31, 2020
49,757,821
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2020
673,303
shares
As of March 31, 2020
673,253
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
49,084,521
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
49,085,341
shares
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
21,438
27,668
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
27,152
-
Trade receivables and contract assets
-
23,325
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
3,092
3,253
Merchandise and finished goods
7,075
8,406
Work in process
5,794
6,192
Raw materials and supplies
9,699
10,107
Other
6,419
5,109
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(103)
(274)
Total current assets
80,567
83,789
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
23,666
23,520
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
24,755
24,542
Other, net
13,512
13,312
Total property, plant and equipment
61,934
61,375
Intangible assets
Goodwill
2,167
2,029
Other
2,467
2,291
Total intangible assets
4,635
4,320
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
11,365
10,948
Other
8,405
7,531
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(108)
(108)
Total investments and other assets
19,663
18,372
Total non-current assets
86,232
84,068
Total assets
166,800
167,857
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
7,503
4,805
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
3,031
2,611
Short-term borrowings
14,442
23,553
Income taxes payable
1,207
702
Provision for bonuses
2,603
1,685
Other provisions
1,025
989
Other
11,395
12,192
Total current liabilities
41,208
46,540
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
22,690
20,098
Provisions
307
310
Retirement benefit liability
18,890
18,843
Other
1,684
1,452
Total non-current liabilities
43,572
40,704
Total liabilities
84,780
87,245
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
10,490
10,490
Capital surplus
11,310
11,310
Retained earnings
66,745
64,112
Treasury shares
(225)
(225)
Total shareholders' equity
88,320
85,688
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
292
343
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(8,095)
(7,311)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(5,682)
(5,512)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(13,485)
(12,480)
Non-controlling interests
7,184
7,403
Total net assets
82,019
80,611
Total liabilities and net assets
166,800
167,857
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
36,370
25,586
Cost of sales
28,249
20,665
Gross profit
8,121
4,921
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,231
5,762
Operating profit (loss)
1,889
(841)
Non-operating income
Interest income
53
85
Dividend income
11
8
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
651
719
Foreign exchange gains
-
58
Other
178
246
Total non-operating income
895
1,117
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
105
99
Foreign exchange losses
294
-
Donations
0
0
Loss on mothballing of operation
-
130
Other
63
60
Total non-operating expenses
463
290
Ordinary profit (loss)
2,321
(14)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
2
0
Total extraordinary income
2
0
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales of non-current assets
8
0
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
50
3
Total extraordinary losses
59
3
Profit (loss) before income taxes
2,265
(17)
Income taxes
634
956
Profit (loss)
1,630
(974)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
386
354
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
1,244
(1,329)
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit (loss)
1,630
(974)
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(39)
51
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,565)
641
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
165
179
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted
(489)
127
for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(1,929)
998
Comprehensive income
(298)
24
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
(527)
(323)
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
229
348
interests
