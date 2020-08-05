Eagle Industry : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 4, 2020 Company name: Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6486 URL https://www.ekkeagle.com/jp/ Representative: Representative Director, President Tetsuji Tsuru Inquiries: Senior Operating Officer, Division Manager Sumio Ikeda TEL 03-3438-2291 Corporate Finance & Accounting Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 7, 2020 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2020 25,586 (29.7) (841) - (14) - (1,329) - Three months ended June 30, 2019 36,370 (5.7) 1,889 (27.9) 2,321 (32.6) 1,244 (41.3) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2020 (27.08) - Three months ended June 30, 2019 25.35 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of June 30, 2020 167,857 80,611 43.6 1,491.47 As of March 31, 2020 166,800 82,019 44.9 1,524.62 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2020 - 25.00 - 25.00 50.00 Year ending March 31, 2021 - Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) 25.00 - 25.00 50.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes