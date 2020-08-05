Log in
EAGLE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.

(6486)
Eagle Industry : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

08/05/2020

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 4, 2020

Company name:

Eagle Industry Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6486

URL https://www.ekkeagle.com/jp/

Representative:

Representative Director, President

Tetsuji Tsuru

Inquiries:

Senior Operating Officer, Division Manager

Sumio Ikeda

TEL 03-3438-2291

Corporate Finance & Accounting Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 7, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2020

25,586

(29.7)

(841)

-

(14)

-

(1,329)

-

Three months ended June 30, 2019

36,370

(5.7)

1,889

(27.9)

2,321

(32.6)

1,244

(41.3)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2020

(27.08)

-

Three months ended June 30, 2019

25.35

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2020

167,857

80,611

43.6

1,491.47

As of March 31, 2020

166,800

82,019

44.9

1,524.62

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

25.00

-

25.00

50.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

-

Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)

25.00

-

25.00

50.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

57,000

(21.2)

(2,400)

-

(1,300)

-

(3,000)

-

(61.12)

September 30, 2020

Full year

123,400

(13.2)

(1,800)

-

0

-

(3,400)

-

(69.27)

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

Yes

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2020

49,757,821

shares

As of March 31, 2020

49,757,821

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2020

673,303

shares

As of March 31, 2020

673,253

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2020

49,084,521

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019

49,085,341

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

21,438

27,668

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

27,152

-

Trade receivables and contract assets

-

23,325

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

3,092

3,253

Merchandise and finished goods

7,075

8,406

Work in process

5,794

6,192

Raw materials and supplies

9,699

10,107

Other

6,419

5,109

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(103)

(274)

Total current assets

80,567

83,789

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

23,666

23,520

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

24,755

24,542

Other, net

13,512

13,312

Total property, plant and equipment

61,934

61,375

Intangible assets

Goodwill

2,167

2,029

Other

2,467

2,291

Total intangible assets

4,635

4,320

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

11,365

10,948

Other

8,405

7,531

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(108)

(108)

Total investments and other assets

19,663

18,372

Total non-current assets

86,232

84,068

Total assets

166,800

167,857

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

7,503

4,805

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

3,031

2,611

Short-term borrowings

14,442

23,553

Income taxes payable

1,207

702

Provision for bonuses

2,603

1,685

Other provisions

1,025

989

Other

11,395

12,192

Total current liabilities

41,208

46,540

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

22,690

20,098

Provisions

307

310

Retirement benefit liability

18,890

18,843

Other

1,684

1,452

Total non-current liabilities

43,572

40,704

Total liabilities

84,780

87,245

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10,490

10,490

Capital surplus

11,310

11,310

Retained earnings

66,745

64,112

Treasury shares

(225)

(225)

Total shareholders' equity

88,320

85,688

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

292

343

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(8,095)

(7,311)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(5,682)

(5,512)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(13,485)

(12,480)

Non-controlling interests

7,184

7,403

Total net assets

82,019

80,611

Total liabilities and net assets

166,800

167,857

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

36,370

25,586

Cost of sales

28,249

20,665

Gross profit

8,121

4,921

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,231

5,762

Operating profit (loss)

1,889

(841)

Non-operating income

Interest income

53

85

Dividend income

11

8

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

651

719

Foreign exchange gains

-

58

Other

178

246

Total non-operating income

895

1,117

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

105

99

Foreign exchange losses

294

-

Donations

0

0

Loss on mothballing of operation

-

130

Other

63

60

Total non-operating expenses

463

290

Ordinary profit (loss)

2,321

(14)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

2

0

Total extraordinary income

2

0

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

8

0

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

50

3

Total extraordinary losses

59

3

Profit (loss) before income taxes

2,265

(17)

Income taxes

634

956

Profit (loss)

1,630

(974)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

386

354

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

1,244

(1,329)

5

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit (loss)

1,630

(974)

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(39)

51

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,565)

641

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

165

179

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted

(489)

127

for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(1,929)

998

Comprehensive income

(298)

24

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

(527)

(323)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

229

348

interests

6

Disclaimer

EKK - Eagle Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 142 B 1 345 M 1 345 M
Net income 2020 2 907 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
Net Debt 2020 16 831 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 7,37%
Capitalization 32 101 M 303 M 304 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 6 594
Free-Float 58,3%
Technical analysis trends EAGLE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tetsuji Tsuru Chairman
Eiichi Tsuruta Senior Managing Representative Director
Sumio Ikeda General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Norio Uemura Senior Managing Director & GM-Technology
Michihiko Sugimoto Managing Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-42.48%303
MISUMI GROUP INC.-3.12%7 070
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-11.66%5 754
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.13.28%5 427
TRELLEBORG AB-17.83%4 294
SFS GROUP AG-6.82%3 554
