Eagle Materials : Reports Third Quarter Results

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) today reported financial results for
the third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended December 31, 2018. Notable items
for the quarter are highlighted below (unless otherwise noted, all
comparisons are with the prior year’s fiscal third quarter):
Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
Third quarter revenue of $333.3 million, down 7%
Earnings before income taxes of $74.5 million, up 45%
Net earnings per diluted share of $1.24, down 40%
Prior-year results were affected by two non-recurring items
detailed below
Approximately 950,000 shares repurchased for $69 million
Eagle’s prior-year financial results included two non-recurring items
affecting the comparability of our quarterly results: (i) a tax benefit
of approximately $61 million, or $1.25 per share, as a result of the Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017 and (ii) a litigation
settlement charge of $39 million, or $0.56 per share, related to the
settlement of class action wallboard antitrust litigation claims against
Eagle and its subsidiary, American Gypsum.
Commenting on recent results, Dave Powers, Chief Executive Officer,
said, “Adjusting for the effects of unusual weather trends during
calendar 2018 and a shift in the timing of wallboard price increases and
related buying activity, we estimate that the overall market demand for
our building materials, notably cement and wallboard, remained in
positive territory in calendar 2018, with growth rates in the low single
digits. The outlook for calendar 2019 continues to be positive as the
basic underlying fundamentals of low unemployment, low interest rates
and higher wages remain favorable. Specific to this quarter’s results,
our wallboard business continued to perform very well with operating
margins improving 440 bps. Cement prices and volume were up, but margins
were affected by higher costs resulting primarily from maintenance
outages at two facilities.”
Mr. Powers concluded, “Our low-cost operations continue to generate
strong cashflow that we are investing to improve our operational
efficiency and lower our cost position while continuing to repurchase
shares in line with our capital allocation strategy. To date, in fiscal
2019, we have purchased nearly 2.2 million shares, or 5% of our
outstanding shares.”
Segment Results
Heavy Materials: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates
Revenue in the Heavy Materials sector, which includes Cement, Concrete
and Aggregates, and Joint Venture and intersegment Cement revenue, was
$194.2 million, a 3% decline. Heavy Materials operating earnings
decreased 14% to $48.2 million primarily because of higher operating
costs within the Cement segment and unusually wet weather that affected
both our Cement and Concrete and Aggregates businesses.
Cement revenue, including Joint Venture and intersegment revenue, was up
1% to $163.7 million, reflecting improved net sales prices and sales
volume. The average net sales price for the quarter improved 1% to
$107.54 per ton. Cement sales volume for the quarter was 1.3 million
tons, a slight improvement versus the prior year.
Operating earnings from Cement were $47.2 million, 10% below the same
quarter a year ago. The earnings decline was primarily due to higher
maintenance costs. We performed two maintenance outages within our
Cement group and installed upgraded emission control equipment. These
two outages increased maintenance costs and reduced production output
for the quarter.
Concrete and Aggregates revenue for the third quarter was $30.5 million,
a decrease of 21%. Third quarter operating earnings were $1.0 million, a
70% decline, reflecting lower sales volume partially offset by improved
concrete pricing. Our primary concrete and aggregates markets
experienced heavier rainfall than typical during the quarter, which
hampered their ability to move product.
Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard and Paperboard
Revenue in the Light Materials sector, which includes Gypsum Wallboard
and Paperboard, decreased 5% to $153.8 million. The decline reflects
lower wallboard and paperboard sales volume partially offset by improved
wallboard net sales prices. The average Gypsum Wallboard net sales price
was $159.38 per MSF, a 5% improvement. Gypsum Wallboard sales volume was
653 million square feet (MMSF), down approximately 8%. The decline in
wallboard sales volume versus the prior-year period was primarily due to
a shift in the timing of pre-buying activity ahead of our winter
wallboard price increase. In the prior year, our price increase was
scheduled for early January; therefore, the pre-buy activity increased
December 2017 shipments.
The average Paperboard net sales price this quarter was $519.29 per ton,
down 11%, consistent with the pricing provisions in our long-term sales
agreements. Paperboard sales volume for the quarter was down 9%
reflecting the change in wallboard shipment activity.
Operating earnings were $51.0 million in the sector, an increase of 1%,
reflecting improved wallboard net sales prices and lower operating
costs. The reduced operating costs primarily reflected lower recycled
fiber costs during the quarter.
Oil and Gas Proppants
Revenue in the Oil and Gas Proppants segment declined 47% to $14.1
million, reflecting lower frac sand sales volume and net sales prices.
The third quarter’s operating loss of $9.3 million included $7.0 million
of depreciation, depletion and amortization. Sales volume and net sales
prices were negatively affected by weakness in completions activity,
which was greater than anticipated, and the typical seasonal slowdown.
We continue to analyze our cost structure and will right-size the
business given these near-term challenges.
Details of Financial Results
We conduct one of our cement plant operations through a 50/50 joint
venture, Texas Lehigh Cement Company LP (the Joint Venture). We use the
equity method of accounting for our 50% interest in the Joint Venture.
For segment reporting purposes only, we proportionately consolidate our
50% share of the Joint Venture’s revenue and operating earnings, which
is consistent with the way management organizes the segments within
Eagle for making operating decisions and assessing performance.
In addition, for segment reporting purposes, we report intersegment
revenue as a part of a segment’s total revenue. Intersegment sales are
eliminated on the income statement. Refer to Attachment 3 for a
reconciliation of these amounts.
About Eagle Materials Inc.
Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement,
Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Gypsum Paperboard, and Concrete, Sand and
Aggregates from more than 75 facilities across the US. Eagle’s corporate
headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.
EXP’s senior management will conduct a conference call to discuss
the financial results, forward looking information and other matters at
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, January 29,
2019.The conference call will be webcast simultaneously
on the EXP website, eaglematerials.com.A replay of the webcast and the presentation will be archived on
the website for one year.
Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the
statement and generally arise when the Company is discussing its
beliefs, estimates or expectations. These statements are not historical
facts or guarantees of future performance but instead represent only the
Company's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future
events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other
factors, many of which are outside the Company's control. Actual results
and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in
such forward-looking statements. The principal risks and uncertainties
that may affect the Company's actual performance include the following:
the cyclical and seasonal nature of the Company's business; public
infrastructure expenditures; adverse weather conditions; the fact that
our products are commodities and that prices for our products are
subject to material fluctuation due to market conditions and other
factors beyond our control; availability of raw materials; changes in
energy costs including, without limitation, natural gas, coal and oil;
changes in the cost and availability of transportation; unexpected
operational difficulties, including unexpected maintenance costs,
equipment downtime and interruption of production; material nonpayment
or non-performance by any of our key customers; fluctuations in activity
in the oil and gas industry, including the level of fracturing
activities and the demand for frac sand; inability to timely execute
announced capacity expansions; difficulties and delays in the
development of new business lines; governmental regulation and changes
in governmental and public policy (including, without limitation,
climate change regulation); possible outcomes of pending or future
litigation or arbitration proceedings; changes in economic conditions
specific to any one or more of the Company's markets; competition; a
cyber-attack or data security breach; announced increases in capacity in
the gypsum wallboard, cement and frac sand industries; changes in the
demand for residential housing construction or commercial construction;
risks related to pursuit of acquisitions, joint ventures and other
transactions; general economic conditions; and interest rates. For
example, increases in interest rates, decreases in demand for
construction materials or increases in the cost of energy (including,
without limitation, natural gas, coal and oil) could affect the revenue
and operating earnings of our operations. In addition, changes in
national or regional economic conditions and levels of infrastructure
and construction spending could also adversely affect the Company's
result of operations. These and other factors are described in the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31,
2018, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter
ended September 30, 2018 and subsequent quarterly reports upon filing.These reports are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.All forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date
hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from
expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time.The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking
statement to reflect future events or changes in the Company's
expectations.
Attachment 1
Statement of Consolidated Earnings
Attachment 2
Revenue and Earnings by Lines of Business
Attachment 3
Sales Volume, Average Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and Cement
Revenue
Attachment 4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Attachment 5
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Lines of Business
Eagle Materials Inc.
Attachment 1
Eagle Materials Inc.
Statement of Consolidated Earnings
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenue
$
333,285
$
359,371
$
1,108,540
$
1,101,807
Cost of Goods Sold
252,864
264,805
838,554
824,428
Gross Profit
80,421
94,566
269,986
277,379
Equity in Earnings of Unconsolidated JV
9,507
11,372
28,931
33,203
Corporate General and Administrative Expenses
(9,408
)
(9,883
)
(27,333
)
(29,383
)
Litigation Settlements and Losses
-
(39,098
)
(1,800
)
(39,098
)
Other Non-Operating Income
1,292
1,084
2,291
2,728
Earnings before Interest and Income Taxes
81,812
58,041
272,075
244,829
Interest Expense, net
(7,294
)
(6,653
)
(20,743
)
(21,592
)
Earnings before Income Taxes
74,518
51,388
251,332
223,237
Income Tax (Expense) Benefit
(16,803
)
49,992
(54,675
)
(3,613
)
Net Earnings
$
57,715
$
101,380
$
196,657
$
219,624
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
1.25
$
2.10
$
4.18
$
4.56
Diluted
$
1.24
$
2.08
$
4.15
$
4.52
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
46,275,198
48,221,093
47,059,408
48,132,276
Diluted
46,495,994
48,757,762
47,403,271
48,641,430
Eagle Materials Inc.
Attachment 2
Eagle Materials Inc.
Revenue and Earnings by Lines of Business
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenue*
Heavy Materials:
Cement (Wholly Owned)
$
134,845
$
131,915
$
453,800
$
442,747
Concrete and Aggregates
30,495
38,454
110,247
124,989
165,340
170,369
564,047
567,736
Light Materials:
Gypsum Wallboard
130,954
133,348
402,978
383,229
Gypsum Paperboard
22,891
29,262
76,249
83,518
153,845
162,610
479,227
466,747
Oil and Gas Proppants
14,100
26,392
65,266
67,324
Total Revenue
$
333,285
$
359,371
$
1,108,540
$
1,101,807
Segment Operating Earnings
Heavy Materials:
Cement (Wholly Owned)
$
37,690
$
41,151
$
113,147
$
121,253
Cement (Joint Venture)
9,507
11,372
28,931
33,203
Concrete and Aggregates
1,037
3,414
10,621
15,054
48,234
55,937
152,699
169,510
Light Materials:
Gypsum Wallboard
43,543
39,841
139,694
123,237
Gypsum Paperboard
7,475
10,903
26,078
22,358
51,018
50,744
165,772
145,595
Oil and Gas Proppants
(9,324
)
(743
)
(19,554
)
(4,523
)
Sub-total
89,928
105,938
298,917
310,582
Corporate General and Administrative Expense
(9,408
)
(9,883
)
(27,333
)
(29,383
)
Litigation Settlements and Losses
-
(39,098
)
(1,800
)
(39,098
)
Other Non-Operating Income
1,292
1,084
2,291
2,728
Earnings before Interest and Income Taxes
$
81,812
$
58,041
$
272,075
$
244,829
* Net of Intersegment and Joint Venture Revenue listed on
Attachment 3
Eagle Materials Inc.
Attachment 3
Eagle Materials Inc.
Sales Volume, Average Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and
Cement Revenue
(unaudited)
Sales Volume
Quarter Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Cement (M Tons):
Wholly Owned
1,126
1,123
0%
3,740
3,734
0%
Joint Venture
218
216
+1%
672
686
-2%
1,344
1,339
0%
4,412
4,420
0%
Concrete (M Cubic Yards)
237
303
-22%
846
993
-15%
Aggregates (M Tons)
747
820
-9%
2,616
2,764
-5%
Gypsum Wallboard (MMSF)
653
709
-8%
1,992
2,014
-1%
Paperboard (M Tons):
Internal
32
33
-3%
95
96
-1%
External
42
48
-13%
140
143
-2%
74
81
-9%
235
239
-2%
Frac Sand (M Tons)
365
379
-4%
1,129
1,083
+4%
Average Net Sales Price*
Quarter Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Cement (Ton)
$
107.54
$
106.83
+1
%
$
107.94
$
106.91
+1
%
Concrete (Cubic Yard)
$
102.94
$
100.71
+2
%
$
102.72
$
100.06
+3
%
Aggregates (Ton)
$
8.68
$
9.68
-10
%
$
9.30
$
9.37
-1
%
Gypsum Wallboard (MSF)
$
159.38
$
151.13
+5
%
$
161.63
$
154.52
+5
%
Paperboard (Ton)
$
519.29
$
581.95
-11
%
$
520.02
$
564.46
-8
%
*Net of freight and delivery costs billed to customers.
Intersegment and Cement Revenue
Quarter Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Intersegment Revenue:
Cement
$
3,518
$
4,160
$
11,769
$
13,743
Concrete and Aggregates
346
288
1,178
1,103
Paperboard
16,747
19,127
49,799
54,643
$
20,611
$
23,575
$
62,746
$
69,489
Cement Revenue:
Wholly Owned
$
134,845
$
131,915
$
453,800
$
442,747
Joint Venture
25,369
25,526
78,112
79,696
$
160,214
$
157,441
$
531,912
$
522,443
Eagle Materials Inc.
Attachment 4
Eagle Materials Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
December 31,
March 31,
2018
2017
2018*
ASSETS
Current Assets –
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
17,060
$
21,676
$
9,315
Restricted Cash
-
-
38,753
Accounts and Notes Receivable, net
133,873
143,662
141,685
Inventories
251,260
239,628
258,159
Federal Income Tax Receivable
314
-
5,750
Prepaid and Other Assets
6,966
20,378
5,073
Total Current Assets
409,473
425,344
458,735
Property, Plant and Equipment –
2,659,148
2,547,430
2,586,528
Less: Accumulated Depreciation
(1,031,996
)
(972,706
)
(991,229
)
Property, Plant and Equipment, net
1,627,152
1,574,724
1,595,299
Investments in Joint Venture
61,988
55,337
60,558
Notes Receivable
3,022
296
115
Goodwill and Intangibles
236,936
240,145
239,342
Other Assets
16,845
12,197
13,954
$
2,355,416
$
2,308,043
$
2,368,003
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current Liabilities –
Accounts Payable
$
77,611
$
73,203
$
73,459
Accrued Liabilities
66,921
101,432
105,870
Federal Income Tax Payable
-
-
-
Current Portion of Senior Notes
36,500
-
-
Total Current Liabilities
181,032
174,635
179,329
Long-term Liabilities
30,554
35,112
31,096
Bank Credit Facility
245,000
185,000
240,000
Private Placement Senior Unsecured Notes
-
36,500
36,500
4.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026
344,924
344,255
344,422
Deferred Income Taxes
133,569
116,352
118,966
Stockholders’ Equity –
Preferred Stock, Par Value $0.01; None issued
-
-
-
Common Stock, Par Value $0.01; Authorized 100,000,000
Shares; Issued and Outstanding 46,238,591; 48,664,650 and
48,282,784 Shares, respectively
462
487
483
Capital in Excess of Par Value
-
156,834
122,379
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses
(3,844
)
(6,805
)
(4,012
)
Retained Earnings
1,423,719
1,265,673
1,298,840
Total Stockholders’ Equity
1,420,337
1,416,189
1,417,690
$
2,355,416
$
2,308,043
$
2,368,003
*From audited financial statements
Eagle Materials Inc.
Attachment 5
Eagle Materials Inc.
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Lines of Business
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
The following table presents depreciation, depletion and
amortization by lines of business for the quarter and