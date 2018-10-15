Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eagle Materials, Inc.    EXP

EAGLE MATERIALS, INC. (EXP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/15 10:00:00 pm
80.005 USD   +0.65%
10:16pEAGLE MATERIALS : Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Rele..
BU
10/04EAGLE MATERIALS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16EAGLE MATERIALS : Names Michael Haack President and COO
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Eagle Materials : Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call with Senior Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 ended September 30, 2018, on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, before the open of the NYSE and will host an investor conference call the same day, Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time).

To participate in the call, please dial (866) 370-6756 (US & Canada). International callers should dial (409) 350-3156. The conference ID is: 5676319.

The call is being webcast by West and can be accessed at the Eagle Materials website at www.eaglematerials.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the site’s Investor Relations page.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, Concrete and Aggregates, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. Eagle is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EAGLE MATERIALS, INC.
10:16pEAGLE MATERIALS : Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and Conf..
BU
10/04EAGLE MATERIALS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16EAGLE MATERIALS : Names Michael Haack President and COO
AQ
08/13EAGLE MATERIALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD D..
AQ
08/13EAGLE MATERIALS : Names Michael Haack President and COO
BU
08/10EAGLE MATERIALS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/06EAGLE MATERIALS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/03EAGLE MATERIALS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
08/03EAGLE MATERIALS : Reports First Quarter EPS Up 22% on Record Revenues
AQ
07/31EAGLE MATERIALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/13DGHM AllCap Value Quarterly Review 
09/15STOCKS TO WATCH : Oracle Looks To Lift Tech Sector 
09/05EAGLE MATERIALS : Flying High 
08/26EAGLE MATERIALS : Worth Paying More For Quality? 
08/13Eagle Materials names Michael Haack President and COO 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 507 M
EBIT 2019 370 M
Net income 2019 286 M
Debt 2019 521 M
Yield 2019 0,50%
P/E ratio 2019 13,23
P/E ratio 2020 11,21
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
Capitalization 3 799 M
Chart EAGLE MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Powers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Haack President & Chief Operating Officer
Richard Ross Stewart Chairman
Dale Craig Kesler CFO & Executive VP-Administration
Mike R. Nicolais Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE MATERIALS, INC.-29.84%3 809
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY20.53%27 845
LAFARGEHOLCIM-18.56%27 376
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-13.04%9 468
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED60.93%7 417
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-15.55%7 265
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.