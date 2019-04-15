Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Expands Licensing Agreement for BENDEKA™ with Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EGRX)
today announced that it has expanded its existing BENDEKA™ (bendamustine
hydrochloride) licensing agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals
International GmbH (“Teva”). Under the terms of the revised licensing
agreement, beginning on October 1, 2019, Eagle’s royalty payment will
increase from 25% to 30% of BENDEKA net U.S. sales, provided that
BENDEKA’s orphan drug exclusivity has not been rescinded, withdrawn or
waived by such date. The royalty rate will increase by one percentage
point on each anniversary of October 1, 2019 until it reaches 32%, and
it will remain at 32% thereafter.
The revised agreement, effective April 13, 2019, also extends the U.S.
BENDEKA royalty term until it is no longer sold in the United States.
The previous U.S. royalty term was set to expire in 2025. The extended
term recognizes the strength of the bendamustine patents with expiries
through 2033, and the value of the product beyond the original ten-year
period. As part of the agreement restructuring, Eagle will continue to
manufacture BENDEKA for the U.S. market for so long as it is sold in the
United States and has agreed to assume a portion of the BENDEKA-related
patent litigation expenses.
“We are very pleased to deepen our relationship with Teva by extending
and expanding our licensing agreement for BENDEKA. This agreement
recognizes the long-term value of the product, which is supported by
orphan drug exclusivity through December 7, 2022 and an extensive patent
portfolio through 2033. Teva has been a strong commercial partner, and
we look forward to exploring additional areas of cooperation,” stated
Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle.
BENDEKA was granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) and is approved for the treatment of patients with
chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and for the treatment of patients
with indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that has progressed
during or within six months of treatment with rituximab or a
rituximab-containing regimen.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eagle is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and
commercializing injectable products that address the shortcomings, as
identified by physicians, pharmacists and other stakeholders, of
existing commercially successful injectable products. Eagle’s strategy
is to utilize the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Additional
information is available on the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com.
