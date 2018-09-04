Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc    EGRX

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (EGRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : to Present at Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eagle” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EGRX) announced today that Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, and Pete Meyers, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference as follows:

   
Date: Thursday, September 13, 2018
Time: 4:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time
Location: Grand Hyatt New York, NYC

Webcast:

https://cc.talkpoint.com/morg007/091218a_as/?entity=53_0XGPDH2

 

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com, under the Investors + News Section.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing injectable products that address the shortcomings, as identified by physicians, pharmacists and other stakeholders, of existing commercially successful injectable products. Eagle’s strategy is to utilize the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC
10:31pEAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : to Present at Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global He..
BU
08/30EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
08/30EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Concludes Enrollment of Second Safety and Efficacy Study..
BU
08/23EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Named to Fortune 100 List of Fastest-Growing Companies
BU
08/22EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces New Patent Issued for BENDEKA
BU
08/16EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/10EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/07EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/07EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08/07EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/30/2018) 
08/28BY THE NUMBERS : Growth Leaders With Strong Momentum 
08/22Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces new patent issued for BENDEKA 
08/15Investors shun healthcare stocks in broad market selloff 
08/08Mylan's trimmed guidance may pressure generic drug makers 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 222 M
EBIT 2018 76,2 M
Net income 2018 33,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,24
P/E ratio 2019 16,18
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,68x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,03x
Capitalization 1 041 M
Chart EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 79,5 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott L. Tarriff Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Pernock President & Chief Commercial Officer
Michael Graves Chairman
Peter A. Meyers Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adrian Hepner Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC29.41%1 041
ABBVIE-0.75%145 340
MERCK KGAA1.04%13 604
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC26.94%10 325
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-10.49%10 314
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD61.39%9 021
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.