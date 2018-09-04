Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : to Present at Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eagle” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EGRX) announced today that Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, and Pete Meyers, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference as follows:

Date: Thursday, September 13, 2018 Time: 4:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Location: Grand Hyatt New York, NYC Webcast: https://cc.talkpoint.com/morg007/091218a_as/?entity=53_0XGPDH2

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com, under the Investors + News Section.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing injectable products that address the shortcomings, as identified by physicians, pharmacists and other stakeholders, of existing commercially successful injectable products. Eagle’s strategy is to utilize the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com.

