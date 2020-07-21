Log in
Ellis Martin Report: Eagle Plains Acquires St. Paul Mines' Crown Grants at Donna Project

07/21/2020 | 11:45pm EDT
Acquires St. Paul Mines' Crown Grants at Donna Project

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Tim Termuende, the CEO of Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) (OTCMKTS:EGPLF) as the company acquires St. Paul Mines' Crown Grants at the Donna Project 60km east of Vernon, BC, Canada. Listen for an overview of the company's projects as well as that of its spin out, Taiga Gold Corp (CNSX:TGC) (OTCMKTS:TGGDF) and the Fisher Gold Property. Both companies move forward with exploration and development as Covid-19 safety protocols are in place in both British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101612/epl



About Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.:

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Managements' current focus is to preserve its treasury while advancing its most promising exploration projects. In addition, Eagle Plains continues to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Since 2012, Eagle Plains has added to its portfolio a number of new projects exceeding 130,000 ha targeting mainly gold, uranium and base-metals in Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as one of the top 3 jurisdictions in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.



Source:

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Mike Labach
1-866-HUNT ORE (486 8673)
mgl@eagleplains.com
http://www.eagleplains.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
