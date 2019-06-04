InvestmentPitch Media Invites Investors to the TakeStock Alberta Investor Forum in Calgary on June 5, 2019 - Video Hosted on InvestmentPitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - As a proud media sponsor, InvestmentPitch Media would like to invite investors to the latest TakeStock Alberta Investor Forum in Calgary on June 5th, 2019, at the Calgary Petroleum Club, 319 5th Avenue SW, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

The public companies include the following:

ADCORE Inc. (TSXV: ADCO) is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies.

Amerigo Resources (TSX: ARG) is an innovative copper producer with a project in Chile.

Clean Seed Capital Group (TSXV: CSX) is at the forefront of the digital age of agriculture and is clearly focused on facilitating progress for the farmer and global food production as a whole.

Commander Resources (TSXV: CMD) has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada and significant equity positions in Maritime Resources Corp. and Aston Bay Holdings.

Copper North Mining, (TSXV: COL) is focused on the exploration and development of copper deposits in the Yukon and the North West Territories.

Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV: EPL) researches, acquires and explores mineral projects throughout western Canada.

Hightide (CSE: HITI) is an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products.

Taiga Gold (CSE: TGC) is focused on the exploration and development of its gold projects located adjacent to the Seabee Gold Operation and along the Tabbernor Fault structure in eastern Saskatchewan.

Water Ways (TSXV: WWT) through its subsidiary, is an Israeli based agriculture technology company that specializes in providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers.

There will also be several exciting emerging private companies at the Investor Forum.

For more information on these companies, or to register for this free event, please visit www.takestockalberta.com.

We hope you'll join us on June 5th, 2019 at the Calgary Petroleum Club.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution to retail, institutional and accredited investors, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

