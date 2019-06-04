Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.    EPL   CA2699062022

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD.

(EPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

InvestmentPitch Media Invites Investors to the TakeStock Alberta Investor Forum in Calgary on June 5, 2019 - Video Hosted on InvestmentPitch.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - As a proud media sponsor, InvestmentPitch Media would like to invite investors to the latest TakeStock Alberta Investor Forum in Calgary on June 5th, 2019, at the Calgary Petroleum Club, 319 5th Avenue SW, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

For more details about presenting companies, please watch this video (click here). If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "TakeStock" in the search box.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_fli10qra/TakeStock-Alberta-Investor-Forum-in-Calgary-Alberta-on-June-5-2019

The public companies include the following:

ADCORE Inc. (TSXV: ADCO) is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies.

Amerigo Resources (TSX: ARG) is an innovative copper producer with a project in Chile.

Clean Seed Capital Group (TSXV: CSX) is at the forefront of the digital age of agriculture and is clearly focused on facilitating progress for the farmer and global food production as a whole.

Commander Resources (TSXV: CMD) has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada and significant equity positions in Maritime Resources Corp. and Aston Bay Holdings.

Copper North Mining, (TSXV: COL) is focused on the exploration and development of copper deposits in the Yukon and the North West Territories.

Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV: EPL) researches, acquires and explores mineral projects throughout western Canada.

Hightide (CSE: HITI) is an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products.

Taiga Gold (CSE: TGC) is focused on the exploration and development of its gold projects located adjacent to the Seabee Gold Operation and along the Tabbernor Fault structure in eastern Saskatchewan.

Water Ways (TSXV: WWT) through its subsidiary, is an Israeli based agriculture technology company that specializes in providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers.

There will also be several exciting emerging private companies at the Investor Forum.

For more information on these companies, or to register for this free event, please visit www.takestockalberta.com.

We hope you'll join us on June 5th, 2019 at the Calgary Petroleum Club.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution to retail, institutional and accredited investors, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45300


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD
03:15pInvestmentPitch Media Invites Investors to the TakeStock Alberta Investor For..
NE
05/29EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Commences Geophysical Survey at Vulcan Silver-Lead-Zinc..
AQ
05/08EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : ' Partner Rockridge Intersects High Grade Copper in Hol..
AQ
05/07EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : ' Partner Rockridge Intersects High Grade Copper in Hol..
PU
04/30EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Partner Intersects High Grade Copper at Knife Lake Proj..
PU
03/20EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Rockridge Resources Commences Winter Drilling Program a..
AQ
03/19EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Rockridge Resources Commences Winter Drilling Program a..
PU
03/04EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Updates Brownell Lake, Olson Projects
AQ
03/01EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Updates Brownell Lake, Olson Projects
PU
03/01EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Taiga Optionee Reports 2018 Q4 Drill Results from Fishe..
AQ
More news
Chart EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Termuende President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jesse T. Campbell Chief Operating Officer & Director
Glen John Diduck Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Charles Claude Downie Director & Vice President-Exploration
Darren B. Fach Co-Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD.-5.56%0
BHP GROUP LTD7.54%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC8.86%123 200
RIO TINTO23.19%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED23.75%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN9.83%34 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About