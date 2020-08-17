Eagle Ride Investment : DEATH FROM ILLNESS OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
EAGLE RIDE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
鷹 力 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 901)
DEATH FROM ILLNESS OF INDEPENDENT
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Mr. Wang Xianzhang (王憲章先生), an independent non-executive director of the Company, chairman of the remuneration committee, chairman of the nomination committee, member of the audit committee and member of the investment committee of the Company, passed away from illness on 14 August 2020.
DEATH FROM ILLNESS OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of Eagle Ride Investment Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces with sympathy that Mr. Wang Xianzhang (王憲章先生), an independent non-executive director of the Company, chairman of the remuneration committee, chairman of the nomination committee, member of the audit committee and member of the investment committee of the Company, passed away from illness on 14 August 2020.
Mr. Wang was the chairman of the board and president of China Life Insurance Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code: 2628. Mr. Wang also served as president of China Life Insurance (Group) Company and chairman of China Life Asset Management Company Limited. In addition, Mr. Wang was also appointed as the directors of a number of listed companies in Hong Kong, including the executive director, non-executive director and independent non-executive director of Pacific Century Insurance Holdings Limited previously listed on the Stock Exchange in different periods. Mr. Wang was also the independent non-executive director of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code: 392 and the independent non- executive director of Sino Energy International Holdings Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code: 1096.
Mr. Wang served as an independent non-executive director of the Company since 1 November 2013. The Board would like to thank the late Mr. Wang for his invaluable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service and expresses the deepest condolences to his family.